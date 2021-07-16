Greg Johnson, NCAA.com | July 16, 2021 Use of one-way electronic communication devices proposed for college baseball Every home run from the 2021 College World Series Share The NCAA Baseball Rules Committee on Wednesday proposed allowing the use of one-way electronic communication devices for the purpose of calling pitches and plays. The rule would go into effect during the 2021-22 academic year. All rules changes must be approved by the NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel, which is scheduled to discuss the baseball recommendation later this summer. 2021 CWS: Watch Mississippi State win its first-ever title Examples of what could be implemented next season include teams being allowed to use an electronic display board from the dugout that shows a numerical code to call pitches and/or defensive plays. Teams also would be allowed to use a one-way in-ear communication device that would be limited for use from the dugout to the catcher. Several conferences, including the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Pac-12, Southeastern and Sun Belt in 2021, have experimented with in-ear communication to call pitches from the dugout the past four seasons. 2021 COLLEGE WORLD SERIES FULL COVERAGE: Mississippi State takes down Vanderbilt to win program's first title | Bracket VIDEOS: Mississippi State shuts out Vanderbilt to win the 2021 College World Series title | Watch Miss. St.'s winning moment HISTORY: Most titles by program | Appearances by conference | Every champion 9 of the hottest hitters in the Cape Cod Baseball League, right now The Cape Cod Baseball League is back in full swing. Let's take a look at some of the best college baseball hitters this season. READ MORE The Golden Spikes Award: The ultimate guide Here's a complete look at the Golden Spikes Award, which has been awarded annually to the best amateur baseball player in the country since 1978. READ MORE Kevin Kopps of Arkansas wins the 2021 Golden Spikes Award Kevin Kopps of Arkansas Baseball was named the winner of the 43rd Golden Spikes Award presented by USA Baseball. READ MORE