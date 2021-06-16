College baseball awards: 2021 NCBWA Division I All-America teams announced

DALLAS — Paced by the five finalists for the 2021 Dick Howser Trophy presented by The Game Headwear, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association 23rd Division I All-America baseball squads (first, second and third teams) feature a true Who’s Who of the best in college baseball this spring.

Standouts from 47 different schools and 19 conferences join Howser Trophy finalists Jace Jung of Texas Tech, Kevin Kopps of Arkansas, Jack Leiter and Kumar Rocker of Vanderbilt and Matheu Nelson of Florida State – all first-team selections – on this dream team of collegiate diamondmen.

MORE: Full coverage of the 2021 College World Series

Among some of the conference players of the year are FSU’s Nelson of the Atlantic Coast Conference, Arkansas’ Kopps (SEC Pitcher of the Year and Collegiate Baseball magazine Player of the Year), Big 12 Conference Freshman of the Year Jung, and probable consensus All-America righthanders Leiter and Rocker.

Nelson is tied with South Carolina’s Wes Clarke prior to the NCAA World Series June 19-29/30 in Omaha, Nebraska, for the national lead in home runs with 23. Kopps tops all Division I hurlers with a 0.90 earned run average, and Leiter and Rocker enter Vandy’s trek to the World Series Nos. 1 and 2 nationally in strikeouts with 156 and 155, respectively. Jung, the 2021 NCBWA Freshman Hitter of the Year, also led the Big 12 in home runs with 21 for Tech’s Super Regional entry.

Fans and media will have a chance to see many of these All-America choices in the World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha. Southeastern Conference Player of the Year Tanner Allen of Mississippi State nailed down a first team outfield slot for his Omaha-bound Bulldogs while teammate and relief ace Landon Sims joined him on the top unit.

HISTORY: Every winner of the Dick Howser Trophy, since 1987

Outfielder Jonny Butler (second team) of NC State, which upended No. 1 seed Arkansas to make it to the CWS, Big 12 Conference Pitcher of the Year Ty Madden of Texas (making a NCAA-record 37th trip to Omaha), pitcher Blake Bales of Virginia, and pitchers Brendan Beck and Zach Grech of Stanford all paced their teams to berths in the Final Eight of Division I baseball. NCBWA national Freshman Pitcher of the Year and the Co-National Freshman of the Year by Collegiate Baseball Andrew Taylor of Central Michigan also was a first-team honoree.

The U.S. Service Academies also are represented on the first team by Air Force’s Mountain West Conference Freshman of the Year and Collegiate Baseball’s Co-National Freshman of the Year utility player Paul Skenes with a .410 batting average, 11 home runs and 11 saves in relief.

This group sports some of the most impressive pitching in the 23-year history of NCBWA All-America selections. The starting pitching first teamers are a composite 65-13 (combined .833 winning percentage) with 10-plus strikeouts per nine innings pitched. The first unit relief staff has a combined 21-5 mound record and 68 saves.

The second team is equally impressive with starting pitchers logging a total of 65 wins against just 16 losses and a relief corps with a composite record of 16-12 in 133 appearances and 46 total saves.

The 2021 All-America team announcement precedes the presentation of the 34th Dick Howser Trophy presented by The Game Headwear. The winner will be announced on Friday, June 18, first on MLB Network at 11:15 a.m., EDT, and then at a national news conference via Zoom call at a time to be determined just prior to the 74th NCAA College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska. The announcement of the NCBWA 2021 Stopper of the Year and National Coach of the Year also will take place on Friday via online national release.

NCBWA membership includes writers, broadcasters and publicists. Designed to promote and publicize college baseball, it is the sport's only college media-related organization, founded in 1962.

The Howser Trophy was created in 1987, shortly after Howser's death. Previous winners of the Howser Trophy are Mike Fiore, Miami, 1987; Robin Ventura, Oklahoma State, 1988; Scott Bryant, Texas, 1989; Alex Fernandez, Miami-Dade Community College South, 1990; Frank Rodriguez, Howard College (Texas), 1991; Brooks Kieschnick, Texas, 1992 and 1993; Jason Varitek, Georgia Tech, 1994; Todd Helton, Tennessee, 1995; Kris Benson, Clemson, 1996; J.D. Drew, Florida State, 1997; Eddy Furniss, LSU, 1998; Jason Jennings, Baylor, 1999; Mark Teixeira, Georgia Tech, 2000; Mark Prior, Southern California, 2001; Khalil Greene, Clemson, 2002; Rickey Weeks, Southern, 2003; Jered Weaver, Long Beach State, 2004; Alex Gordon, Nebraska, 2005; Brad Lincoln, Houston, 2006; David Price, Vanderbilt, 2007; Buster Posey, Florida State, 2008; Stephen Strasburg, San Diego State, 2009; Anthony Rendon, Rice, 2010, Taylor Jungmann, Texas, 2011, Mike Zunino, Florida, 2012 and Kris Bryant, San Diego, 2013; A.J. Reed, Kentucky, 2014; Andrew Benintendi, Arkansas, 2015; Seth Beer, Clemson, 2016; and Brendan McKay, Louisville, 2017; Brady Singer, Florida, 2018; Adley Rutschman, Oregon State, 2019.

All stats through June 15, 2021

FIRST TEAM

Pos. Name, School, Class Avg. G AB R H 2B-3B-HR RBI BB SO SB/SBA C Matheu Nelson, Florida State, r-So.* .330 53 194 50 64 17-0-23 66 31 58 4/6 1B Tyler Hardman, Oklahoma, r-Jr. .397 55 224 49 89 19-2-12 49 34 59 3/5 2B Jace Jung, Texas Tech, Fr.* .337 56 208 55 70 10-1-21 67 49 45 4/6 SS Ryan Bliss, Auburn, Jr. .365 50 211 50 77 14-1-15 45 23 30 6/11 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Oklahoma State, So.# .361 56 227 47 82 17-3-15 66 20 50 4/6 OF Tanner Allen, Mississippi State, Jr.* .392 60 232 64 91 15-5-10 62 22 30 9/12 OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt, Fr.# .356 60 216 57 77 8-3-1 36 42 36 46/52 OF Mason McWhorter, Georgia Southern, r-Sr.* .372 57 226 50 84 16-1-18 52 27 51 3/4 OF Aaron Zavala, Oregon, So.* .392 55 199 64 78 14-3-9 38 50 31 11/13 OF Kyler Fedko, Connecticut, So.* .398 52 196 57 78 14-2-12 53 28 37 7/11 DH Jacob Berry, Arizona, Fr. .359 61 237 53 85 18-5-17 70 33 54 2/4 UT Paul Skenes, Air Force, Fr.* .410 48 188 49 77 21-0-11 43 22 45 0/3 UT 1-1, 2.70 ERA, 18APP, 0GS, 0CG, 0/1SHO, 11SV, 216.2IP, 20H,10R, 8ER,9BB, 30K, .208OPPBA

Pos. Name School W-L ERA APP GS CG SHO SV IP H R ER BB SO OPP BA SP Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt, So. 10-3 2.16 16 16 1 1/1 0 96.0 41 27 23 41 156 .127 SP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt, Jr. 13-3 2.46 17 17 1 0/4 0 106.0 59 32 29 36 155 .157 SP Gavin Williams, East Carolina, Jr.^ 10-1 1.88 15 12 1 1/3 1 81.1 57 18 17 21 130 .193 SP Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss, Jr. 12-2 2.45 16 15 1 1/2 0 92.0 62 30 25 31 142 .186 SP Andrew Taylor, Central Michigan, r-Fr.^# 11-4 1.81 15 15 5 2/2 0 94.1 64 21 19 24 125 .189 SP Matt Mikulski, Fordham, Sr.^ 9-0 1.45 11 11 5 2/1 0 68.1 29 11 11 27 124 .127 RP Nick Jones, Georgia Southern, Sr. 1-0 1.48 29 0 0 0 17 42.2 34 8 7 5 67 .213 RP Taylor Broadway, Ole Miss, Sr. 4-3 3.44 30 1 0 0/4 16 49.2 46 20 19 9 66 .242 RP Kevin Kopps, Arkansas, r-Sr.^ 12-1 0.90 33 1 0 0/3 11 89.2 50 9 9 18 131 .162 RP Carson Palmquist, Miami, Fr. 1-1 0.68 25 0 0 0 14 44.2 22 11 11 8 75 .143 RP Landon Sims, Mississippi State, So. 3-0 1.28 20 0 0 0/3 10 42.1 22 6 6 13 81 .149

SECOND TEAM

Pos. Name, School, Class Avg. G AB R H 2B-3B-HR RBI BB SO SB/SBA C Henry Davis, Louisville, So. .370 50 184 45 68 9-0-15 48 31 24 10/13 1B Will Frizzell, Texas A&M, Sr. .343 56 204 46 70 13-0-19 50 39 43 3/4 2B Connor Norby, East Carolina, So.* .415 61 246 64 102 15-0-15 51 33 34 18/22 SS Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss, Fr. .355 67 262 73 93 16-1-12 55 38 34 2/6 Collin Burns, Tulane, r-So. .353 55 238 55 84 20-4-8 50 19 42 20/25 3B Tyler Locklear, VCU, Fr.* .345 54 194 69 67 12-3-16 66 46 40 8/12 OF Phillip Sikes, TCU, Jr. .329 58 213 56 70 19-5-11 63 26 45 12/13 OF Kyle Battle, Old Dominion, Sr. .319 59 207 68 66 15-3-18 61 56 37 7/9 OF Colton Cowser, Sam Houston State, So.* .374 55 203 61 76 10-2-16 52 42 32 17/20 OF Jonny Butler, NC State, Jr. .377 49 191 52 72 12-2-13 48 25 40 16/17 OF Reed Trimble, Southern Miss, Fr. .345 59 235 59 81 14-2-17 72 19 46 12/14 OF Spencer Packard, Campbell, r-Sr. .371 55 197 53 73 18-0-11 67 32 24 2/3 DH Wes Clarke, South Carolina, Jr. .271 57 199 56 54 9-0-23 55 50 73 0/0 UT Zach Neto, Campbell, r-Fr.* .405 44 173 50 70 17-3-12 58 17 30 12/16 UT 4-0, 3.43 ERA, 11APP, 1GS, 0CG, 0SHO, 0SV, 21.0IP, 15H, 9R, 8ER, 15BB, 16K, .200OPPBA

Pos. Name School W-L ERA APP GS CG SHO SV IP H R ER BB SO B/Avg. SP Nicholas Sincola, Maine, Jr.^ 9-3 2.04 12 12 5 1/1 0 79.1 59 20 18 23 139 .208 SP Ty Madden, Texas, r-So.^ 7-4 2.41 16 16 1 1/1 0 100.2 67 33 27 39 119 .189 SP Rodney Boone, UC Santa Barbara, So.^ 11-4 2.31 16 16 1 1/0 0 97.1 55 33 25 39 128 .165 SP Geremy Guerrero, Indiana State, r-Sr.^ 10-1 2.08 14 14 2 1/2 0 99.1 65 26 23 14 98 .182 SP Dominic Hamel, Dallas Baptist, Jr. 13-2 4.22 18 16 0 0/3 1 91.2 68 44 43 34 136 .204 SP Johnathan Lavallee, Long Beach State, Jr.^ 8-1 1.89 11 9 1 1/2 0 62.0 35 15 13 16 73 .160 SP Patrick Wicklander, Arkansas, Jr. 7-1 2.09 18 13 0 0 0 77.2 65 22 18 24 85 .226 SP Brendan Beck, Stanford^ 9-1 2.96 15 14 2 1 0 100.1 62 36 33 23 128 .195 RP Blake Bales, Virginia, Sr. 3-0 0.71 25 0 0 0/2 0 38.0 17 4 3 15 54 .138 RP Zach Grech, Stanford, r-Sr. 5-5 3.17 30 1 0 0/2 13 48.1 38 19 17 12 34 .220 RP Haylen Green, TCU, Sr. 1-3 3.33 25 0 0 0/0 12 48.2 43 24 18 5 55 .234 RP Jake Mulholland, Oregon State, Sr. 2-2 3.03 29 0 0 0/2 13 32.2 23 12 11 11 25 .198 RP Vance Vannelle, Arizona, Sr. 5-2 2.64 24 0 0 0/1 8 30.2 31 13 9 10 37 .261

THIRD TEAM

Pos. Name, School, Class Avg. G AB R H 2B-3B-HR RBI BB SO SB/SB C Hunter Goodman, Memphis, So. .307 56 202 40 62 10-1-21 51 30 53 9/9 Daniel Susac, Arizona, Fr. .329 59 234 47 77 21-1-12 61 19 46 0/0 1B Matthew Christian, Campbell, r-Sr. .350 50 200 45 70 15-2-16 65 13 42 11/16 Liam McGill, Bryant, r-Sr.* .471 37 138 46 65 9-1-9 50 22 23 2/2 2B Jackson Glenn, Dallas Baptist, Sr.* .366 59 235 62 86 19-2-21 55 32 33 13/13 SS Trey Sweeney, Eastern Illinois, r-So. .382 48 170 52 65 10-2-14 58 46 24 3/5 Cal Conley, Texas Tech, r-Fr. .329 56 225 46 74 13-0-15 55 21 38 7/8 3B Austin Knight, Charlotte, So.*# .342 60 234 59 80 29-1-11 63 15 49 13/13 OF Jud Fabian, Florida, r-So. .249 59 225 51 56 10-0-20 46 40 79 6/8 OF Christian Franklin, Arkansas, Jr. .274 61 215 55 59 15-2-13 54 44 78 11/1 OF Matt Rudnick, San Diego State, r-Jr. .410 44 178 61 73 8-4-4 41 26 9 17/18 OF Quincy Hamilton, Wright State, r-Jr.* .374 48 179 78 67 18-4-15 65 56 32 20/23 OF Dylan Crews, LSU, Fr. .362 63 246 64 89 16-2-18 42 39 44 12/15 OF Dylan Beavers, Cal, So. .303 55 211 44 64 11-2-18 49 32 53 10/12 DH Ethan Long, Arizona State, Fr. .340 51 162 42 55 11-0-16 54 18 46 0/0 UT Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska, Jr.* .284 48 183 43 52 12-1-6 40 30 44 9/9 UT 3-1, 0.95 ERA, 18APP, 0GS, 0CG, 0/3SHO, 10SV, 31.2IP, 22H, 2R, 2ER,8BB, 34K, .198OPPBA UT Danny Hosley, Norfolk State, Sr.* .357 47 129 27 46 8-2-1 24 15 9 9/11 UT 7-2, 4.01 ERA, 12APP, 11GS, 6CG, 0SHO, 0SV, 76.1IP, 63H, 39R, 34ER, 19BB, 84K, .216 OPPBA

Pos. Name School W-L ERA APP GS CG SHO SV IP H R ER BB SO B/Avg. SP Andrew Abbott, Virginia, Sr. 8-6 3.04 18 16 0 0/2 0 100.2 84 39 34 30 152 .228 SP Ryan Miller, NC Central, r-So.^ 10-0 2.21 13 12 2 2/1 0 73.1 55 26 18 22 74 .204 SP Parker Messick, Florida State, r-Fr.^ 8-2 3.10 16 16 0 0/2 0 90.0 81 38 31 23 126 .234 SP Sam Bachman, Miami, Ohio, Jr. 4-4 1.81 12 12 1 0 0 59.2 29 15 12 17 93 .147 SP Landon Marceaux, LSU, Jr. 7-7 2.54 18 17 1 0/2 0 102.2 92 37 29 26 116 .238 SP Jordan Marks, USC Upstate, Jr.^ 10-2 2.54 15 15 1 1/1 0 95.2 85 32 27 20 101 .232 SP Will Bednar, Mississippi State, So. 7-1 3.53 16 13 0 0/3 0 74.0 67 32 29 20 113 .241 SP Chad Dallas, Tennessee, Jr. 11-1 4.10 16 16 0 0 0 96.2 87 48 44 19 118 .235 SP Jonathan Fincher, Louisiana Tech, r-Jr. 8-3 3.05 17 16 3 2/1 0 100.1 80 36 34 23 85 .219 RP Chase Lee, Alabama, Jr. 7-0 1.33 22 0 0 0 7 40.2 29 8 6 14 51 .201 RP C.J. Culpepper, Cal Baptist, Fr.# 2-2 3.30 22 0 0 0/0 13 30.0 25 21 11 15 38 .225 RP Luke Boyd, Baylor, Sr. 1-2 1.27 24 0 0 0/1 8 28.1 15 4 4 11 43 .152 RP Kolby. Sommers, Oregon, Jr. 2-2 3.08 20 0 0 0 11 26.1 14 9 9 14 37 .149 RP Brett Kerry, South Carolina, Jr. 5-1 2.15 17 3 1 1/2 4 54.1 48 14 13 10 84 .226

KEY

*-Conference player of the year

^-Conference pitcher of the year

# - Conference freshman/newcomer of the year