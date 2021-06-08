Eight super regional hosts announced for 2021 NCAA Division I baseball championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The eight super-regional hosts were announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee.

MORE: Complete coverage of the DI baseball championship | View the bracket

The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12, with Sunday, June 13 for if necessary or weather-delayed games. The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parentheses.

GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 11 - All times are Eastern

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

NC State (33-17) at No. 1 Arkansas (49-11)

6 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPN2), *6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15)

Noon (ESPN2), Noon (ESPN2), *3 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15)

3 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPNU), *3 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 12 Ole Miss (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15)

9 p.m. (ESPNU), 10 p.m. (ESPN2), *9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

The following four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, with Monday, June 14 for if necessary or weather-delayed games.

GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 12 – All times are Eastern

Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change

South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15)

9 p.m. (ESPNU), 9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *4 p.m. or 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

DBU (40-16) vs. Virginia (32-24**) or No. 11 Old Dominion (44-15**)

Neutral site games played in Columbia, South Carolina

**record is through games played June 8

Noon (ESPNU), Noon (ESPN2/ESPNU), *1 p.m. (ESPNU)

LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16)

7 p.m. (ESPN2), Noon or 3 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *4 p.m. or 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15)

2 p.m. (ESPN), 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU)

The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, will be announced Monday, June 14. The ESPN family of networks and NCAA.com will release the CWS game dates and times as soon as they are available.

The College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.