2021 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship Selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 42 teams that will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship.

The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three to six teams. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 27-30. Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 5-12 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and the town of Cary, North Carolina.

Twenty conferences will receive automatic qualification into the 2021 championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below:

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Dominican College (NY)

Conference Carolinas – North Greenville University

East Coast Conference – Molloy College

Great American Conference – Henderson State University

Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Davenport University

Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lindenwood University

Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Trevecca Nazarene University

Great Northwest Athletic Conference - Northwest Nazarene University

Gulf South Conference – University of West Florida

Lone Star Conference – Angelo State University

Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – University of Central Missouri

Mountain East Conference – West Virginia State University

Northeast-10 Conference – Southern New Hampshire University

Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – Minnesota State University, Mankato

Pacific West Conference – Azusa Pacific University

Peach Belt Conference – Columbus State University

Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania

Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – University of Colorado, Colorado Springs

South Atlantic Conference – Wingate University

Sunshine State Conference – University of Tampa

The 2020 national championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2019 championship, University of Tampa captured its eighth national championship title in school history with a 3-1 victory over Colorado Mesa University.

