NCAA | May 24, 2021 2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Selections SUNY Cortland Athletics Share INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship. Six teams will compete at eight regional sites. All regionals will use a double-elimination format. Forty two conference champions qualified automatically. Winners of the eight regional tournaments will qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, June 4-8/9, 2021. DATES/SITES/SEEDINGS: Thursday – Sunday, May 27-30 Auburn, New York Region Hosted by Wells College 1. Eastern Connecticut State 2. SUNY Cortland 3. Keystone College 4. Mitchell 5. Tufts 6. Merchant Marine Collegeville, Minnesota Region Hosted by Saint John’s University (Minnesota) 1. St. Thomas (Minnesota) 2. Texas-Dallas 3. York (Pennsylvania) 4. Pacific (Oregon) 5. Chapman 6. Scranton Decatur, Illinois Region Hosted by Millikin University 1. Washington University in St. Louis 2. Webster 3. Denison 4. Millikin 5. Transylvania 6. Illinois College Hartford, Connecticut Region Hosted by Trinity College (Connecticut) 1. Southern Maine 2. Oswego State 3. Wheaton (Massachusetts) 4. Salve Regina 5. Husson 6. Johnson & Wales (Providence) High Point, North Carolina Region Hosted by Greensboro College and High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation 1. Salisbury 2. Washington & Jefferson 3. LaGrange 4. Lynchburg 5. Birmingham-Southern 6. Marymount (Virginia) Marietta, Ohio Region Hosted by Marietta College 1. Rowan 2. Marietta 3. North Carolina Wesleyan 4. St. John Fisher 5. Rochester 6. Penn State-Behrend St. Paul, Minnesota Region Hosted by University of Northwestern-St. Paul 1. Trinity (Texas) 2. Aurora 3. Misericordia 4. Northwestern-St. Paul 5. Saint Mary's (Minnesota) 6. Johns Hopkins Whitewater, Wisconsin Region Hosted by University of Wisconsin-Whitewater 1. Adrian 2. Wisconsin-Whitewater 3. Texas Lutheran 4. Penn State Harrisburg 5. Luther 6. Salem State Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first-round matchups. Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows: Conference Automatic-Qualifier Team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend American Rivers Conference Luther American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas Atlantic East Conference Marymount (Virginia) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Salisbury College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Millikin Colonial States Athletic Conference Keystone College Commonwealth Coast Conference Salve Regina Empire 8 Conference St. John Fisher Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales (Providence) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania Landmark Conference Scranton Liberty League Rochester Little East Conference Southern Maine Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Salem State Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Adrian Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (Pennsylvania) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia Midwest Conference Illinois College Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint Mary’s (Minnesota) New England Collegiate Conference Mitchell New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference Wheaton (Massachusetts) New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan North Atlantic Conference Husson North Coast Athletic Conference Denison North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State Harrisburg Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora Northwest Conference Pacific (Oregon) Ohio Athletic Conference Marietta Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg President’s Athletic Conference Washington & Jefferson Skyline Conference Merchant Marine St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland USA South Athletic Conference LaGrange Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater Pool C Eastern Connecticut State St. Thomas (Minnesota) North Carolina Wesleyan Trinity (Texas) Oswego State Washington University in St. Louis In the 2019 Division III championship series, Chapman swept the championship series against Birmingham-Southern, winning game two, 11-0, to capture its second NCAA Division III baseball title in school history. 