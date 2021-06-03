2021 NCAA baseball tournament preview: Knoxville Regional

The Field

1. Tennessee: Regular Season Results | Team Stats and Leaders

2. Duke: Regular Season Results | Team Stats and Leaders

3. Liberty: Regular Season Results | Team Stats and Leaders

4. Wright State: Regular Season Results | Team Stats and Leaders

Knoxville Regional Superlatives

Most Exciting Player: Max Ferguson, 2B, Tennessee

A dynamic athlete who’s showing speed and surprising pop this season, Furguson (.262/.381/.475, 11 HR, 15 SB) can impact the game in a variety of ways. His best tool is his double-plus speed, which is evident on the bases and in the dirt.

Best Hitter: Tyler Black, 2B, Wright State

One of the top second base prospects in the draft class, Tyler Black (.374/.495/638, 10 HR) has a sound approach at the plate complete with strike zone awareness and a penchant for barreling the baseball.

Best Defensive Player: Cam Locklear, SS, Liberty

The Atlantic Sun Defensive Player of the Year, Locklear can really flash the leather. He moves well to either side with fluid, athletic movements and has an advanced internal clock. Tennessee shortstop Liam Spence gets an honorable mention here.

Best Pitcher: Trevor Delaite, Liberty

A transfer from Maine, the 6-foot lefty emerged as not only the top arm on the roster, he took home ASUN Pitcher of the Year honors after leading the conference in wins (11), finishing second in ERA (1.98) and third in strikeouts (83)

X-Factor: Duke

Is it a copout to pick an entire team as an X-Factor? Perhaps. But the Blue Devils enter the tournament as one of the hotter teams in the field, winning 14-of-16 games over the last month. Gelling at the right time and the corresponding momentum makes them a wildcard team that’s difficult to handicap.

Best Starting Rotation: Tennessee

Even with the loss of ace Jackson Leath early in the season, Chad Dallas (10-1, 4.07), Blade Tidwell (8-3, 3.47) and Will Heflin (2-3, 4.24) have been consistently solid all season long, eating innings and putting the Vols in a position to win.

Best Bullpen: Tennessee

The Vols have embarrassment of riches in the bullpen, highlighted by Redmond Walsh (4-1, 2.65, 5 SV) and Kirby Connell (1-1, 3.02, 2 SV) from the left side and Sean Hunley (7-4, 2.82, 7 SV) Elijah Pleasants (2-1, 4.37) from the right. Additionally, swingman righthander Mark McLaughlin (2-0, 1.83) is effectively wild but also particularly difficult to barrel, holding opponents to a .130 batting average.

Best Offensive Team: Wright State.

The Raiders have one of the most potent offenses in the tournament, leading the country in all three slash categories (.342/.451/.578), runs per game (10.6), and doubles per game (2.74).

Best Defensive Team: Liberty.

The Flames have the second-best fielding percentage in the country (.984) trailing only Notre Dame (.985).

No. 1 Seed Win Probability (1-10): 6

The Vols are indeed one of the best teams in the country and earned the #3 national seed, but the committee didn’t do them any favors with this draw.

