College baseball rankings: Arkansas remains No. 1 as Stanford moves into the top 10

Arkansas continued its magical season by sweeping Florida to win the SEC regular-season title, keeping the Razorbacks No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the seventh consecutive week. The Hogs won all 14 of their regular-season weekends to cement their status as the best team in college baseball heading into the postseason.

Texas remained No. 2 after winning its final series to claim a share of the Big 12 regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament. No. 3 Vanderbilt, No. 4 Tennessee and No. 5 Texas Tech all held their ground after winning their weekends. Pac-12 champion Arizona and ACC regular-season champ Notre Dame moved up one spot apiece to No. 6 and No. 7, respectively, and Mississippi State climbed two spots to No. 9. Stanford made one of the biggest moves of the week, vaulting six places to No. 9 after winning two out of three at Oregon, which fell four spots to No. 10.

NC State made an even bigger jump, leaping seven rungs from No. 23 to No. 16 after winning a series against Florida State, which fell from No. 16 to No. 23. Gonzaga and UC Irvine rose three spots apiece to No. 14 and No. 17, respectively. Arizona State climbed four places to No. 21.

Three teams entered the rankings this week. Nebraska jumped back in at No. 20 after a 4-0 weekend against Indiana and Ohio State to clinch the Big Ten title and the accompanying automatic bid to regionals. Fellow Big Ten team Maryland made its season debut in the rankings at No. 25 by winning a series at Michigan to move into a tie for second place with the Wolverines, who dropped back out of the top 25. And Old Dominion returned the rankings at No. 24 after winning a couple of road games at Louisiana Tech.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Records are through games of May 23.