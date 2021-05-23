2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Selections

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.

Six teams will compete at eight regional sites. All regionals will use a double-elimination format. Forty two conference champions qualified automatically.

Winners of the eight regional tournaments will qualify for the pool play double-elimination championship at Perfect Game Field at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Friday-Tuesday/Wednesday, June 4-8/9, 2021.

DATES/SITES/SEEDINGS:

Thursday – Sunday, May 27-30