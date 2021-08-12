TRENDING:

Greg Johnson, NCAA.com | August 12, 2021

Use of one-way electronic devices approved in college baseball

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Thursday approved allowing the use of one-way electronic communication devices for the purpose of calling pitches and plays. The rule goes into effect for the 2021-22 academic year.

Examples of what could be implemented next season include teams being allowed to use an electronic display board from the dugout that shows a numerical code to call pitches and/or defensive plays. Teams also can use a one-way in-ear communication device that would be limited for use from the dugout to the catcher.

Several conferences, including the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Pac-12, Southeastern and Sun Belt in 2021, have experimented with in-ear communication and other one-way electronic communication devices to call pitches from the dugout the past four seasons.

