NCAA.com | June 9, 2021 Eight super regional hosts announced for 2021 NCAA Division I baseball championship Top defensive plays from 2021 NCAA baseball regionals Share INDIANAPOLIS — The eight super-regional hosts were announced today by the NCAA Division I Baseball Committee. MORE: Complete coverage of the DI baseball championship | View the bracket The following four super regionals will be played Friday, June 11 and Saturday, June 12, with Sunday, June 13 for if necessary or weather-delayed games. The national seed is indicated before the team name, while updated records through the regionals are in parentheses. GAMES BEGIN FRIDAY, JUNE 11 - All times are Eastern Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change NC State (33-17) at No. 1 Arkansas (49-11) 6 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPN2), *6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU) No. 13 East Carolina (44-15) at No. 4 Vanderbilt (43-15) Noon (ESPN2), Noon (ESPN2), *3 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU) No. 9 Stanford (36-15) at No. 8 Texas Tech (45-15) 3 p.m. (ESPNU), 3 p.m. (ESPNU), *3 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU) No. 12 Ole Miss (44-20) at No. 5 Arizona (43-15) 9 p.m. (ESPNU), 10 p.m. (ESPN2), *9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU) The following four super regionals will be played Saturday, June 12 and Sunday, June 13, with Monday, June 14 for if necessary or weather-delayed games. GAMES BEGIN SATURDAY, JUNE 12 – All times are Eastern Note: Game times and ESPN Network subject to change South Florida (31-28) at No. 2 Texas (45-15) 9 p.m. (ESPNU), 9 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *4 p.m. or 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU) DBU (40-16) vs. Virginia (32-24**) or No. 11 Old Dominion (44-15**) Neutral site games played in Columbia, South Carolina **record is through games played June 8 Noon (ESPNU), Noon (ESPN2/ESPNU), *1 p.m. (ESPNU) LSU (38-23) at No. 3 Tennessee (48-16) 7 p.m. (ESPN2), Noon or 3 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *4 p.m. or 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU) No. 10 Notre Dame (33-11) at No. 7 Mississippi State (43-15) 2 p.m. (ESPN), 6 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU), *7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPNU) The determination of the Men’s College World Series order of first-round games both Saturday, June 19, and Sunday, June 20, will be announced Monday, June 14. The ESPN family of networks and NCAA.com will release the CWS game dates and times as soon as they are available. The College World Series begins play Saturday, June 19, at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska. LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball.com Top 25 | Baseball America | RPI 2021 SEASON: Vanderbilt's Jack Leiter is one of a kind | CWS schedule | Top 2021 MLB draft prospects HISTORY: Longest games | Longest winning streaks | Longest half inning MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series ▶️ THROWBACKS: Trevor Bauer, UCLA | Shane Bieber, UCSB | Adley Rutschman, OSU | Russell Wilson, NC State 2021 NCAA college baseball bracket: Printable College World Series bracket .PDF Here's a look at the 2021 college baseball tournament and College World Series bracket as well as important dates and how it works. READ MORE 2021 College World Series schedule Here is the 2021 Men's College World Series schedule. The finals of the event begin with games on Saturday, June 19, 2021. READ MORE 2021 Men's College World Series: Super regional schedules, previews A preview for the 2021 NCAA DI college baseball super regionals, featuring 16 teams battling for the eight spots in the 2021 Men's College World Series. READ MORE