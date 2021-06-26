COLLEGE WORLD SERIES:

Game 2 tonight: Vandy can clinch title with win

Why Miss. St. can be proud after Game 1 loss

Vanderbilt-NC State College World Series game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols

“The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals. The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate.  Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.”

The silver linings for Mississippi State in its 8-2 Game 1 loss against Vanderbilt

Mississippi State held a brief 1-0 lead before Vanderbilt exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Commodores cruised to victory, but there were still some silver linings for the Bulldogs.
Division I
Baseball Championship
June 19-30, 2021
TD Ameritrade Park | Omaha, NE

