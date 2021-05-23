NCAA | May 23, 2021 2021 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship Selections DII baseball: 2021 selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 42 teams that will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship. The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three to six teams. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 27-30. Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 5-12 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and the town of Cary, North Carolina. DON'T MISS: Live updates of the 2021 championship updates | Regional brackets Twenty conferences will receive automatic qualification into the 2021 championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below: Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Dominican College (NY) Conference Carolinas – North Greenville University East Coast Conference – Molloy College Great American Conference – Henderson State University Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Davenport University Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lindenwood University Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Trevecca Nazarene University Great Northwest Athletic Conference - Northwest Nazarene University Gulf South Conference – University of West Florida Lone Star Conference – Angelo State University Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – University of Central Missouri Mountain East Conference – West Virginia State University Northeast-10 Conference – Southern New Hampshire University Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – Minnesota State University, Mankato Pacific West Conference – Azusa Pacific University Peach Belt Conference – Columbus State University Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – University of Colorado, Colorado Springs South Atlantic Conference – Wingate University Sunshine State Conference – University of Tampa The 2020 national championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2019 championship, University of Tampa captured its eighth national championship title in school history with a 3-1 victory over Colorado Mesa University. For more information regarding the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, log on to www.NCAA.com. 2021 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedule, auto bids We're tracking every conference tournament and automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA baseball postseason here. Thirty conference champions will earn automatic qualification into the NCAA tournament. READ MORE College baseball rankings: Arkansas remains No. 1 as Stanford moves into the top 10 Arkansas continued its magical season by sweeping Florida to win the SEC regular-season title, keeping the Razorbacks No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the seventh consecutive week. READ MORE DII baseball players rostered in the first MLB Draft League Here are some of the DII baseball players on rosters in the first-ever season of the MLB Draft League, which gives players added exposure before the later-than-usual MLB Draft. READ MORE