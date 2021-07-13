TRENDING:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | July 14, 2021

DII Report: Here are the former DII baseball players taken in the 2021 MLB draft

2021 DII baseball championship: day eight recap

Chad Patrick, of Purdue Northwest, was the first former DII baseball player off the board at the 2021 MLB draft. He was just one of the 22 DII baseball alumni selected on Day 2 or 3 of this year's draft.

RANKINGS: The final DII baseball Power 10 of the 2021 season

Patrick wasn't merely the first DII baseball player to be picked — he was the first in his school's history to ever be selected in the MLB draft. The very next DII pick — Quincy's ace, Riley Martin — made program history himself, becoming the highest a Hawk was ever selected.

Pitchers were the most common pick. Of the 18 pitchers selected this year, 13 were right-handed and five were southpaws. Outfielder Vaun Brown out of Florida Southern was the first position player off the board, selected by the San Francisco Giants in the tenth round. Azusa Pacific's sharp-hitting third baseman Osvaldo Tovalin was picked shortly after in the same 10th round. Florida Southern's Jacob Teter and Shepherd's Jared Carr were the other position players. 

Speaking of Florida Southern, the Mocs led the way with three picks. The conference breakdown was as follows:

  • GLIAC: 1
  • GLVC: 1
  • GSC: 1
  • LSC: 2
  • MIAA: 4
  • NSIC: 1
  • PSAC: 2
  • SAC: 1
  • SSC: 5
  • PacWest: 3
  • PBC: 1

That one South Atlantic Conference player is national champion Hunter Dula. Dula was pivotal in the Wingate Bulldogs title run as a versatile two-way player. He hit .262 with a .934 OPS, eight doubles and nine home runs, but the San Francisco Giants probably like him better as a pitcher. The righty went 7-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 64 innings.

A slew of teams grabbed two DII players. The St. Louis Cardinals took their two in back-to-back rounds, with Angelo State's ace Trent Baker going in the ninth and Tovalin being drafted in the tenth. The Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies also took a pair of DII alum.

DII baseball players selected in the 2021 MLB draft

Round Player Position School MLB team
4th Chad Patrick RHP Purdue Northwest Arizona Diamondbacks
6th Riley Martin LHP Quincy Chicago Cubs
7th Logan Workman RHP Lee Tampa Bay Rays
8th Larson Kindreich LHP Biola Texas Rangers
9th Trent Baker RHP Angelo State St. Louis Cardinals
10th Vaun Brown OF Florida Southern San Francisco Giants
10th Osvaldo Tovalin 3B Azusa Pacific St. Louis Cardinals
10th Dylan Spain RHP Hawaii Hilo Atlanta Braves
11th Dylan Heid RHP Pitt-Johnstown Baltimore Orioles
11th  River Ryan RHP UNC Pembroke San Diego Padres
12th  Mason Green LHP Central Missouri Colorado Rockies
13th Jacob Teter 1B Florida Southern Baltimore Orioles
13th Jared Carr OF Shepherd Philadelphia Phillies
14th Jordan Leasure RHP Tampa Los Angeles Dodgers
15th Blake Holub RHP St. Edward's Detroit Tigers
15th Matt Osterberg LHP St. Cloud State Philadelphia Phillies
15th  Luke Anderson RHP Central Oklahoma Oakland A's
16th Nic Swanson RHP Northeastern State Houston Astros
17th Jarrod Cande RHP Florida Southern Colorado Rockies
17th Conor Dryer RHP Central Missouri Tampa Bay Rays
18th  Hunter Dula RHP Wingate San Francisco Giants
18th Jimmy Burnette LHP Saint Leo Toronto Blue Jays

