CHAMPS:

DI softball super regionals preview

Ole Miss, Oklahoma St. advance to DI women's golf final

DIII men's tennis finals are set

🎾 DIII women's semifinal results
baseball-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | May 24, 2021

Here are the DII baseball players in the first MLB Draft League

DII baseball: 2021 selection show

The 2021 MLB draft is Sunday, July 11, about a month later than its normal date in early June. That gives draft-eligible student-athletes more time to make an impression on MLB scouts than they normally would have.

That brings us to today, which is opening day for the inaugural MLB Draft League. Six teams — the Frederick Keys, Mohoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters — will battle during a 68-game season with some of the premier collegiate and high school baseball players eligible for the 2021 MLB draft in July. 

 Per the official site of the MLB Draft LeagueDraft League participants will receive unprecedented visibility to MLB Club scouts through both in-person observation and state-of-the-art scouting technology, and educational programming designed to prepare them for careers as professional athletes. 

Open to draft-eligible baseball players at all levels, many former DII baseball players don the six rosters. Keep in mind, the DII baseball tournament is ready to get under way. There's some unfinished business for some of these players, with their sights set on a national championship. Expect to see some players a little later than others. 

FOLLOW THE DII CHAMPIONSHIP: Live updates, brackets and stats

DII players in the MLB Draft League

Rosters were announced Sunday, May 23. For now, here are the DII players expected to appear in the MLB Draft League per our friends at Prep Baseball Report. As with most summer leagues, like the Cape Cod Baseball League, rosters are expected to change — especially once you consider there was a transaction reported early on May 24.

Player Position School
Frederick Keys    
Tito Fuentes IF Sonoma State
Brady Gavin RHP Central Missouri
Brock Gilliam RHP Washburn
Nick Hernandez 1B UT Permian Basin
Dwayne Marshall RHP Felician
Chase Plymell    RHP Central Missouri
     
Mahoning Valley Scrappers    
Jimmy Burnette LHP Saint Leo
Logan Boente RHP McKendree
Sam Crail OF Saint Leo
     
State College Spikes    
Jack Goonan RHP Mercyhurst
Kieran Higgins RHP Shippensburg
Jared Kengott RHP Emporia State
Marques Paige    CF NW Oklahoma State
Blake Seigler RHP USC Aiken
Logan Workman RHP Lee 
Zion Pettigrew 3B Illinois Springfield
     
Trenton Thunder    
Adan Fernandez OF Nova Southeastern
Alex Mack RHP St. Thomas Aquinas
Dexter Swims 2B Missouri Southern
Dylan Heid RHP Pitt-Johnstown
Garrett Thornton OF UT Permian Basin
Jordan Eglite RHP San Francisco State
JP Williams RHP Nova Southeastern
Logan VanWey RHP Missouri Southern
Shawn Vazquez C Felician
Zach Parish LHP Missouri Southern
     
Williamsport Crosscutters    
Ben Terwilliger RHP Barry 
Devin Smith RHP Kentucky Wesleyan
Jaxon Shirley OF Lubbock Christian
Jacob Teter 1B Florida Southern
Nolan Wosman 3B Quincy
Lance Logsdon OF Quincy

2021 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedule, auto bids

We're tracking every conference tournament and automatic bid into the 2021 NCAA baseball postseason here. Thirty conference champions will earn automatic qualification into the NCAA tournament.
READ MORE

College baseball rankings: Arkansas remains No. 1 as Stanford moves into the top 10

Arkansas continued its magical season by sweeping Florida to win the SEC regular-season title, keeping the Razorbacks No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings for the seventh consecutive week.
READ MORE

2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship Selections

The NCAA Division III Baseball Committee has announced the 48 teams that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division III Baseball Championship.
READ MORE

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners