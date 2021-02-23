College baseball rankings: Ole Miss takes the top spot after a crazy opening week

After a tumultuous opening weekend in college baseball, Ole Miss took took over the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the first time in the seven-year history of the rankings. The preseason No. 6 Rebels went 3-0 at the State Farm College Baseball Showdown with wins over three Big 12 opponents who ranked in the preseason Top 25: then-No. 3 Texas Tech, then-No. 9 Texas and then-No. 10 TCU.

Arkansas also made a big jump on the strength of its own 3-0 showing in Arlington, with three wins against the same three opponents Ole Miss defeated. The Razorbacks vaulted six spots from No. 8 to No. 2, matching their highest ranking ever in the D1Baseball Top 25, last achieved in the final ranking of the 2018 season.

MORE: 2022 Division I men's College World Series format change announced

Vanderbilt and Louisville moved up one spot apiece to Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, and Mississippi State moved up two spots to No. 5 following a 2-1 showing in Arlington.

Miami made the biggest jump of the week, from No. 21 to No. 6, after going on the road and taking two of three from preseason No. 1 Florida, which fell six spots to No. 7. Preseason No. 2 UCLA also tumbled six spots to No. 8 after dropping a home series to San Francisco. And preseason No. 3 Texas Tech fell to No. 10 after going 0-3 in Arlington. UC Santa Barbara moved up two spots to No. 9.

Other teams that took tumbles in the rankings included TCU (down four spots to No. 14), Texas (down 10 spots to No. 19), and West Virginia (down nine spots to No. 23). The Mountaineers went 2-2 against Georgia State, but their fall in the rankings also reflects a recalibration in light of the news that key weekend starter Ryan Bergert will miss the season due to injury — a development that was released after our preseason Top 25 was published.

COULD THIS BE THE YEAR: Louisville plethora of returning players has the Cardinals ready to make a run

One new team joined the rankings this week. Duke, the unofficial team No. 26 in our preseason rankings, went on the road and took two of three from Coastal Carolina to climb into the rankings at No. 25. The Blue Devils replace Arizona, which fell from No. 22 out of the rankings after a 2-2 week at home against Ball State.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records below are through games of Feb. 22.

Rank Team Overall Record Record Last Week Previous Rank 1 Ole Miss 3-0 2-0 6 2 Arkansas 3-0 2-0 8 3 Vanderbilt 2-0 0-0 4 4 Louisville 3-0 3-0 5 5 Mississippi State 2-1 1-1 7 6 Miami 2-1 2-1 21 7 Florida 1-2 1-2 1 8 UCLA 1-2 1-2 2 9 UC Santa Barbara 2-1 2-1 11 10 Texas Tech 0-3 0-2 3 11 LSU 2-1 1-1 12 12 Virginia 2-1 2-1 16 13 NC State 2-0 2-0 13 14 TCU 1-2 1-1 10 15 Georgia Tech 2-1 2-1 15 16 Wake Forest 2-1 2-1 17 17 South Carolina 3-0 3-0 18 18 Tennessee 3-0 3-0 19 19 Texas 0-3 0-2 9 20 Oklahoma State 2-0 1-0 20 21 Auburn 3-0 3-0 23 22 East Carolina 3-0 3-0 25 23 West Virginia 2-2 2-2 14 24 Florida State 2-1 2-1 24 25 Duke 2-1 2-1 NR

Dropped out: Arizona (22).