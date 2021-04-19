TRENDING:

baseball-d1

D1 baseball staff | April 19, 2021

College baseball rankings: Arkansas retains No. 1 spot in D1Baseball Top 25 rankings

Watch: These are the plays of the week in college baseball

The top four teams remained the same in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings, led by No. 1 Arkansas. Vanderbilt stayed No. 2 after taking a road series at Tennessee, which fell one spot to No. 6. Texas, Mississippi State and Texas Tech round out the top five.

TCU leapt back into the top 10 after sweeping a series from then-No. 13 Oklahoma State. The Horned Frogs vaulted four spots from No. 12 to No. 8. The Cowboys tumbled 11 spots to No. 24. The other big faller of the week is Ole Miss, which fell six spots to No. 12 after dropping two of three at Mississippi State, the third straight series loss for the Rebels. And Virginia Tech dropped five spots to No. 22 after losing a home series to Georgia Tech.

Other climbers this week include Oregon (up two spots to No. 13), Florida (up three to No. 15), Pittsburgh (up three to No. 16) and Stanford (up three to No. 17). Charlotte, Old Dominion and Indiana State climbed two spots apiece to Nos. 19-21.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of April 18.

Rank Team Overall record previous rank
1 Arkansas 30-6 1
2 Vanderbilt 28-6 2
3 Texas 30-8 3
4 Mississippi State 27-8 4
5 Texas Tech 26-8 8
6 Tennessee 29-8 5
7 Louisville 22-11 7
8 TCU 26-9 12
9 East Carolina 26-5 9
10 Notre Dame 18-7 10
11 South Carolina 24-10 11
12 Ole Miss 26-10 6
13 Oregon 22-8 15
14 Louisiana Tech 26-9 14
15 Florida 25-11 18
16 Pittsburgh 20-11 19
17 Stanford 22-7 20
18 Arizona 23-11 16
19 Charlotte 25-10 21
20 Old Dominion 27-7 22
21 Indiana State 20-8 23
22 Virginia Tech 20-12 17
23 Michigan 18-7 25
24 Oklahoma State 21-10-1 13
25 Florida State 18-14 24

Dropped out of rankings: N/A

DII Report: Colorado Mesa, Central Missouri baseball battle for top spot in closest Power 10 rankings, so far

The race for No. 1 in the latest DII baseball Power 10 rankings are closer than ever with Colorado Mesa and Central Missouri continuing to roll. We also take a look at some impressive DII football numbers in this week's DII Report.
READ MORE

9 pitchers you should keep your eye on down the stretch in DII baseball

These nine pitchers can make a difference for their teams on a run to the DII baseball tournament.
READ MORE

Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter is proving to be one of a kind

Just a few starts into his second-year freshman campaign, Vanderbilt righthander Jack Leiter is already the premier starting pitcher in college baseball.
READ MORE
