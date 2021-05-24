D1 baseball staff | May 24, 2021 College baseball rankings: Arkansas remains No. 1 as Stanford moves into the top 10 The college baseball freshmen who've made the biggest impact in 2021 Share Arkansas continued its magical season by sweeping Florida to win the SEC regular-season title, keeping the Razorbacks No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the seventh consecutive week. The Hogs won all 14 of their regular-season weekends to cement their status as the best team in college baseball heading into the postseason. Texas remained No. 2 after winning its final series to claim a share of the Big 12 regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament. No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Tennessee and No. 5 Texas Tech all held their ground after winning their weekends. Pac-12 champion Arizona and ACC regular-season champ Notre Dame moved up one spot apiece to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, and Mississippi State climbed two spots to No. 9. Stanford made one of the biggest moves of the week, vaulting six places to No. 9 after winning two out of three at Oregon, which fell four spots to No. 10. NC State made an even bigger jump, leaping seven rungs from No. 23 to No. 16 after winning a series against Florida State, which fell from No. 16 to No. 23. Gonzaga and UC Irvine rose three spots apiece to No. 14 and No. 17, respectively. Arizona State climbed four places to No. 21. Three teams entered the rankings this week. Nebraska jumped back in at No. 20 after a 4-0 weekend against Indiana and Ohio State to clinch the Big Ten title and the accompanying automatic bid to regionals. Fellow Big Ten team Maryland made its season debut in the rankings at No. 25 by winning a series at Michigan to move into a tie for second place with the Wolverines, who dropped back out of the top 25. And Old Dominion returned the rankings at No. 24 after winning a couple of road games at Louisiana Tech. D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of May 23. RANK TEAM OVERALL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Arkansas 42-10 1 2 Texas 40-13 2 3 Vanderbilt 39-13 3 4 Tennessee 42-14 4 5 Texas Tech 35-13 5 6 Arizona 38-14 7 7 Notre Dame 29-10 8 8 Mississippi State 40-13 10 9 Stanford 31-13 15 10 Oregon 35-13 6 11 East Carolina 38-13 11 12 Ole Miss 38-17 13 13 Florida 35-19 9 14 Gonzaga 32-15 17 15 TCU 36-16 12 16 NC State 28-15 23 17 UC Irvine 36-16 20 18 Louisiana Tech 36-16 14 19 Southern Miss 35-17 19 20 Nebraska 29-11 NR 21 Arizona State 32-17 25 22 Charlotte 39-17 22 23 Florida State 29-21 16 24 Old Dominion 38-14 NR 25 Maryland 26-15 NR 2021 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedule, auto bids We're tracking every conference tournament and automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA baseball postseason here. Thirty conference champions will earn automatic qualification into the NCAA tournament. READ MORE DII baseball players rostered in the first MLB Draft League Here are some of the DII baseball players on rosters in the first-ever season of the MLB Draft League, which gives players added exposure before the later-than-usual MLB Draft. READ MORE 2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Selections The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship. READ MORE