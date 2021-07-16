Use of one-way electronic communication devices proposed for college baseball

The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee on Wednesday proposed allowing the use of one-way electronic communication devices for the purpose of calling pitches and plays. The rule would go into effect during the 2021-22 academic year.

All rules changes must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss the baseball recommendation later this summer.

2021 CWS: Watch Mississippi State win its first-ever title

Examples of what could be implemented next season include teams being allowed to use an electronic display board from the dugout that shows a numerical code to call pitches and/or defensive plays. Teams also would be allowed to use a one-way in-ear communication device that would be limited for use from the dugout to the catcher.

Several conferences, including the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Pac-12, Southeastern and Sun Belt in 2021, have experimented with in-ear communication to call pitches from the dugout the past four seasons.