Pairings and game times announced for 74th Men’s College World Series

OMAHA — The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2021 NCAA Men’s College World Series have been announced. The 74th MCWS will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 19-29/30.

The first game this Saturday, June 19 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, and will feature No. 9 national seed Stanford (38-15) against NC State (35-18) on ESPN. Saturday’s second game features No. 4 national seed Vanderbilt (45-15) against No. 5 national seed Arizona (45-16) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN.

The Sunday, June 20 action features No. 3 national seed Tennessee (50-16) against Virginia (35-25) at 1 p.m. Central time on ESPN2. In the evening game starting at 6 p.m. Central time, No. 2 national seed Texas (47-15) will be squaring off against either No. 7 national seed Mississippi State (44-16 through June 13) or No. 10 national seed Notre Dame (34-12 through June 13) on ESPN2.

The losing teams of Saturday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. Central time Monday, June 21 on ESPNU, while Saturday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. Central time Monday, June 21 on ESPN. The losers of Sunday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. Central time Tuesday, June 22 on ESPNU. Sunday’s winners will meet Tuesday, June 22 at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN2.

The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. Central time Monday, June 28 on ESPN2. The second game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central time Tuesday, June 29 on ESPN with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6 p.m. Central time Wednesday, June 30 on ESPN2.