NCAA.com | April 13, 2021 2021 NCAA championships spring selections schedule DIII men's volleyball: 2021 selection show Share Here is the full schedule for the 2021 NCAA spring championship selection shows and releases, which also includes several fall sports playing their championships in the spring. All times Eastern. Schedule is subject to change. * Denotes the championship was moved from the fall season. 2021 NCAA spring championships selection show schedule *Division I women's volleyball: 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 4 | ESPN Division III men's volleyball: 10 a.m. on Monday, April 12 *FCS football : Sunday, April 18 | ESPN *Division I men's soccer: Monday, April 19 |12 p.m. | NCAA.com stream *Division I women's soccer: Monday, April 19 | 1 p.m.| NCAA.com stream Division II men's golf: 6 p.m. on Friday, April 23| Press release *Division I field hockey: 10 p.m. on Saturday, April 24 | NCAA.com stream National Collegiate men's volleyball: Sunday, April 25 | NCAA.com stream Division II women's golf: Monday, April 26 | Press release Division I women's golf: Wednesday, April 28 | Golf Channel Division I men's tennis: Thursday, April 29 | NCAA.com stream National Collegiate beach volleyball: Sunday, May 2 | NCAA.com stream Division III men's golf: Monday, May 3 Division III women's golf: Monday, May 3 | Press release Division III women's lacrosse: Monday, May 3 | NCAA.com stream National Collegiate women's water polo: Monday, May 3 | NCAA.com stream Division II men's tennis: 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4| NCAA.com stream Division II women's tennis: 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 4| NCAA.com stream Division I men's golf: Wednesday, May 5 | Golf Channel Division I men's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | ESPN Division I women's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream Division II men's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream Division II women's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream Division III men's lacrosse: Sunday, May 9 | NCAA.com stream Division III men's tennis: Monday, May 10 | Press release Division III rowing: Monday, May 10 | NCAA.com stream Division III women's Tennis: Monday, May 10 | Press release Division I softball: Sunday, May 16 | ESPN Division II softball: 4 p.m. on Sunday, May 16| NCAA.com stream Division III softball: Sunday, May 16 | NCAA.com stream Division II rowing: 5 p.m. on Monday, May 17| NCAA.com stream Division I rowing: Tuesday, May 18 | Press release Division II men's outdoor track & field: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 | Press release Division II women's outdoor track & field: 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18 | Press release Division I men's outdoor track & field: Thursday, May 20 | Press release Division I women's outdoor track & field: Thursday, May 20 | Press release Division III men's outdoor track & field: Saturday, May 22 | Press release Division III women's outdoor track & field: Saturday, May 22 | Press release Division II baseball: 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 23 | NCAA.com stream Division III baseball: Sunday, May 23 | NCAA.com stream Division I baseball: Monday, May 31 | ESPN College baseball rankings: Arkansas claims top spot in the latest Top 25 Arkansas returned to No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings after spending the last three weeks at No. 2. The Hogs won two of three on the road against then-No. 3 Ole Miss to return to the top spot READ MORE No. 23 Georgia takes SEC road series from No. 1 Vanderbilt baseball in dominant fashion Georgia baseball won its first SEC series win over a No. 1 team since 1993, taking down top-ranked Vanderbilt. The Bulldogs outscored the Commodores 23-3 in the wins. READ MORE DII Report: A new college baseball Power 10 rankings while titans clash on the football field West Texas A&M debuts in our DII college baseball rankings. Tusculum wins its first SAC DII football title in over a decade. Check out college baseball and spring football action in this week's DII Report. READ MORE