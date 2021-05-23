CHAMPS:

NCAA | May 24, 2021

2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Selections

SUNY Cortland Athletics SUNY Cortland baseball

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

Six teams will compete at eight regional sites. All regionals will use a double-elimination format. Forty two conference champions qualified automatically.

Winners of the eight regional tournaments will qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, June 4-8/9, 2021.

DATES/SITES/SEEDINGS:
Thursday – Sunday, May 27-30
 
Auburn, New York Region Hosted by Wells College
1. Eastern Connecticut State
2. SUNY Cortland
3. Keystone College
4. Mitchell
5. Tufts
6. Merchant Marine
 
Collegeville, Minnesota Region Hosted by Saint John’s University (Minnesota)
1. St. Thomas (Minnesota)
2. Texas-Dallas
3. York (Pennsylvania)
4. Pacific (Oregon)
5. Chapman
6. Scranton
 
Decatur, Illinois Region Hosted by Millikin University
1. Washington University in St. Louis
2. Webster
3. Denison
4. Millikin
5. Transylvania
6. Illinois College
 
Hartford, Connecticut Region Hosted by Trinity College (Connecticut)
1. Southern Maine
2. Oswego State
3. Wheaton (Massachusetts)
4. Salve Regina
5. Husson
6. Johnson & Wales (Providence)
 
High Point, North Carolina Region Hosted by Greensboro College and High Point Downtown Stadium Foundation
1. Salisbury
2. Washington & Jefferson
3. LaGrange
4. Lynchburg
5. Birmingham-Southern
6. Marymount (Virginia)
 
Marietta, Ohio Region Hosted by Marietta College
1. Rowan
2. Marietta
3. North Carolina Wesleyan
4. St. John Fisher
5. Rochester
6. Penn State-Behrend
 
St. Paul, Minnesota Region Hosted by University of Northwestern-St. Paul
1. Trinity (Texas)
2. Aurora
3. Misericordia
4. Northwestern-St. Paul
5. Saint Mary's (Minnesota)
6. Johns Hopkins
 
Whitewater, Wisconsin Region Hosted by University of Wisconsin-Whitewater
1. Adrian
2. Wisconsin-Whitewater
3. Texas Lutheran
4. Penn State Harrisburg
5. Luther
6. Salem State
 

Teams at the final site will be seeded to determine first-round matchups.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference Automatic-Qualifier Team
Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Penn State-Behrend
American Rivers Conference Luther
American Southwest Conference Texas-Dallas
Atlantic East Conference Marymount (Virginia)
Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins
Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Salisbury
College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Millikin
Colonial States Athletic Conference Keystone College
Commonwealth Coast Conference Salve Regina
Empire 8 Conference St. John Fisher
Great Northeast Athletic Conference Johnson & Wales (Providence)
Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Transylvania
Landmark Conference Scranton
Liberty League Rochester
Little East Conference Southern Maine
Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Salem State
Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Adrian
Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth York (Pennsylvania)
Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Misericordia
Midwest Conference Illinois College
Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint Mary’s (Minnesota)
New England Collegiate Conference Mitchell
New England Small College Athletic Conference Tufts
New England Women's and Men's Athletics Conference Wheaton (Massachusetts)
New Jersey Athletic Conference Rowan
North Atlantic Conference Husson
North Coast Athletic Conference Denison
North Eastern Athletic Conference Penn State Harrisburg
Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Aurora
Northwest Conference Pacific (Oregon)
Ohio Athletic Conference Marietta
Old Dominion Athletic Conference Lynchburg
President’s Athletic Conference Washington & Jefferson
Skyline Conference Merchant Marine
St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Webster
Southern Athletic Association Birmingham-Southern
Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Chapman
Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Texas Lutheran
State University of New York Athletic Conference SUNY Cortland
USA South Athletic Conference LaGrange
Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul
Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Whitewater
Pool C  
Eastern Connecticut State St. Thomas (Minnesota)
North Carolina Wesleyan Trinity (Texas)
Oswego State Washington University in St. Louis

In the 2019 Division III championship series, Chapman swept the championship series against Birmingham-Southern, winning game two, 11-0, to capture its second NCAA Division III baseball title in school history. There was no championship in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

