Greg Johnson, NCAA.com | August 12, 2021 Use of one-way electronic devices approved in college baseball Mississippi State wins first College World Series over Vanderbilt Share The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel on Thursday approved allowing the use of one-way electronic communication devices for the purpose of calling pitches and plays. The rule goes into effect for the 2021-22 academic year. Examples of what could be implemented next season include teams being allowed to use an electronic display board from the dugout that shows a numerical code to call pitches and/or defensive plays. Teams also can use a one-way in-ear communication device that would be limited for use from the dugout to the catcher. Several conferences, including the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Pac-12, Southeastern and Sun Belt in 2021, have experimented with in-ear communication and other one-way electronic communication devices to call pitches from the dugout the past four seasons.