Every DII baseball player that competed in the 2021 HBCU All-Star Game

The inaugural HBCU All-Star Game was played on Tuesday, June 8, at Hoover Met Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Fifty-two student-athletes were selected in total, including 13 that represent DII schools.

The game was held by Minority Baseball Prospects, which created the event to "provide a platform to top-level talent coming out of Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and recognize the tremendous work of the coaches who mold, develop and support these players."

Desmond Jennings' team defeated Rickie Weeks' team, 3-1. Both Jennings and Weeks are former MLB players. A full replay of the game can be found here.

Below are the 13 DII players that participated. They're listed in alphabetical order.