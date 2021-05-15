Missouri Athletics | May 15, 2021 Missouri slugs its way to series victory over No. 3 Mississippi State The top 11 college baseball sluggers in 2021 Share STARKVILLE, Miss. – Missouri baseball (14-33, 7-20 SEC) launched four home runs en route to a 16-8, series-clinching win over No. 3 Mississippi State (36-13, 17-10 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Dudy Noble Field. Mizzou jumped to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first on a two-out, two-run single from senior Clayton Peterson. Twin brother Alex Peterson made it 3-0 Mizzou with a solo home run in the second. The Mizzou onslaught continued in the third as junior Joshua Day singled home a run to extend the lead to 4-0. Senior Brandt Belk then delivered a pinch-hit grand slam to swell the Tiger advantage to 8-0. Watch it 👀Over and over and over 🔁#C2E🐯⚾ pic.twitter.com/fmEdoMSB81— Mizzou Baseball (@MizzouBaseball) May 15, 2021 Mississippi State cut the lead in half in the fourth, using back-to-back homers to spark a four-run inning. The Tigers responded by scoring twice in the fifth to push the lead back to 10-4. Alex Peterson lifted his second homer of the day and Belk scored on a wild pitch to provide the runs. Another four-run inning for Mississippi State in the fifth cut the Mizzou lead to 10-8 but the Tigers turned to sophomore Ben Pedersen (1-1) who shut down the Bulldogs the rest of the way. Pedersen tossed a career-long 4 2/3 innings while scattering four hits and not allowing a run to earn the win. OMAHA IS COMING: View the 2021 College World Series schedule Mizzou tacked on two runs in the seventh, one on a Day single, and then iced the game with a four-run ninth. Sophomore Luke Mann crushed a three-run homer to right field to punctuate the win. College baseball rankings: All-SEC top 5 holds steady in latest poll The all-SEC top five remained the same in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. Arkansas held firm at No. 1 after winning a road series at Louisiana Tech, despite taking its first loss of the season on Sunday. READ MORE 2021 SEC softball preview: LSU headlines star-powered conference LSU softball is the headliner in the SEC, while Florida, Alabama and others are hot on their heels. READ MORE Basketball Hall of Fame and WBCA narrow watchlist for 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association announced the Top 10 candidates for the 2021 Nancy Lieberman Award on Monday, Feb. 1. READ MORE