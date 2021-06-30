Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | June 30, 2021 Here are the programs with the most Men's College World Series titles Watch every CWS walk-off homer since 1987 Share Here are the DI college baseball programs with the most national championships. 12 — Southern California (1948, 1958, 1961, 1963, 1968, 1970-74, 1978, 1998) The Trojans dominated college baseball through the 1970s, winners of the most college baseball national championships in CWS history. Sparked by an unprecedented and still unmatched five title runs in a row, the Trojans have double the amount of titles than the next closest schools in the history of the College World Series. That run produced future Major League Baseball players like Fred Lynn, Dave Kingman, Roy Smalley, and Rich Dauer amongst a bevy of others. High Five: Baseball's Greatest Coaches 6 (tied) — LSU (1991, 1993, 1996-97, 2000, 2009) It took a while, but once head coach Skip Bertman arrived on campus in 1984, the Tigers began to transform into a national powerhouse. In a 10-year span, he led the Tigers to five championships, becoming one of just three head coaches (Rod Dedeaux and Augie Garrido being the other two) to win five titles. Todd Walker would become a legend at Alex Box Stadium before embarking on a successful MLB career. HISTORY: Coaches with most CWS wins | Schools with the most appearances | Conferences most represented 6 (tied) — Texas (1949-50, 1975, 1983, 2002, 2005) Three iconic head coaches, each with two national championships apiece. Texas baseball has withstood the test of time in the NCAA tournament, and while Southern California may have the most championships, Texas’ sustained success since the earliest years of the College World Series is unrivaled, with as many national runners-up finishes in the College World Series finals as titles. The Longhorns began the illustrious history in Omaha with the first College World Series title at Rosenblatt Stadium. Roger Clemens won a title in 1983 with the Longhorns and 35 years later, his son Kody Clemens returned to Omaha, but the Longhorns couldn't pull in No. 7. Kody Clemens powering Texas in Omaha 5 — Arizona State (1965, 1967, 1969, 1977, 1981) Like the Longhorns, the Sun Devils' success can be marked in wins as well as losses. Head coach Jim Brock led them to Omaha 13 times, and Arizona State has been to 10 championship finals, walking away victorious half the time. Though the Sun Devils haven’t returned to the championship game since 1998, they look to be turning the corner once again in a very competitive Pac-12. That first Sun Devils championship team produced Rick Monday, Sal Bando, and Duffy Dyer who all went on to win at least one MLB World Series in their careers as well. Barry Bonds ties CWS record with 8th straight hit in 1984 4 (tied) — Arizona (1976, 1980, 1986, 2012) Here’s a fun fact. Coaching legend Jerry Kendall, who led the Wildcats to three national championships in ten years, won a championship himself as a player with Minnesota in 1956. Arizona was a force in the late 1970s and 1980s and then won again in 2012, ending South Carolina’s quest for a three-peat. MORE HISTORY: Players that have won both a CWS and MLB World Series 4 (tied) — Cal State Fullerton (1979, 1984, 1995, 2004) Augie Garrido helped keep the Titans relevant for four straight decades, kind of. Cal State Fullerton won twice during his first tenure, and then once more when he returned in the 1990s from a brief hiatus at Illinois. Ten years later, Garrido was on the losing side of a Cal State Fullerton College World Series title, skipper of the Texas team that lost to George Horton’s lone championship. 4 (tied) — Miami (Fl) (1982, 1985, 1995, 2004) Miami has been to Omaha its fair share of times, winning four of its six trips to the finals. The Hurricanes have been involved in some memorable College World Series championship games, pitting iconic coaches and college baseball players against each other like their 1974 loss to Rod Dedeaux, their 1985 win over Texas, and a battle for the Sunshine State against Florida State in 1999. ALL-TIME NINES: Southern California | Texas | LSU | Arizona State | Arizona | Miami 3 (tied) — Minnesota (1956, 1960, 1964) Minnesota was amongst the earliest college baseball powerhouses, as Dick Siebert led the Gophers to three titles between 1956 and 1964. Perhaps the most memorable was the 1960 three-game series against USC. Game 1 witnessed the largest comeback in CWS history as the Gophers came back from down 11-2 to win 12-11 in the 10th, while both Game 2 and Game 3 went to extra innings, as the Gophers downed the Trojans 2-1 in the 10th on a bases-loaded walk in the finale. High Five: College Baseball's Best Players 3(tied) — Oregon State (2006-07, 2018) Pat Casey ended his career with the Beavers a winner, taking Oregon State to the 2018 national championship over the Arkansas Razorbacks. It was his third title after becoming the fifth head coach to win back-to-back titles in 2006-07. MORE CWS HISTORY: Game 3 results | Longest home runs (we think) 2 — Six tied Vanderbilt (2014, 2019) The Vandy Boys are the newest member of the club, winning its second title in six years. Tim Corbin has turned the Commodores into a national powerhouse that also has a runner-up on their resume in 2015. Next up for Corbin is joining the back-to-back club, something Vanderbilt is in prime position to do with names like Kumar Rocker, Austin Martin, and Mason Hickman returning to Nashville, Tennessee. South Carolina (2010-11) The Gamecocks went back-to-back in the 2010 season and then again in 2011. Head coach Ray Tanner entered the fraternity of back-to-back champs, joining coaches Bibb Falk (Texas), Dedeaux (Southern California), Mark Marquess (Stanford), Bertman (LSU), and Casey. Stanford (1987-88) Marquess could easily have more titles to his name, making it to consecutive College World Series finals again in 2000 and 2001. There, he lost to LSU's Bertman and Miami's Jim Morris in a showdown of college baseball coaching greats. Two years later, Stanford reached the CWS finals where Marquess lost to Rice. There's no denying that Marquess turned the Cardinal into a true national power, which they still are today. Oklahoma (1951, 1994) The Sooners had some space between their national championship seasons, waiting 43 years to get back to the CWS finals. Oklahoma is one of four teams to make at least two appearances in the CWS and not lose a championship series. Michigan (1953, 1962) The Wolverines made the College World Series finals twice in a 10-year span, and despite a few more trips in the 1970s and 1980s couldn't get back to the big game. That all changed in 2019 when the Wolverines made a memorable run from the "last four in" to the NCAA tournament all the way to the championship series, where they took Vanderbilt to the limit. Michigan was always a force in the Big Ten, producing plenty of Major League Baseball star power, and look to be returning to that level of play once again. California (1947, 1957) The Golden Bears were the winners of the first College World Series in college baseball history, as Clint Evans squad defeated Yale 8-7. It was one of three CWS finals not played in Omaha, Nebraska, but instead, was the first of two played in Kalamazoo, Michigan. California returned 10 years later to win over Penn State and hasn't returned to the CWS finals since. CWS 2021: Complete coverage | Schedule | Full tournament bracket | Printable CWS bracket Here's a complete list of the College World Series championship games: YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2021 Mississippi State (50-18) Chris Lemonis 9-0 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2019 Vanderbilt (59-12) Tim Corbin 8-2 Michigan Omaha, Neb. 2018 Oregon State (55-12-1) Pat Casey 5-0 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 2017 Florida (52-19) Kevin O'Sullivan 6-1 LSU Omaha, Neb. 2016 Coastal Carolina (55-18) Gary Gilmore 4-3 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 2015 Virginia (44-24) Brian O'Connor 4-2 Vanderbilt Omaha, Neb. 2014 Vanderbilt (51-21) Tim Corbin 3-2 Virginia Omaha, Neb. 2013 * UCLA (49-17) John Savage 8-0 Mississippi State Omaha, Neb. 2012 * Arizona (48-17) Andy Lopez 4-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2011 * South Carolina (55-14) Ray Tanner 5-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2010 South Carolina (54-16) Ray Tanner 2-1 (11 inn.) UCLA Omaha, Neb. 2009 LSU (56-17) Paul Mainieri 11-4 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2008 Fresno State (47-31) Mike Batesole 6-1 Georgia Omaha, Neb. 2007 * Oregon State (49-18) Pat Casey 9-3 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2006 Oregon State (50-16) Pat Casey 3-2 North Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2005 * Texas (56-16) Augie Garrido 6-2 Florida Omaha, Neb. 2004 Cal St. Fullerton (47-22) George Horton 3-2 Texas Omaha, Neb. 2003 Rice (58-12) Wayne Graham 14-2 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2002 * Texas (57-15) Augie Garrido 12-6 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 2001 * Miami (Fla.) (53-12) Jim Morris 12-1 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 2000 * LSU (52-17) Skip Bertman 6-5 Stanford Omaha, Neb. 1999 * Miami (Fla.) (50-13) Jim Morris 6-5 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1998 Southern California (49-17) Mike Gillespie 21-14 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1997 * LSU (57-13) Skip Bertman 13-6 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1996 * LSU (52-15) Skip Bertman 9-8 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1995 * Cal St. Fullerton (57-9) Augie Garrido 11-5 Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1994 * Oklahoma (50-17) Larry Cochell 13-5 Georgia Tech Omaha, Neb. 1993 LSU (53-17-1) Skip Bertman 8-0 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1992 * Pepperdine (48-11-1) Andy Lopez 3-2 Cal St. Fullerton Omaha, Neb. 1991 * LSU (55-18) Skip Bertman 6-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1990 Georgia (52-19) Steve Webber 2-1 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1989 Wichita State (68-16) Gene Stephenson 5-3 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1988 Stanford (46-23) Mark Marquess 9-4 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1987 Stanford (53-17) Mark Marquess 9-5 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1986 Arizona (49-19) Jerry Kindall 10-2 Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1985 Miami (Fla.) (64-16) Ron Fraser 10-6 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1984 Cal St. Fullerton (66-20) Augie Garrido 3-1 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1983 * Texas (66-14) Cliff Gustafson 4-3 Alabama Omaha, Neb. 1982 * Miami (Fla.) (55-17-1) Ron Fraser 9-3 Wichita State Omaha, Neb. 1981 Arizona State (55-13) Jim Brock 7-4 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1980 Arizona (45-21-1) Jerry Kindall 5-3 Hawaii Omaha, Neb. 1979 Cal St. Fullerton (60-14-1) Augie Garrido 2-1 Arkansas Omaha, Neb. 1978 * Southern California (54-9) Rod Dedeaux 10-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1977 Arizona State (57-12) Jim Brock 2-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1976 Arizona (56-17) Jerry Kindall 7-1 Eastern Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1975 Texas (59-6) Cliff Gustafson 5-1 South Carolina Omaha, Neb. 1974 Southern California (50-20) Rod Dedeaux 7-3 Miami (Fla.) Omaha, Neb. 1973 * Southern California (51-11) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1972 Southern California (47-13-1) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Arizona State Omaha, Neb. 1971 Southern California (46-11) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1970 Southern California (45-13) Rod Dedeaux 2-1 (15 inn.) Florida State Omaha, Neb. 1969 Arizona State (56-11) Bobby Winkles 10-1 Tulsa Omaha, Neb. 1968 * Southern California (43-12-1) Rod Dedeaux 4-3 Southern Illinois Omaha, Neb. 1967 Arizona State (53-12) Bobby Winkles 11-0 Houston Omaha, Neb. 1966 Ohio State (27-6-1) Marty Karow 8-2 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1965 Arizona State (54-8) Bobby Winkles 2-0 Ohio State Omaha, Neb. 1964 Minnesota (31-12) Dick Siebert 5-1 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1963 Southern California (35-10) Rod Dedeaux 5-2 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1962 Michigan (34-15) Don Lund 5-4 (15 inn.) Santa Clara Omaha, Neb. 1961 * Southern California (36-7) Rod Dedeaux 1-0 Oklahoma State Omaha, Neb. 1960 Minnesota (34-7-1) Dick Siebert 2-1 (10 inn.) Southern California Omaha, Neb. 1959 Oklahoma State (27-5) Toby Greene 5-0 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1958 Southern California (29-3) Rod Dedeaux 8-7 (12 inn.) Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1957 * California (35-10) George Wolfman 1-0 Penn State Omaha, Neb. 1956 Minnesota (37-9) Dick Siebert 12-1 Arizona Omaha, Neb. 1955 Wake Forest (29-7) Taylor Sanford 7-6 Western Michigan Omaha, Neb. 1954 Missouri (22-4) John "Hi" Simmons 4-1 Rollins Omaha, Neb. 1953 Michigan (21-9) Ray Fisher 7-5 Texas Omaha, Neb. 1952 Holy Cross (21-3) Jack Barry 8-4 Missouri Omaha, Neb. 1951 * Oklahoma (19-9) Jack Baer 3-2 Tennessee Omaha, Neb. 1950 Texas (27-6) Bibb Falk 3-0 Washington State Omaha, Neb. 1949 * Texas (23-7) Bibb Falk 10-3 Wake Forest Wichita, Kan. 1948 Southern California (26-4) Sam Barry 9-2 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. 1947 * California (31-10) Clint Evans 8-7 Yale Kalamazoo, Mich. Here are the college baseball coaches with the most College World Series victories Here's a look at the 12 coaches who have the most wins in the College World Series. 