Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | July 14, 2021 DII Report: Here are the former DII baseball players taken in the 2021 MLB draft 2021 DII baseball championship: day eight recap Share Chad Patrick, of Purdue Northwest, was the first former DII baseball player off the board at the 2021 MLB draft. He was just one of the 22 DII baseball alumni selected on Day 2 or 3 of this year's draft. RANKINGS: The final DII baseball Power 10 of the 2021 season Patrick wasn't merely the first DII baseball player to be picked — he was the first in his school's history to ever be selected in the MLB draft. The very next DII pick — Quincy's ace, Riley Martin — made program history himself, becoming the highest a Hawk was ever selected. Pitchers were the most common pick. Of the 18 pitchers selected this year, 13 were right-handed and five were southpaws. Outfielder Vaun Brown out of Florida Southern was the first position player off the board, selected by the San Francisco Giants in the tenth round. Azusa Pacific's sharp-hitting third baseman Osvaldo Tovalin was picked shortly after in the same 10th round. Florida Southern's Jacob Teter and Shepherd's Jared Carr were the other position players. Speaking of Florida Southern, the Mocs led the way with three picks. The conference breakdown was as follows: GLIAC: 1 GLVC: 1 GSC: 1 LSC: 2 MIAA: 4 NSIC: 1 PSAC: 2 SAC: 1 SSC: 5 PacWest: 3 PBC: 1 MLB draft: Schools with the most first round picks That one South Atlantic Conference player is national champion Hunter Dula. Dula was pivotal in the Wingate Bulldogs title run as a versatile two-way player. He hit .262 with a .934 OPS, eight doubles and nine home runs, but the San Francisco Giants probably like him better as a pitcher. The righty went 7-2 with a 3.38 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 64 innings. HISTORY: Wingate wins its first-ever DII baseball championship A slew of teams grabbed two DII players. The St. Louis Cardinals took their two in back-to-back rounds, with Angelo State's ace Trent Baker going in the ninth and Tovalin being drafted in the tenth. The Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, Tampa Bay Rays and Philadelphia Phillies also took a pair of DII alum. DII baseball players selected in the 2021 MLB draft Round Player Position School MLB team 4th Chad Patrick RHP Purdue Northwest Arizona Diamondbacks 6th Riley Martin LHP Quincy Chicago Cubs 7th Logan Workman RHP Lee Tampa Bay Rays 8th Larson Kindreich LHP Biola Texas Rangers 9th Trent Baker RHP Angelo State St. Louis Cardinals 10th Vaun Brown OF Florida Southern San Francisco Giants 10th Osvaldo Tovalin 3B Azusa Pacific St. Louis Cardinals 10th Dylan Spain RHP Hawaii Hilo Atlanta Braves 11th Dylan Heid RHP Pitt-Johnstown Baltimore Orioles 11th River Ryan RHP UNC Pembroke San Diego Padres 12th Mason Green LHP Central Missouri Colorado Rockies 13th Jacob Teter 1B Florida Southern Baltimore Orioles 13th Jared Carr OF Shepherd Philadelphia Phillies 14th Jordan Leasure RHP Tampa Los Angeles Dodgers 15th Blake Holub RHP St. Edward's Detroit Tigers 15th Matt Osterberg LHP St. Cloud State Philadelphia Phillies 15th Luke Anderson RHP Central Oklahoma Oakland A's 16th Nic Swanson RHP Northeastern State Houston Astros 17th Jarrod Cande RHP Florida Southern Colorado Rockies 17th Conor Dryer RHP Central Missouri Tampa Bay Rays 18th Hunter Dula RHP Wingate San Francisco Giants 18th Jimmy Burnette LHP Saint Leo Toronto Blue Jays