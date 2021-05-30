NCAA.com | May 30, 2021 2021 college baseball: Conference tournament brackets, schedule, auto bids The top 11 college baseball sluggers in 2021 Share Thirty automatic bids are up for grabs for the 2021 Division I baseball championship before the 64-team field is revealed on Monday, May 31. Twenty-four teams will automatically qualify via conference tournament championships while the remaining six earn bids with regular-season conference titles (Big Ten, Big West, MAC, MWC, Pac-12, WCC). Follow the table below for complete information on conference tournament schedules and automatic qualifiers. CONFERENCE CHAMPION (AQ) DATES LOCATION American Athletic South Florida May 25-30 Clearwater, Florida America East NJIT May 27-29/30 Stony Brook, New York Atlantic 10 VCU May 27-29 Richmond, Virginia ACC Duke May 25-30 Charlotte, North Carolina ASUN Jacksonville May 21-23; May 27-29 Jacksonville, Florida Big 12 TCU May 25-30 Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Big East UConn May 27-30 Mason, Ohio Big South Presbyterian May 27-29 Fayetteville, North Carolina Big Ten Nebraska N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion Big West UC Irvine N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion Colonial Athletic Northeastern May 26-30 Wilmington, North Carolina Conference USA Old Dominion May 26-30 Ruston, Louisiana Horizon Wright State May 27-29 Dayton, Ohio Metro Atlantic Rider May 20-23; May 26-29/30 Quarterfinal round hosted by higher seed; Championship round hosted by highest remaining seed Mid-American Central Michigan N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion MEAC Norfolk State May 20-22 Norfolk, Virginia Missouri Valley DBU May 25-30 Carbondale, Illinois Mountain West Nevada N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion Northeast Central Connecticut May 27-30 Norwich, Connecticut Ohio Valley Southeast Missouri May 27-30 Jackson, Tennessee Pac-12 Arizona N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion Patriot Army May 15-16; May 26-27/28 Hosted by higher seed Southeastern Arkansas May 25-30 Hoover, Alabama Southern Samford May 27-29/30 Greenville, South Carolina Southland McNeese May 26-29 Hammond, Louisiana Summit North Dakota State May 27-29 Omaha, Nebraska Sun Belt South Alabama May 25-30 Montgomery, Alabama SWAC Southern May 19-23 Madison, Alabama Western Athletic Grand Canyon May 26-29/30 Mesa, Arizona West Coast Gonzaga N/A *AQ awarded to regular-season champion 2021 NCAA baseball tournament: Schedule, dates Here is the schedule for the 2021 NCAA baseball tournament selections and games: Monday, May 31: Televised selection show for 2021 championship bracket at noon ET on ESPN2. Friday, June 4-Monday, June 7: Regional tournaments at 16 sites. Friday, June 11-Monday, June 14: Super regional tournaments at eight sites. Saturday, June 19: First day of the 2021 College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Monday, June 28-Wednesday, June 30: Best-of-three CWS finals. Game 3 on June 30 will be played if necessary. Click or tap here to see the complete, daily College World Series schedule. College World Series championship history YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb. 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. *Indicates undefeated teams in College World Series play. Sixteen Regional Sites Selected For 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 74th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship on Sunday, May 30. 