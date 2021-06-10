Brenden Welper | NCAA.com | June 10, 2021 Every DII baseball player that competed in the 2021 HBCU All-Star Game Benedict Athletics Share The inaugural HBCU All-Star Game was played on Tuesday, June 8, at Hoover Met Stadium in Hoover, Alabama. Fifty-two student-athletes were selected in total, including 13 that represent DII schools. The game was held by Minority Baseball Prospects, which created the event to "provide a platform to top-level talent coming out of Historical Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) and recognize the tremendous work of the coaches who mold, develop and support these players." Desmond Jennings' team defeated Rickie Weeks' team, 3-1. Both Jennings and Weeks are former MLB players. A full replay of the game can be found here. Below are the 13 DII players that participated. They're listed in alphabetical order. Name Position Class School Anthony Johnson Infielder Redshirt Junior Benedict Charles Jackson Utility Sophomore Claflin Chris O'Neal Infielder Fifth Year Lane Derrick Odom Outfielder Junior Morehouse Dwayne Franklin Outfielder Junior Savannah State Enrico Peele Pitcher Sophomore Savannah State Jalan Daniels Pitcher Sophomore Tuskegee Joshua Lewis Outfielder/Pitcher Junior Tuskegee Lorenzo Peterson Pitcher/First base Junior Clark Atlanta Ronald McGhee Catcher Senior Tuskegee TJ Thomas II Outfielder Redshirt Sophomore Albany State Zach Elias Infielder Senior Lane Zavian Caldwell Pitcher Senior Miles