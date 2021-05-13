Champs:

NCAA.com | May 14, 2021

Division I Baseball Committee announces championship host sites

Watch the nastiest pitches in the CWS since 2015

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee today announced 20 predetermined preliminary-round sites for this year’s Division I Baseball Championship.

Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deemed necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. Of the 20 selected sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional-round games. Eight of those 16 regional sites will host super regionals.

The 20 potential host site schools are as follows:

Arizona Oregon
Arkansas Pittsburgh
Charlotte South Carolina
East Carolina Southern Mississippi
Florida Stanford
Gonzaga TCU
Louisiana Tech Tennessee
Mississippi State Texas
Notre Dame Texas Tech
Ole Miss Vanderbilt

“Certainly, this has been a unique season, but the committee is very appreciative of all of the schools that submitted bids to host. We received a number of quality bids from schools around the country that were interested in being a part of this championship, including a few potential first-time hosts,” said Jeff Altier, chair of the committee and director of athletics at Stetson. “We are extremely excited to bring the Division I Baseball Championship back in 2021 and let the student-athletes, coaches and fans once again experience this terrific event.”

Based on recent guidance from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, the NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity at these predetermined sites. Exact capacity percentages will vary by site, depending on state and local health mandates due to the pandemic.

The designation of predetermined sites will have no bearing on the teams selected to participate or for seeding in the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship. The championship field will consist of 30 conference automatic qualifiers and 34 at-large qualifiers.

The final 16 predetermined sites will be revealed at 8:30 p.m. Eastern time Sunday, May 30.

The bracket and pairings for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship will be released at noon Eastern time Monday, May 31, on ESPN2.

All games of the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of networks, starting with regionals June 4-7 and followed by super regionals June 11-14. The 2021 championship will culminate June 19-29/30 with the Men’s College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

