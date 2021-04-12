VOLLEYBALL:

baseball-d1 flag

NCAA.com | April 13, 2021

2021 NCAA championships spring selections schedule

DIII men's volleyball: 2021 selection show

Here is the full schedule for the 2021 NCAA spring championship selection shows and releases, which also includes several fall sports playing their championships in the spring.

All times Eastern. Schedule is subject to change.

* Denotes the championship was moved from the fall season.

2021 NCAA spring championships selection show schedule

  • *Division I women's volleyball: 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 4 | ESPN 
  • Division III men's volleyball: 10 a.m. on Monday, April 12 
  • *FCS football : Sunday, April 18 | ESPN
  • *Division I men's soccer: Monday, April 19 |12 p.m. | NCAA.com stream
  • *Division I women's soccer: Monday, April 19 | 1 p.m.| NCAA.com stream
  • Division II men's golf: 6 p.m. on Friday, April 23| Press release
  • *Division I field hockey: 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 | NCAA.com stream
  • National Collegiate men's volleyball: Sunday, April 25 | NCAA.com stream
  • Division II women's golf: Monday, April 26 | Press release
  • Division I women's golf: Wednesday, April 28 | Golf Channel
  • Division I men's tennis: Thursday, April 29 | NCAA.com stream
  • National Collegiate beach volleyball: Sunday, May 2 | NCAA.com stream
  • Division III men's golf: Monday, May 3
  • Division III women's golf: Monday, May 3 | Press release
  • Division III women's lacrosse: Monday, May 3 | NCAA.com stream
  • National Collegiate women's water polo: Monday, May 3 | NCAA.com stream
  • Division II men's tennis: 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4| NCAA.com stream
  • Division II women's tennis: 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4| NCAA.com stream
  • Division I men's golf: Wednesday, May 5 | Golf Channel
  • Division I men's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | ESPN
  • Division I women's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream
  • Division II men's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream
  • Division II women's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream
  • Division III men's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream
  • Division III men's tennis: Monday, May 10 | Press release
  • Division III rowing: Monday, May 10 | NCAA.com stream
  • Division III women's Tennis: Monday, May 10 | Press release
  • Division I softball: Sunday, May 16 | ESPN
  • Division II softball: 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16| NCAA.com stream
  • Division III softball: Sunday, May 16 | NCAA.com stream
  • Division II rowing: 5 p.m. on Monday, May 17| NCAA.com stream
  • Division I rowing:  Tuesday, May 18 | Press release
  • Division II men's outdoor track & field: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 | Press release
  • Division II women's outdoor track & field: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 | Press release
  • Division I men's outdoor track & field: Thursday, May 20 | Press release
  • Division I women's outdoor track & field: Thursday, May 20 | Press release
  • Division III men's outdoor track & field: Saturday, May 22 | Press release
  • Division III women's outdoor track & field: Saturday, May 22 | Press release
  • Division II baseball: 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 | NCAA.com stream
  • Division III baseball: Sunday, May 23 | NCAA.com stream
  • Division I baseball: Monday, May 31 | ESPN

Division I
Baseball Championship
June 19-30, 2021
TD Ameritrade Park | Omaha, NE

