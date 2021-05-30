Sixteen Regional Sites Selected For 2021 NCAA Baseball Championship

INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee announced the 16 regional sites for the 74th annual NCAA Division I Baseball Championship.

The 16 regional sites, with host institutions and records are as follows:

Austin, Texas - Texas (42-15)

Columbia, South Carolina – South Carolina (33-21)

Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (37-14)

Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (46-10)

Fort Worth, Texas – TCU (39-17); through games played 5/29/2021

Gainesville, Florida – Florida (38-20)

Greenville, North Carolina – East Carolina (41-15)

Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (45-16)

Lubbock, Texas – Texas Tech (36-15)

Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (40-15)

Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (41-19)

Ruston, Louisiana – Louisiana Tech (40-18)

South Bend, Indiana – Notre Dame (30-11)

Stanford, California – Stanford (33-14)

Starkville, Mississippi – Mississippi St. (40-15)

Tucson, Arizona – Arizona (40-15)

Each regional field features four teams, playing in a double-elimination format. All 16 regionals are scheduled to be conducted from Friday, June 4 to Monday, June 7 (if necessary).

Texas leads all institutions in the field as the Longhorns are hosting for the 28th time, while Louisiana Tech is hosting for the first time.

Stanford is second in the field, hosting for the 19th time, while South Carolina is hosting for the 18th time and Mississippi St. is hosting for the 15th time since the NCAA went to the regional format in 1975.

Ole Miss is hosting for the 10th time while Arkansas is hosting for the ninth time. Hosting for the eighth time includes TCU, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt with Arizona, East Carolina and Tennessee each hosting for the sixth time. Notre Dame is hosting for the fifth time but the first since 2004.

Seven institutions, Arkansas, East Carolina, Mississippi State, Ole Miss, Stanford, Texas Tech and Vanderbilt, all hosted in 2019. There was no championship in 2020 due to COVID-19.

The full 64 team field, top-16 national seeds, first-round regional pairings and site assignments will be announced at Noon (ET), Monday, May 31. The one-hour program will be shown live on ESPN2. The committee will set the entire 64-team bracket through both the super regionals and the first round of the Men’s College World Series and will not reseed the field after play begins.

Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). All eight super regional hosts will be selected from the 16 regional hosts.

There are 30 Division I Conferences which will receive an automatic berth in the field of 64, along with 34 at-large selections. The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

OTHER REGIONAL SITE SELECTION INFORMATION

Southeastern 7 (Arkansas, Florida, Mississippi St., Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt)

Big 12 3 (TCU, Texas, Texas Tech)

Pac-12 3 (Arizona, Oregon, Stanford)

Conference USA 1 (Louisiana Tech)

Atlantic Coast 1 (Notre Dame)

American Athletic 1 (East Carolina)