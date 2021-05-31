NCAA.com | May 31, 2021 2021 NCAA DI baseball championship bracket revealed 2021 NCAA DI baseball tournament bracket selection show Share INDIANAPOLIS — The field of 64 teams competing for the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship was announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. The national top 16 seeds are Arkansas (46-10), Texas (42-15), Tennessee (45-16), Vanderbilt (40-15), Arizona (40-15), TCU (40-17), Mississippi St. (40-15), Texas Tech (36-15), Stanford (33-14), Notre Dame (30-11), Old Dominion (42-14), Ole Miss (41-19), East Carolina (41-15), Oregon (37-14), Florida (38-20), and Louisiana Tech (40-18). The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads the way with nine teams selected. The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has eight participants, the Pac-12 has six participants and the Big 12 and Conference USA each have four teams in the field. The Big Ten Conference has three teams while the American Athletic, Atlantic Sun, Big South, Big West, Metro Atlantic and Missouri Valley all have two teams in the field. MORE: Full coverage of the 2021 DI baseball championship | Bracket Grand Canyon, NJIT, Norfolk State, and Presbyterian are making their first appearance in the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, while Nevada is making its first appearance since 2000. Florida State has the longest consecutive streak with its 43rd straight appearance. Other notable consecutive streaks include Vanderbilt (15) and Florida (13). Selection of the eight super regional hosts will be announced on www.NCAA.com/cws, Tuesday, June 8 at approximately 8 a.m. (ET). The Men’s College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. OTHER SELECTION INFORMATION FIELD BY CONFERENCE (30) Southeastern: 9 (Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, LSU, Mississippi St., Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee, Vanderbilt) Atlantic Coast: 8 [Duke, Florida St., Georgia Tech, Miami (FL), NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Virginia] Pac-12: 6 (Arizona, Arizona St., Oregon, Oregon St., Stanford, UCLA) Big 12 : 4 (Oklahoma St., TCU, Texas, Texas Tech) Conference USA : 4 (Charlotte, Louisiana Tech, Old Dominion, Southern Miss.) Big Ten : 3 (Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska) American Athletic : 2 (East Carolina, South Fla.) Atlantic Sun: 2 (Jacksonville, Liberty) Big South: 2 (Campbell, Presbyterian) Big West: 2 (UC Irvine, UC Santa Barbara) Metro Atlantic: 2 (Fairfield, Rider) Missouri Valley: 2 (DBU, Indiana St.) America East : 1 (NJIT) Atlantic-10: 1 (VCU) Big East: 1 (UConn) Colonial: 1 (Northeastern) Horizon: 1 (Wright St.) Mid-American: 1 (Central Michigan) Mid-Eastern: 1 (Norfolk St.) Mountain West: 1 (Nevada) Northeast: 1 (Central Conn. St.) Patriot: 1 (Army West Point) Southern: 1 (Samford) Southland: 1 (McNeese) Southwestern: 1 (Southern U.) Summit: 1 (North Dakota St.) Sun Belt: 1 (South Alabama) West Coast: 1 (Gonzaga) Western Athletic: 1 (Grand Canyon) 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship Games Friday, June 4, 2021 (all times Eastern) Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas #1 Arkansas (46-10) vs. #4 NJIT (26-22), 3 p.m., ESPN3 #2 Nebraska (31-12) vs. #3 Northeastern (36-10), 8 p.m., ESPN3 Austin Regional hosted by Texas #1 Texas (42-15) vs. #4 Southern U. (20-28), 2 p.m., LHN #2 Arizona State (32-20) vs. #3 Fairfield (37-3), 7 p.m., ESPN3 Knoxville Regional hosted by Tennessee #2 Duke (32-20) vs. #3 Liberty (39-14), 12 p.m., ACCN #1 Tennessee (45-16) vs. #4 Wright State (35-11), 6 p.m., ESPN3 Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt #2 Georgia Tech (29-23) vs. #3 Indiana State (30-19), 1 p.m., ESPN3 #1 Vanderbilt (40-15) vs. #4 Presbyterian (22-21), 7 p.m., SECN Tucson Regional hosted by Arizona #2 Oklahoma State (35-17-1) vs. #3 UC Santa Barbara (39-18), 4 p.m., ESPN3 #1 Arizona (40-15) vs. #4 Grand Canyon (39-19-1), 10 p.m., ESPN3 Fort Worth Regional hosted by TCU #2 Oregon State (34-22) vs. #3 DBU (37-15), 2 p.m., ESPN3 #1 TCU (40-17) vs. #4 McNeese (32-28), 7 p.m., ESPN3 Starkville Regional hosted by Mississippi State #1 Mississippi State (40-15) vs. #4 Samford (35-22), 3 p.m., ESPN3 #2 VCU (37-14) vs. #3 Campbell (35-16), 8 p.m., ESPN3 Lubbock Regional hosted by Texas Tech #1 Texas Tech (36-15) vs. #4 Army West Point (28-23), 12 p.m., ESPNU #2 UCLA (35-18) vs. #3 North Carolina (27-25), 7 p.m., TBD Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford #1 Stanford (33-14) vs. #4 North Dakota State (41-17), 4 p.m., ESPN3 #2 UC Irvine (40-16) vs. #3 Nevada (25-18), 9 p.m., ESPN3 South Bend Regional hosted by Notre Dame #1 Notre Dame (30-11) vs. #4 Central Michigan (40-16), 1 p.m., ESPN3 #2 UConn (33-17) vs. #3 Michigan (27-17), 7 p.m., ESPN3 Columbia Regional hosted by South Carolina #2 South Carolina (33-21) vs. #3 Virginia (29-23), 12 p.m., ESPN2 #1 Old Dominion (42-14) vs. #4 Jacksonville (16-32), 7 p.m., ESPN3 Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss #2 Southern Miss (37-19) vs. #3 Florida State (30-22), 3 p.m., ESPNU #1 Ole Miss (41-19) vs. #4 Southeast Missouri State (30-20), 8 p.m., ESPN3 Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina #1 East Carolina (41-15) vs. #4 Norfolk State (25-26), 12 p.m., ESPN3 #2 Charlotte (39-19) vs. #3 Maryland (28-16), 6 p.m., ESPN3 Eugene Regional hosted by Oregon #1 Oregon (37-14) vs. Central Connecticut State (28-13), 5 p.m., ESPN3 #2 Gonzaga (33-17) vs. #3 LSU (34-22), 10 p.m., ESPN3 Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida #1 Florida (38-20) vs. #4 South Florida (28-27), 12 p.m., SECN #2 Miami (FL) (32-19) vs. #3 South Alabama (33-20), 5 p.m., ACCN Ruston Regional hosted by Louisiana Tech #2 NC State (30-17) vs. #3 Alabama (31-24), 3 p.m., ESPN3 #1 Louisiana Tech (40-18) vs. #4 Rider (23-16), 7 p.m., ESPN3 LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball.com Top 25 | Baseball America | RPI 2021 SEASON: Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter is one of a kind | CWS schedule | Top 2021 MLB draft prospects HISTORY: Longest games | Longest winning streaks | Longest half inning MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series ▶️ THROWBACKS: Trevor Bauer, UCLA | Shane Bieber, UCSB | Adley Rutschman, OSU | Russell Wilson, NC State College baseball rankings: Arkansas stays No. 1, Mississippi State climbs Arkansas remains No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 for the fifth week in a row after taking two of three from Georgia to remain unbeaten in weekend series this year. 