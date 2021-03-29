College baseball rankings: Texas joins Top Five, South Carolina surges

Vanderbilt remained No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings after sweeping a road series at Missouri, and Arkansas held firm at No. 2 after sweeping a road set at Mississippi State, which fell from No. 3 to No. 8. Fellow SEC West heavyweight Ole Miss climbed one spot to No. 3 after sweeping a road series at Alabama. Big 12 powers Texas Tech and Texas moved into the top five at Nos. 4 and 5, respectively.

There was plenty of upheaval outside the top five, thanks to a number of ranked teams losing series. Georgia Tech jumped five spots to No. 6 after winning its fourth ACC series in five tries, taking two of three at Duke. The Yellow Jackets leapfrogged Louisville, which remained No. 7 after splitting two games at then-No. 14 Notre Dame. The Jackets own a head-to-head series win over the Cardinals.

Tennessee leapt three spots to No. 9 after sweeping then-No. 22 LSU, which fell out of the rankings. Fellow SEC East contender South Carolina made the week’s biggest move, vaulting 11 spots to No. 14 after sweeping a series from Florida. The Gators tumbled 10 spots to No. 15.

Oklahoma State (up four spots to No. 16) and Louisiana Tech (up six spots to No. 17 after taking three of four at Southern Miss) also made big moves.

Two teams joined the rankings this week. Arizona returned to the rankings at No. 22 after taking two of three from then-No. 16 Oregon, which fell four spots to No. 20. And Virginia Tech rejoined the rankings at No. 23 after sweeping a road series at then-No. 15 Pittsburgh, which fell nine places to No. 24.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.

RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Vanderbilt 19-3 1 2 Arkansas 19-3 2 3 Ole Miss 20-4 4 4 Texas Tech 19-4 6 5 Texas 17-7 9 6 Georgia Tech 13-7 11 7 Louisville 16-6 7 8 Mississippi State 17-7 3 9 Tennessee 21-4 12 10 UCLA 15-7 10 11 East Carolina 17-5 8 12 TCU 16-7 13 13 Notre Dame 11-4 14 14 South Carolina 16-6 25 15 Florida 16-8 5 16 Oklahoma State 15-6-1 20 17 Louisiana Tech 17-6 23 18 Florida State 12-8 17 19 Miami 12-8 19 20 Oregon 12-6 16 21 Oregon State 16-5 21 22 Arizona 16-7 NR 23 Virginia Tech 13-8 NR 24 Pittsburgh 12-8 15 25 Michigan 11-4 18

Dropped out: LSU, North Carolina