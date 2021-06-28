Arkansas' Kevin Kopps leads 2021 D1Baseball.com All-Americans

Arkansas closer Kevin Kopps is the D1Baseball Player of the Year, headlining our 2021 All-America teams.

Kopps was a revelation as a sixth-year senior closer for the Razorbacks. After posting an 8.18 ERA in the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, Kopps returned to Fayetteville for one final go-round and posted a season for the ages, going 12-1, 0.90 with 11 saves and a dazzling 131-18 K-BB mark in 89.2 innings as the Arkansas stopper. Thanks in large part to his signature cutter — the most dominant pitch in college baseball this season — Kopps held opponents to a .162 batting average. Even working out of the bullpen, the rubber-armed Kopps threw enough innings to qualify for the national ERA title, which he won by 0.39 runs, despite facing the best competition college baseball has to offer (Arkansas faced the toughest schedule in the nation). He was the most important player for a team that won every weekend of the regular season and entered the postseason as the No. 1 national seed.

MORE: Kevin Kopps wins 2021 Dick Howser Trophy

CWS Finalists Vanderbilt and Mississippi State each placed two players on the All-America First Team, as did East Carolina. Vandy pitchers Kumar Rocker and Jack Leiter both lived up to their first-team preseason All-America billing and landed on the postseason team as well. SEC Player of the Year Tanner Allen and closer Landon Sims represent Mississippi State on the first team. And East Carolina placed second baseman Connor Norby and pitcher Gavin Williams on the first team.

Vanderbilt and NC State are tied for the most total All-Americans with three apiece. Third-team outfielder Enrique Bradfield joins Rocker and Leiter in the Vandy contingent. NC State is represented by second-team outfielder Jonny Butler, third-team outfielder Tyler McDonough, and third-team reliever Evan Justice.

CHAMPS: Complete coverage of the 2021 College World Series

Other teams with multiple All-Americans include Florida State and Notre Dame out of the ACC; Ole Miss and LSU out of the SEC; Stanford and Arizona out of the Pac-12; and Wright State out of the Horizon. The SEC leads all conferences with 12 All-Americans, followed by the ACC (10), Pac-12 (six), and Conference USA (four).

D1Baseball editors and national writers determined the All-America teams based on performance in the regular season and postseason, factoring in quality of competition.

FIRST TEAM

Pos. Name, School AVG/OBP/SLG OPS G AB 2B HR RBI BB SO SB C Matheu Nelson, Florida State .330/.436/.773 1.209 53 194 17 23 66 31 58 4 1B Niko Kavadas, Notre Dame .305/.479/.766 1.245 46 154 8 21 62 50 53 2 2B Connor Norby, East Carolina .415/.484/.659 1.143 61 246 15 15 51 33 34 18 3B Tyler Locklear, VCU .345/.515/.686 1.201 54 194 12 16 66 46 40 8 SS Brooks Lee, Cal Poly .342/.384/.626 1.010 55 222 27 10 57 18 34 3 OF Tanner Allen, Mississippi State .380/.451/.624 1.075 63 245 17 11 65 22 33 10 OF Quincy Hamilton, Wright State .374/.535/.771 1.306 48 179 18 15 65 56 32 20 OF Colton Cowser, Sam Houston .374/.490/.680 1.170 55 203 10 16 52 42 32 17 DH Aaron Zavala, Oregon .392/.525/.628 1.153 55 199 14 9 38 50 31 11 UT Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska .284/.403/.459 .862 48 183 12 6 40 30 44 9

Pos. Name, SCHOOL W L ERA APP GS CG SV IP BB SO OBA SP Jack Leiter, Vanderbilt 10 4 2.08 17 17 2 0 104 42 171 .128 SP Ty Madden, Texas 7 5 2.45 18 18 1 0 113.2 44 137 .188 SP Doug Nikhazy, Ole Miss 12 2 2.45 16 15 1 0 92 31 142 .186 SP Kumar Rocker, Vanderbilt 14 3 2.52 19 19 1 0 117.2 37 173 .164 SP Gavin Williams, East Carolina 10 1 1.88 15 12 1 1 81.1 21 130 .193 RP Kevin Kopps, Arkansas 12 1 0.90 33 1 0 11 89.2 18 131 .162 RP Landon Sims, Mississippi State 4 0 1.64 22 0 0 11 49.1 14 91 .161 UT Spencer Schwellenbach, Nebraska 3 1 0.57 18 0 0 10 31.2 8 34 .198

SECOND TEAM

Pos. Name, School AVG/OBP/SLG OPS G AB 2B HR RBI BB SO SB C Henry Davis, Louisville .370/.482/.663 1.145 50 184 9 15 48 31 24 10 1B Dillan Shrum, Nevada .468/.527/.968 1.495 35 124 15 15 47 10 19 1 2B Jace Jung, Texas Tech .337/.462/.697 1.159 56 208 10 21 67 49 45 4 3B Hunter Wells, Louisiana Tech .385/.456/.645 1.101 62 262 20 14 61 34 37 1 SS Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss .355/.443/.561 1.004 67 262 16 12 55 38 34 2 OF Jonny Butler, NC State .376/.452/.663 1.115 52 202 12 14 53 26 45 16 OF Dylan Crews, LSU .362/.453/.663 1.116 63 246 16 18 42 39 44 12 OF Brock Jones, Stanford .311/.453/.646 1.099 56 206 13 18 62 49 59 14 DH Jacob Berry, Arizona .352/.439/.676 1.115 63 247 19 17 70 33 58 2 UT Paul Skenes, Air Force .410/.486/.697 1.183 48 188 21 11 43 22 45 0

Pos. Name, SCHOOL W L ERA APP GS CG SV IP BB SO OBA SP Andrew Abbott, Virginia 9 6 2.87 19 17 0 0 106.2 32 162 .228 SP Brendan Beck, Stanford 9 2 3.06 16 15 2 0 106 25 138 .200 SP Geremy Guerrero, Indiana State 10 1 2.08 14 14 2 0 99.1 14 98 .182 SP Matt Mikulski, Fordham 9 0 1.45 11 11 5 0 68.1 27 124 .127 SP Andrew Taylor, Central Michigan 11 4 1.81 15 15 5 0 94.1 24 125 .189 RP Brett Kerry, South Carolina 5 1 2.15 17 3 1 4 54.1 10 84 .226 RP Carson Palmquist, Miami 1 1 2.22 25 0 0 14 44.2 8 75 .143 UT Paul Skenes, Air Force 1 1 2.70 18 0 0 11 26.2 9 30 .208

THIRD TEAM

Pos. Name, School AVG/OBP/SLG OPS G AB 2B HR RBI BB SO SB C Daniel Susac, Arizona .335/.392/.591 .983 61 242 24 12 65 19 47 0 1B JT Schwartz, UCLA .396/.514/.628 1.142 44 164 12 8 45 37 28 1 2B Jackson Glenn, Dallas Baptist .361/.429/.717 1.146 58 233 19 20 53 30 33 13 3B Austin Knight, Charlotte .342/.398/.615 1.013 60 234 29 11 63 15 49 13 SS Ryan Bliss, Auburn .365/.428/.654 1.082 50 211 14 15 45 23 30 6 OF Kyle Battle, Old Dominion .319/.464/.681 1.145 59 207 15 18 61 56 37 7 OF Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt .346/.462/.419 .881 64 234 8 1 38 44 39 46 OF Tyler McDonough, NC State .339/.423/.631 1.054 55 233 21 15 45 33 48 13 DH Tyler Black, Wright State .383/.496/.683 1.179 48 183 14 13 59 39 25 11 UT Garett Delano, Mercer .337/.433/.558 .991 53 190 13 9 52 31 35 3