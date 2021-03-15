D1 baseball staff | March 15, 2021 College baseball rankings: All-SEC top 5 holds steady in latest poll Watch: These are the plays of the week in college baseball Share The all-SEC top five remained the same in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. Arkansas held firm at No. 1 after winning a road series at Louisiana Tech, despite taking its first loss of the season on Sunday. Vanderbilt remained No. 2 after winning two of three on the road at then-No. 13 Oklahoma State, which dropped one spot to No. 14. Mississippi State, Ole Miss and Florida round out the top five. East Carolina moved up five spots to No. 9, and Texas made the biggest move of the week, jumping nine spots to No. 10 after sweeping a three-game set against South Carolina. The Gamecocks, who entered the weekend undefeated, dropped from No. 12 to No. 16. Two upstarts from the ACC’s northern wing also made big moves. Notre Dame vaulted eight spots to No. 17 after winning its third straight conference road series, sweeping Virginia. Pittsburgh made its debut in the rankings, jumping in at No. 18 after taking a road series from Georgia Tech, which fell from No. 7 to No. 12. The Pitt resumé also includes a road series sweep of Florida State and a quality series win against Indiana State. Two other teams made their season debuts in the rankings. Oregon jumped in at No. 20 after winning a road series from rival Oregon State, which fell seven spots to No. 23. The Ducks also swept a four-game set at UC Santa Barbara a week ago. And Michigan checked into the rankings at No. 22 after sweeping a four-game series from Purdue to improve to 7-1 on the season. Florida Atlantic, West Virginia and Arizona dropped out of the Top 25. D1Baseball’s editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of March 14. LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball.com Top 25 | Baseball America | RPI 2021 PREDICTIONS: Top 2021 MLB draft prospects | Preseason All-Americans HISTORY: Longest games | Longest winning streaks | Longest half inning MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series ▶️ THROWBACKS: Trevor Bauer, UCLA | Shane Bieber, UCSB | Adley Rutschman, OSU | Russell Wilson, NC State Here is the latest Top 25, through games March 14: RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Arkansas 12-1 1 2 Vanderbilt 12-2 2 3 Mississippi State 13-3 3 4 Ole Miss 13-3 4 5 Florida 13-4 5 6 Miami 8-4 8 7 Texas Tech 13-3 9 8 Louisville 11-4 10 9 East Carolina 13-2 14 10 Texas 11-5 19 11 UCLA 10-5 6 12 Georgia Tech 9-5 7 13 Tennessee 14-3 15 14 Oklahoma State 11-2-1 13 15 TCU 10-6 11 16 South Carolina 11-3 12 17 Notre Dame 7-2 25 18 Pittsburgh 9-4 NR 19 LSU 14-3 21 20 Oregon 8-3 NR 21 UC Santa Barbara 9-5 22 22 Michigan 7-1 NR 23 Oregon State 11-3 16 24 Boston College 9-5 17 25 Virginia Tech 9-5 18 6 men's college basketball conference tournament champions predicted Andy Katz predicts the winners of the Big 12, Big Ten, ACC, SEC, Pac-12 and Big East men's college basketball conference championships. READ MORE 10 schools with the best combined men's and women's basketball programs this season, ranked Here are the 10 colleges with the best combined men's and women's basketball programs this season, ranked by NCAA.com's Andy Katz. READ MORE College baseball rankings: Arkansas emerges as No. 1 for first time in poll history For the second week in a row, there’s a new team from the SEC West atop the D1Baseball Top 25 poll. Arkansas ascended to No. 1 for the first time in the seven-year history of the D1Baseball rankings. READ MORE