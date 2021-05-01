West Florida debuts in the DII college baseball Power 10 rankings

What a wild week in DII baseball. Some conferences have already wrapped up their tournaments, others are about to commence and surprise teams took out the brooms in huge sweeps that will certainly mix up some postseason resumes.

Now, remember, these are my rankings. I try to look at the same criteria the selection committee uses, but baseball is its own beast. Teams are going to lose, and those losses don't always mean they are any worse for it. Talent and experience play a large role in these rankings.

DII baseball Power 10 for the week of May 2

All games and stats through Sunday, May 2

1. Colorado Mesa | Previous: No. 1 — The Mavericks are looking to run the gamut, entering the season at No. 1 and still holding down the spot the whole way. Colorado Mesa has now won 18 in a row, winning last Sunday and two more on Monday. As a reminder, this team is averaging 14.2 runs per game, well ahead of the pace Savannah State set in its record-breaking 2000 season.

2. Central Missouri | Previous: 2 — The Mules saw their 24-game win streak come to an end last Sunday, and even lost another this week, but this is still the second-best team in DII baseball. The lineup is in the top 10 in batting average and home runs, No. 13 in runs scored and have one of DII baseball's premier aces in in 10-0 Mason Green.

3. Angelo State | Previous: 7 — The Rams take a huge jump this week, back to the upper echelon of DII baseball. Angelo State went 5-0 last week, and Josh Elvir went on a tear. The elite hitter recorded at least one hit in each game, scoring 10 runs, driving in 13 and launching three home runs. This is one of the top run producing teams in DII. Oh, they also have one of the best ERA's in all of DII.

4. West Texas A&M | Previous: 4 — The Buffaloes hang tough at No. 4 despite the tough loss to St. Edwards on Sunday. Keone Givens, one of the more exciting players in the division, is amid an 11-game hitting streak with five stolen bases in his last two games. West Texas A&M has two legit starters in Mathieu Gauthier and Todd Danzeisen, and Zach Dixon has the stuff to make this team a nightmare in tournament play.

5. Tampa | Previous: 3 — We said in our 11 teams to watch that Florida Southern had to make a statement against Tampa to improve their tournament resume. The Mocs did just that, sweeping a doubleheader Saturday and bumping the Spartans down two spots this week. Despite the blip, Tampa has one of the best pitching staffs in DII and now that it's May, we know we've entered the time of year Tampa is at its best.

6. Illinois Springfield| Previous: 10 — The Prairie Stars continue to climb higher and higher, and it's on the wings of their explosive offense. Illinois Springfield went 4-0 this past week, scoring 64 runs in the four-game sweep of William Jewell. This lineup is top five in batting average at .375, doubles with 106, home runs with 75 and have scored 401 runs. In fact, the Prairie Stars hit 20 — TWENTY — home runs this weekend. Good luck keeping up with that.

7. North Greenville | Previous: First five out — The Crusaders' up-and-down run in the Power 10 continues, but these guys are getting hot at the right time. After a narrow loss to Barton to open the Conference Carolinas tournament, North Greenville stormed back, winning four in a row, and capturing an automatic bid to the NCAA tournament by defeating then-No. 5 Mount Olive, 15-1. The Crusaders' elite run-producing lineup is alive and well, ladies and gentlemen.

8. West Florida | Previous: In the conversation — The Argonauts simply haven't gone away all season. Whether they were in the "first five out" or "in the conversation", West Florida was always on the radar. Now, they're in the top 10 after an impressive weekend sweep of Lee. That included handing Lee's ace Logan Workman his first loss in two years. Now that's impressive.

9. Augustana (SD) | Previous: First five out — Like North Greenville, the Vikings have been on a rollercoaster ride in the Power 10 all season long. Last week, they were the first out. This week, after a midweek sweep of then-No. 8 Minnesota State, Augustana is back. The Vikings had a busy week, going 5-1 over that span. Minnesota State and Augustana are two of the best pitching staffs in DII and should make the NSIC race a fun one to watch.

10 (tied). Mount Olive | Previous: 5 and Minnesota State | Previous: 8 — Despite the Trojans loss to North Greenville, Mount Olive still owned the season series 4-2. This team is plenty good on the mound and at the plate. And speaking of good on the mound, the Mavericks lead DII baseball in ERA with a 2.65 ERA despite their two losses to Augustana this week. They quickly bounced back in a sweep of Concordia-St. Paul and Joey Werner is quietly becoming a DII superstar at the plate.

First five out (in alphabetical order)

Azusa Pacific — The Cougars have been dormant since April 24, so there isn't much new to report. Well, except to watch out this coming weekend when they finally return to the field.

Lee — Maybe this is a big bump for the Flames, considering they're still No. 1 in the GSC tournament and are really solid in every facet of the game. They narrowly missed the top 10.

Northwest Nazarene — The Nighthawks are 26-5 and have won their last nine in a row. That includes a three-game sweep this past weekend in which they scored 53 runs.

Seton Hill — Sure, the Griffins lost two games this week, but they played EIGHT. That is a lot of baseball in one week, and this team is still 25-4 on the season.

Southern New Hampshire — Right now the Penmen have a slight edge over St. Thomas Aquinas in the East. Balance is very big in these rankings, and SNHU is hitting .328 as a team with a 3.25 ERA on the bump.

In the conversation (also alphabetical): Charleston (WV), Lindenwood, Mercyhurst, Missouri Southern, St. Thomas Aquinas, Quincy, UNC Pembroke