College baseball rankings: Arkansas claims top spot in the latest Top 25

Watch: These are the plays of the week in college baseball

Arkansas returned to No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings after spending the last three weeks at No. 2. The Hogs won two of three on the road against then-No. 3 Ole Miss to return to the top spot. Vanderbilt fell one spot to No. 2 after dropping its first series of the year, at home against Georgia.

Texas, Mississippi State and Tennessee moved up one spot apiece to round out the top five. The Rebels fell three places to No. 6, while Louisville, Texas Tech and East Carolina held steady in the next three slots. Notre Dame rounds out the top 10, up three spots from last week after taking two of three from then-No. 15 Georgia Tech.

Big climbers this week include Oregon, Arizona, Virginia Tech and Pittsburgh. The Ducks moved up four spots to No. 15 after sweeping then-No. 20 Oregon State. The Wildcats and Hokies jumped six spots apiece to Nos. 16 and 17, respectively, while Pittsburgh vaulted five spots to No. 19 after sweeping then-No. 18 Miami. The Hurricanes are one of four teams that fell out of the rankings this week, joining Georgia Tech, Oregon State and UCLA.

The four newcomers in the rankings are No. 20 Stanford (which won a series from UCLA), No. 21 Charlotte, No. 22 Old Dominion and No. 23 Indiana State.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of April 11.

Rank Team Overall record previous rank 1 Arkansas 26-5 2 2 Vanderbilt 25-5 1 3 Texas 25-8 4 4 Mississippi State 24-7 5 5 Tennessee 27-6 6 6 Ole Miss 24-8 3 7 Louisville 20-10 7 8 Texas Tech 22-7 8 9 East Carolina 26-5 9 10 Notre Dame 15-6 13 11 South Carolina 21-9 11 12 TCU 22-9 10 13 Oklahoma State 21-7-1 14 14 Louisiana Tech 24-7 16 15 Oregon 19-7 19 16 Arizona 21-9 22 17 Virginia Tech 19-9 23 18 Florida 21-11 12 19 Pittsburgh 17-10 24 20 Stanford 19-6 NR 21 Charlotte 22-9 NR 22 Old Dominion 24-6 NR 23 Indiana State 16-8 NR 24 Florida State 16-12 17 25 Michigan 15-7 25

Dropped out of rankings: No. 15 Georgia Tech, No. 18 Miami (FL), No. 20 Oregon State, No. 21 UCLA