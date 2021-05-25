2021 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedule, auto bids

Thirty automatic bids are up for grabs for the 2021 Division I baseball championship before the 64-team field is revealed on Monday, May 31.

Twenty-four teams will automatically qualify via conference tournament championships while the remaining six earn bids with regular-season conference titles (Big Ten, Big West, MAC, MWC, Pac-12, WCC).

Follow the table below for complete information on conference tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers.

2021 NCAA baseball tournament: Schedule, dates

Here is the schedule for the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament selections and games:

Monday, May 31: Televised selection show for 2021 championship bracket at noon ET on ESPNU.

Televised selection show for 2021 championship bracket at noon ET on ESPNU. Friday, June 4-Monday, June 7: Regional tournaments at 16 sites.

Regional tournaments at 16 sites. Friday, June 11-Monday, June 14: Super regional tournaments at eight sites.

Super regional tournaments at eight sites. Saturday, June 19: First day of the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

First day of the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Monday, June 28-Wednesday, June 30: Best-of-three CWS finals. Game 3 on June 30 will be played if necessary.

Click or tap here to see the complete, daily College World Series schedule.

College World Series championship history