The 9 winningest college baseball teams in NCAA history

Here are the nine schools with the most wins in college baseball history, using the NCAA's official win-loss records.

All records are through the 2021 season.

9. Clemson — 2,916

Seasons: 124

Winning percentage: .640

In 1947, Clemson was one of eight teams to qualify for the very first NCAA Division I baseball tournament. The Tigers lost their first game to runner-up Yale. It was the start of a long history in the NCAA tournament. Clemson has been to the tournament 44 times (out of 74 tournaments) and made the CWS 12 times.

Clemson baseball: We picked an all-time starting lineup of Tigers greats

8. North Carolina — 2,917

Seasons: 132

Winning percentage: .631

In 1953, North Carolina left the Southern Conference to join the brand-new Atlantic Coast Conference. A decade later, in 1964, the Tar Heels went 14-0 in conference play and won their second league title. No other team in ACC baseball history has ever been undefeated in conference play. Not a bad record to own in one of the consistently best conferences in college baseball history.

North Carolina baseball: We picked a starting lineup of all-time Tar Heel greats

Barry Bonds ties CWS record with 8th straight hit in 1984

7. Arizona State — 2,943

Seasons: 110

Winning percentage: .664

Arizona State’s .664 winning percentage is the best in the west and the fourth-best winning percentage in NCAA history. ASU has 20 conference titles since 1964 and, more impressively, five NCAA tournament championships (1965, 1967, 1969, 1977, 1981) to its name.

Arizona State baseball: We picked a starting lineup of all-time Sun Devils greats

6. Southern California — 2,944

Seasons: 127

Winning percentage: .627

Southern California may not have the most wins in college baseball history, but they do have the most wins where it matters — the NCAA tournament. The NCAA Division I men’s baseball tournament has only been around since 1947 — 74 years — but USC has won 12 titles in that span. That’s more than any other team in history.

Trojans baseball: We picked USC baseball's all-time starting nine

Mike Martin looks back on his career and final season with FSU

5. Florida State — 2,967

Seasons: 74

Winning percentage: .722

Only two of the 20 winningest teams in college baseball history have played fewer than 100 seasons: Miami, which has 2,636 wins in 75 seasons, and Florida State, which has an incredible 2,967 wins in 74 years. That’s an absurd 40.1 wins per year. A lot of that success can be attributed to former head coach Mike Martin — the winningest coach in DI baseball history. Martin retired after the 2019 season with 2,029 wins to his name.

Florida State baseball: We picked the Seminoles' all-time starting nine

4. Stanford — 2,995

Seasons: 128

Winning percentage: .613

In 1988, Stanford became just the third team ever to win back-to-back national championships, joining Texas and USC. Not bad company to keep. Since then, only three more teams have accomplished the feat (LSU, Oregon State, and South Carolina).

Stanford baseball: We picked the Cardinal's all-time starting nine

3. Michigan — 2,997

Seasons: 148

Winning percentage: .630

Michigan owns a fun record in college baseball history, as the Wolverines are the last team to win the NCAA tournament in its original field size of eight (now the current size of the College World Series). Michigan went 21-9 on the year, and beat Texas in a best-of-three series to take the crown. The Wolverines had a stellar season in 2019, making it back to the CWS finals for the first time since 1984, but fell to Vanderbilt in Game 3.

Michigan baseball: We picked an all-time starting lineup of Wolverine greats

Ty Madden strikes out 10 in Texas' CWS opener vs. Mississippi State

2. Texas — 3,576

Seasons: 125

Winning percentage: .724

Texas just edges out Florida State for the best winning percentage of all time. But while Florida State has only played 72 seasons, Texas has played 122. That kind of sustained success is insane.

Texas baseball: Who cracks the Longhorns' all-time starting nine?

1. Fordham — 4,551

Seasons: 161

Winning percentage: .656

Back in 1859, Fordham played in the first ever nine-man college baseball game under current rules. Fordham won the game 33-11, and it hasn’t looked back. Fordham has won nearly 1,000 more than the next-winningest team, Texas. If the Rams never played another game of baseball after the 2019 season, it would take Texas 36 more years to become the winningest team at its current rate.