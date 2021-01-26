2021 college baseball preseason All-America team

The following article first appeared on D1Baseball.com. For more like it, you can use coupon code NCAA2021 to get a 20% discount for an annual subscription to DIBaseball.com or D1Softball.com.

The top five teams in the 2021 D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 rankings dominate D1Baseball’s Preseason All-America teams. No. 2 UCLA and No. 4 Vanderbilt are the only schools to produce multiple first-team Preseason All-Americans this year, as shortstop Matt McLain and ace Zach Pettway represent the Bruins, while rotationmates Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter represent the Commodores.

The Bruins also tied for the most All-Americans overall (three), with reliever Kyle Mora landing on the second team. The only other clubs with three Preseason All-Americans are No. 1 Florida (first-team outfielder Jud Fabian plus second-team pitchers Tommy Mace and Hunter Barco) and No. 5 Louisville (first-team catcher Henry Davis, second-team outfielder Levi Usher and second-team third baseman Alex Binelas).

The following teams landed two players apiece on the All-America teams: Boston College, Miami, NC State and Virginia from the ACC; Arkansas, LSU, Tennessee and Vandy from the SEC; and Oklahoma from the Big 12.

The SEC leads all conferences with seven players on the first team and 16 All-Americans overall. The ACC is next in both categories with five members of the first team and 15 All-Americans overall. The Big 12 is next with five All-Americans overall, followed by the Pac-12 and Big Ten with four apiece. The American Athletic, Big East, Big West, Missouri Valley, Southern and Sun Belt each landed one player on the All-America teams.

D1Baseball’s editors and national writers select the preseason All-America teams with one guiding principle in mind: to identify the best and most valuable college baseball players for the 2021 season. Past performance and future potential factor into the deliberations, but the goal is neither to identify the best future major leaguers nor to reward the players who have put up the gaudiest numbers in past seasons (particularly since the level of competition varies significantly from one conference to another). The objective is to select the players who would provide the most value for a team that wanted to win the College World Series in 2021 — the players who are best equipped to perform against elite college competition this spring.

First Team Preseason All-Americans

Pos. Name, School Year AVG/OBP/SLG OPS AB 2B 3B HR RBI BB SO SB C Henry Davis, Louisville 3YR SO .372/.481/.698 1.179 43 5 0 3 13 8 4 1 1B Maxwell Costes, Maryland 3YR SO .432/.620/.750 1.370 44 2 0 4 15 16 7 3 2B Max Ferguson, Tennessee 3YR SO .333/.462/.524 .986 42 2 0 2 6 8 9 9 3B Cody Morissette, Boston College 3YR SO .448/.522/.655 1.177 58 6 0 2 11 9 6 3 SS Matt McLain, UCLA 3YR SO .397/.422/.621 1.043 58 4 0 3 19 4 13 1 OF Jud Fabian, Florida 3YR SO .294/.407/.603 1.010 68 6 0 5 13 13 18 2 OF Christian Franklin, Arkansas 3YR SO .381/.467/.619 1.086 63 4 1 3 11 10 14 3 OF Chris Newell, Virginia 2YR FR .407/.545/.729 1.274 59 5 1 4 20 13 21 8 DH Adrian Del Castillo, Miami 3YR SO .358/.478/.547 1.025 53 2 1 2 15 11 8 1 UT Davis Sharpe, Clemson 3YR SO .311/.436/.622 1.058 45 2 0 4 10 8 14 1