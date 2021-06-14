NCAA | June 14, 2021 Pairings and game times announced for 74th Men’s College World Series Watch every 2021 CWS team's winning moment from baseball super regionals Share OMAHA — The pairings and game times for the first two days of the 2021 NCAA Men’s College World Series have been announced. The 74th MCWS will take place at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska, June 19-29/30. The first game this Saturday, June 19 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central time, and will feature No. 9 national seed Stanford (38-15) against NC State (35-18) on ESPN. Saturday’s second game features No. 4 national seed Vanderbilt (45-15) against No. 5 national seed Arizona (45-16) and is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN. LIVE UPDATES: Follow the entire 2021 College World Series here The Sunday, June 20 action features No. 3 national seed Tennessee (50-16) against Virginia (35-25) at 1 p.m. Central time on ESPN2. In the evening game starting at 6 p.m. Central time, No. 2 national seed Texas (47-15) will be squaring off against either No. 7 national seed Mississippi State (44-16 through June 13) or No. 10 national seed Notre Dame (34-12 through June 13) on ESPN2. The losing teams of Saturday’s two games will play at 1 p.m. Central time Monday, June 21 on ESPNU, while Saturday’s winners face off at 6 p.m. Central time Monday, June 21 on ESPN. The losers of Sunday’s games will play each other at 1 p.m. Central time Tuesday, June 22 on ESPNU. Sunday’s winners will meet Tuesday, June 22 at 6 p.m. Central time on ESPN2. The winners of the two brackets will play a best-of-three Men’s College World Series Finals, with the first game set for 6 p.m. Central time Monday, June 28 on ESPN2. The second game is scheduled for 6 p.m. Central time Tuesday, June 29 on ESPN with game three (if necessary) scheduled for 6 p.m. Central time Wednesday, June 30 on ESPN2. 2021 Men's College World Series: Schedules, previews for Omaha Here is a closer look at the eight teams in the 2021 Men's College World Series field and the schedule for all the games at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. READ MORE 2021 NCAA college baseball bracket: Printable College World Series bracket .PDF The updated 2021 NCAA Men's College World Series bracket, schedule and live scores. READ MORE Programs with the most Men's College World Series titles Here's a look at the college baseball programs with multiple Men's College World Series titles. READ MORE