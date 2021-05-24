Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 24, 2021 Here are the DII baseball players in the first MLB Draft League DII baseball: 2021 selection show Share The 2021 MLB draft is Sunday, July 11, about a month later than its normal date in early June. That gives draft-eligible student-athletes more time to make an impression on MLB scouts than they normally would have. That brings us to today, which is opening day for the inaugural MLB Draft League. Six teams — the Frederick Keys, Mohoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters — will battle during a 68-game season with some of the premier collegiate and high school baseball players eligible for the 2021 MLB draft in July. Per the official site of the MLB Draft League: Draft League participants will receive unprecedented visibility to MLB Club scouts through both in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology, and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes. Open to draft-eligible baseball players at all levels, many former DII baseball players don the six rosters. Keep in mind, the DII baseball tournament is ready to get under way. There's some unfinished business for some of these players, with their sights set on a national championship. Expect to see some players a little later than others. FOLLOW THE DII CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, brackets and stats DII players in the MLB Draft League Rosters were announced Sunday, May 23. For now, here are the DII players expected to appear in the MLB Draft League per our friends at Prep Baseball Report. As with most summer leagues, like the Cape Cod Baseball League, rosters are expected to change — especially once you consider there was a transaction reported early on May 24. Player Position School Frederick Keys Tito Fuentes IF Sonoma State Brady Gavin RHP Central Missouri Brock Gilliam RHP Washburn Nick Hernandez 1B UT Permian Basin Dwayne Marshall RHP Felician Chase Plymell RHP Central Missouri Mahoning Valley Scrappers Jimmy Burnette LHP Saint Leo Logan Boente RHP McKendree Sam Crail OF Saint Leo State College Spikes Jack Goonan RHP Mercyhurst Kieran Higgins RHP Shippensburg Jared Kengott RHP Emporia State Marques Paige CF NW Oklahoma State Blake Seigler RHP USC Aiken Logan Workman RHP Lee Zion Pettigrew 3B Illinois Springfield Trenton Thunder Adan Fernandez OF Nova Southeastern Alex Mack RHP St. Thomas Aquinas Dexter Swims 2B Missouri Southern Dylan Heid RHP Pitt-Johnstown Garrett Thornton OF UT Permian Basin Jordan Eglite RHP San Francisco State JP Williams RHP Nova Southeastern Logan VanWey RHP Missouri Southern Shawn Vazquez C Felician Zach Parish LHP Missouri Southern Williamsport Crosscutters Ben Terwilliger RHP Barry Devin Smith RHP Kentucky Wesleyan Jaxon Shirley OF Lubbock Christian Jacob Teter 1B Florida Southern Nolan Wosman 3B Quincy Lance Logsdon OF Quincy 2021 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedule, auto bids We're tracking every conference tournament and automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA baseball postseason here. Thirty conference champions will earn automatic qualification into the NCAA tournament. READ MORE College baseball rankings: Arkansas remains No. 1 as Stanford moves into the top 10 Arkansas continued its magical season by sweeping Florida to win the SEC regular-season title, keeping the Razorbacks No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the seventh consecutive week. READ MORE 2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Selections The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship. READ MORE