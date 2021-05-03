d1baseball.com | May 3, 2021 College baseball rankings: Arkansas still No. 1; TCU, Florida, Ole Miss climb Watch: These are the plays of the week in college baseball for the week of April 28th Share Arkansas maintained its grip on the No. 1 spot in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the fourth week in a row after winning a road series at LSU, keeping the Hogs unbeaten in weekend series this season. Vanderbilt held steady at No. 2 despite losing two of three on the road at rival Florida. The preseason No. 1 Gators returned to the top 10, climbing four spots from No. 14. TCU moved up two spots to No. 3 after a 4-0 week, putting the Horned Frogs all alone atop the Big 12 standings. Texas, which had been tied for first place entering the week, lost two of three at home against Texas Tech, dropping the Longhorns three spots to No. 6 in the rankings. The Red Raiders climbed three places to No. 8. Mississippi State leapt over Tennessee to take the No. 4 spot, as the Bulldogs swept Texas A&M while the Vols posted a 2-2 week. UT slipped just one spot to No. 5. Seventh-ranked Notre Dame (up one place after sweeping North Carolina) and ninth-ranked Arizona (up three slots after sweeping Utah to grab sole possession of first place in the Pac-12) round out the top 10. MORE: Central Michigan baseball's Jordan Patty throws first perfect game in program history The biggest riser this week is Ole Miss, which vaulted seven spots to No. 12 after sweeping then-No. 13 South Carolina. The Gamecocks slid six rungs to No. 19. Other big fallers include Louisville (down eight to No. 15 after getting swept at Clemson) and Charlotte (down eight to No. 23 after dropping three of four at Old Dominion, which climbs to No. 22 by securing a split of the eight-game season series against the 49ers). Two teams enter the rankings this week. Indiana checks in at No. 24 after winning a big series against Iowa to move into sole possession of first place in the Big Ten. And preseason No. 2 UCLA returns to the rankings at No. 25 after taking two of three from Oregon State. Nebraska and UC Irvine fall out of the Top 25. D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of May 2. Games through MAY. 2, 2021 RANK TEAM OVERALL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Arkansas 34-8 1 2 Vanderbilt 32-9 2 3 TCU 33-10 5 4 Mississippi State 32-10 6 5 Tennessee 34-11 4 6 Texas 35-11 3 7 Notre Dame 24-8 8 8 Texas Tech 30-11 11 9 Arizona 30-11 12 10 Florida 30-13 14 11 Oregon 27-11 9 12 Ole Miss 31-12 19 13 East Carolina 30-9 10 14 Louisiana Tech 32-11 16 15 Louisville 23-14 7 16 Stanford 24-9 18 17 Pittsburgh 20-11 17 18 Florida State 23-16 20 19 South Carolina 26-15 13 20 Southern Miss 29-14 23 21 Gonzaga 27-13 21 22 Old Dominion 31-11 25 23 Charlotte 31-14 15 24 Indiana 20-9 NR 25 UCLA 25-14 NR College baseball: Strong pitching leads No. 14 Florida to series-clinching victory over No. 2 Vanderbilt The Florida Gators rallied to claim games two and three to become just the second team to secure a series victory against Vanderbilt this season. READ MORE DII Report: A DII baseball conference run record is broke twice in the same day as championship season begins Northwood baseball set the GLIAC single-game run record only to see Ashland break it later that day. Find out how it happened, plus all you need to know for DII championship season in this week's DII Report. READ MORE Central Michigan baseball's Jordan Patty throws first perfect game in program history Central Michigan baseball pitcher Jordan Patty tossed the first perfect game in program history, leading the Chippewas to a 14-0 win over Miami (OH). READ MORE