Here's where US Olympic baseball team members played in college

Baseball is back as an Olympic sport for the first time since the 2008 Games. The United States is joined by host country Japan, Dominican Republic, Israel, Mexico and South Korea in the six-team field looking to medal.

Eleven players on the 24-man United States baseball roster played collegiately at an NCAA program. North Carolina and Rutgers have two apiece, which is most among represented schools. Below is the complete roster in Tokyo, with former student-athletes noted in bold.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE (DRAFTED) Nick Allen INF N/A Eddy Alvarez INF N/A Tyler Austin OF N/A Shane Baz RHP N/A Anthony Carter RHP N/A Triston Casas INF N/A Brandon Dickson RHP Tusculum Tim Federowicz C North Carolina Eric Filia OF UCLA Todd Frazier INF Rutgers Anthony Gose LHP N/A Edwin Jackson RHP N/A Scott Kazmir LHP N/A Patrick Kivlehan OF/INF Rutgers Mark Kolozsvary C Florida Jack Lopez UTIL N/A Nick Martinez RHP Fordham Scott McGough RHP Oregon David Robertson RHP Alabama Joe Ryan RHP California State, Stanislaus Ryder Ryan RHP North Carolina Bubba Starling OF N/A Jamie Westbrook INF/OF N/A Simeon Woods Richardson RHP N/A

Olympic baseball competition kicked off opening round play on Wednesday, July 28 (local time). The two medal games are scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 7. Click or tap here for the official schedule and results.

