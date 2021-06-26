NCAA.com | June 26, 2021 Vanderbilt-NC State College World Series game ruled no-contest due to COVID-19 protocols The 7 longest home runs in CWS history (that we know of) Share “The NCAA Division I Baseball Committee has declared the Vanderbilt-NC State Men’s College World Series game scheduled for Saturday, June 26 at 1 p.m. Central time a no-contest because of COVID-19 protocols. This decision was made based on the recommendation of the Championship Medical Team and the Douglas County Health Department. As a result, Vanderbilt will advance to the CWS Finals. The NCAA and the committee regret that NC State’s student-athletes and coaching staff will not be able to continue in the championship in which they earned the right to participate. Because of privacy issues, we cannot provide further details.” 2021 College World Series schedule The 2021 Men's College World Series schedule, with TV times, an updated bracket and links to results and live scoring. READ MORE 2021 NCAA college baseball bracket: Printable College World Series bracket .PDF The updated 2021 NCAA Men's College World Series bracket, schedule and live scores. READ MORE The silver linings for Mississippi State in its 8-2 Game 1 loss against Vanderbilt Mississippi State held a brief 1-0 lead before Vanderbilt exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the first inning. The Commodores cruised to victory, but there were still some silver linings for the Bulldogs. READ MORE