CHAMPS:

DI softball super regionals preview

Ole Miss, Oklahoma St. advance to DI women's golf final

DIII men's tennis finals are set

🎾 DIII women's semifinal results
baseball-d2 flag

NCAA | May 23, 2021

2021 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship Selections

DII baseball: 2021 selection show

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Baseball Committee has selected the 42 teams that will participate in the 2021 NCAA Division II Baseball Championship. 

The championship provides for eight regional sites hosting three to six teams. All regionals are double-elimination tournaments and will be played May 27-30. Regional winners will advance to the double-elimination championship finals June 5-12 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, North Carolina. The finals will be hosted by the University of Mount Olive and the town of Cary, North Carolina. 

DON'T MISS: Live updates of the 2021 championship updates | Regional brackets

Twenty conferences will receive automatic qualification into the 2021 championship. Each conference and its automatic qualifier are listed below: 

Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference – Dominican College (NY) 
Conference Carolinas – North Greenville University 
East Coast Conference – Molloy College 
Great American Conference – Henderson State University 
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference – Davenport University
Great Lakes Valley Conference – Lindenwood University 
Great Midwest Athletic Conference – Trevecca Nazarene University 
Great Northwest Athletic Conference - Northwest Nazarene University 
Gulf South Conference – University of West Florida 
Lone Star Conference – Angelo State University 
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association – University of Central Missouri 
Mountain East Conference – West Virginia State University 
Northeast-10 Conference – Southern New Hampshire University 
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference – Minnesota State University, Mankato 
Pacific West Conference – Azusa Pacific University 
Peach Belt Conference – Columbus State University 
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference – Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania 
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference – University of Colorado, Colorado Springs 
South Atlantic Conference – Wingate University 
Sunshine State Conference – University of Tampa 
 

The 2020 national championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the 2019 championship, University of Tampa captured its eighth national championship title in school history with a 3-1 victory over Colorado Mesa University. 

For more information regarding the NCAA Division II Baseball Championship, log on to www.NCAA.com. 

2021 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedule, auto bids

We're tracking every conference tournament and automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA baseball postseason here. Thirty conference champions will earn automatic qualification into the NCAA tournament.
READ MORE

College baseball rankings: Arkansas remains No. 1 as Stanford moves into the top 10

Arkansas continued its magical season by sweeping Florida to win the SEC regular-season title, keeping the Razorbacks No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the seventh consecutive week.
READ MORE

DII baseball players rostered in the first MLB Draft League

Here are some of the DII baseball players on rosters in the first-ever season of the MLB Draft League, which gives players added exposure before the later-than-usual MLB Draft.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners