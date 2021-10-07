MLB Playoffs 2021: Here’s where all the postseason players played college baseball

With the Wild Card games all said and done, the MLB postseason bracket is officially set. In total there are 201 former NCAA baseball players in the 2021 playoffs.

Here is a complete breakdown of where each former college baseball player on a playoff team went to school.

Note: This includes all players listed on each team's official MLB.com 40-man roster, who are eligible for the 28-man active roster that will be determined before each round of the playoffs.

Colleges with the most players in the 2021 MLB playoffs

SCHOOL PLAYERS CONFERENCE OR DIVISION Vanderbilt 7 SEC Louisville 6 ACC Fresno State 5 Mountain West Alabama 5 SEC Indiana 4 Big Ten Arkansas 4 SEC Texas 4 Big 12 Florida 4 SEC Mississippi State 4 SEC Clemson 3 ACC Nebraska 3 Big Ten Texas A&M 3 SEC Miami (FL) 3 ACC Missouri 3 SEC Arizona State 3 Pac-12 Notre Dame 3 ACC Virginia 3 ACC South Carolina 3 SEC NC State 3 ACC LSU 3 SEC Stanford 3 Pac-12 USC 3 Pac-12 Florida State 2 ACC Northeastern 2 CAA Long Beach State 2 Big West Appalachian State 2 Sun Belt Maryland 2 Big Ten Kent State 2 MAC Oregon State 2 Pac-12 Old Dominion 2 C-USA St. Mary's 2 WCC Kentucky 2 SEC Cal Poly 2 Big West Central Michigan 2 MAC Oklahoma 2 Big 12 Cal State Fullerton 2 Big West Oregon 2 Pac-12 UCLA 2 Pac-12 Rice 2 C-USA UC Riverside 2 Big West Missouri State 2 MVC San Diego State 2 Mountain West Nova Southeastern (DII) 2 SSC North Carolina 2 ACC Texas State 2 Sun Belt Furman 1 SoCon Austin Peay 1 OVC Georgia 1 SEC Elon 1 CAA Sacramento State 1 WAC Georgia Tech 1 ACC Coastal Carolina 1 Sun Belt New Mexico 1 Mountain West San Diego 1 WCC Creighton 1 Big East Auburn 1 SEC Hartford 1 America East Texas Tech 1 Big 12 Indiana State 1 MVC Harvard 1 Ivy League Canisius 1 MAAC Pennsylvania 1 Ivy League Long Island 1 NEC Seattle 1 WAC UC Irvine 1 Big West McNeese State 1 Southland Hawaii 1 Mountain West TCU 1 Big 12 Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII) 1 WIAC Webster (DIII) 1 SLIAC Washington 1 Pac-12 South Florida 1 AAC Berry (DIII) 1 SAA Washington State 1 Pac-12 Navy 1 AAC Dallas Baptist 1 MVC Campbell 1 Big South Oakland 1 Horizon UConn 1 AAC Cal State Bakersfield 1 Big West UAB 1 C-USA FGCU 1 ASun Purdue 1 Big Ten Houston 1 AAC Arizona 1 Pac-12 Tennessee 1 SEC Ole Miss 1 SEC Sam Houston State 1 WAC Kansas State 1 Big 12 UMass-Lowell 1 America East Wake Forest 1 ACC California 1 Pac-12 Louisiana Tech 1 C-USA High Point 1 Big South Gonzaga 1 WCC Utah 1 Pac-12 UNC Wilmington 1 CAA South Dakota State 1 Mountain West Santa Clara 1 WCC Baylor 1 Big 12 Boston College 1 ACC Pittsburgh 1 ACC Florida International 1 C-USA Northwestern 1 Big Ten Belmont 1 OVC Illinois State 1 MVC Stetson 1 ASun Cal State East Bay (DII) 1 CCAA Dixie State (DII at time) 1 PacWest Lynn (DII) 1 SSC Millersville (DII) 1 PSAC Charleston 1 CAA Sonoma State (DII) 1 CCAA Western Oregon (DII) 1 GNAC West Chester (DII) 1 PSAC Northeastern State (DII) 1 MIAA Mount Olive (DII) 1 Conference Carolinas Ithaca (DIII) 1 Liberty League

Conferences with the most players in the 2021 MLB playoffs

CONFERENCE PLAYERS SEC 42 ACC 29 Pac-12 20 DII 11 Big Ten 11 Big 12 10 Big West 10 Mountain West 10 C-USA 7 WCC 5 CAA 5 Sun Belt 5 MVC 5 MAC 4 AAC 4 DIII 4 WAC 3 OVC 2 America East 2 Ivy 2 Big South 2 ASun 2 SoCon 1 NEC 1 Southland 1 MAAC 1 Horizon 1 Big East 1

American League playoff teams

Tampa Bay Rays

Michael Wacha was a stellar pitcher during his time at Texas A&M. He had a career ERA of 2.40 with nine wins and at least 105 innings in each of his three seasons in College Station.

Second baseman Brandon Lowe came out of Maryland where he led the team and finished second in the ACC in batting average at .348 in 2014. That season, he was also named to three different Freshman All-American teams.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE JT Chargois P Rice Pete Fairbanks P Missouri J.P. Feyereisen P Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII) Josh Fleming P Webster (DIII) Andrew Kittredge P Washington Shane McClanahan P South Florida Collin McHugh P Berry (DIII) Drew Rasmussen P Oregon State David Robertson P Alabama Michael Wacha P Texas A&M Ryan Yarbrough P Old Dominion Jalen Beeks P Arkansas Adam Conley P Washington State Oliver Drake P Navy Dietrich Enns P Central Michigan Louis Head P Texas State Tommy Hunter P Alabama DJ Johnson P Western Oregon (DII) Brendan McKay P Louisville Colin Poche P Dallas Baptist Jeffrey Springs P Appalachian State Ryan Thompson P Campbell Mike Zunino C Florida Brandon Lowe 2B Maryland Mike Brosseau 2B Oakland Taylor Walls SS Florida State Joey Wendle IF West Chester (DII) Jordan Luplow CF Fresno State

Houston Astros

2015 Golden Spikes Award finalist and former LSU shortstop Alex Bregman had quite a career in Baton Rouge. In 196 starts, he had a .337 batting average, 21 home runs, 148 RBIs, 153 runs and 66 stolen bases.

Now a reliever, Ryne Stanek was a starting pitcher during his time at Arkansas. In his 2013 season, he finished with an impressive 1.39 ERA and a 10-2 record. That year, opposing batters hit .207 against Stanek.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE Kendall Graveman P Mississippi State Phil Maton P Louisiana Tech Brooks Raley P Texas A&M Ryne Stanek P Arkansas Brandon Bielak P Notre Dame Kent Emanuel P North Carolina Seth Martinez P Arizona State Andre Scrubb P High Point Peter Solomon P Notre Dame Justin Verlander P Old Dominion Garrett Stubbs C USC Jason Castro C Stanford Taylor Jones 1B Gonzaga Alex Bregman 3B LSU Chas McCormick OF Millersville (DII) Jake Meyers LF Nebraska

Chicago White Sox

Former Rebel pitcher Lance Lynn was leading rotations back in college as well. In 2007, he set the Ole Miss record for strikeouts in a single season with 146. He finished his career with the most in program history (332), which has since been surpassed by Drew Pomeranz (344).

Battery-mate Yasmini Grandal was further south in his collegiate days with the Miami (FL). While a Cane, Grandal homered in one of every 13.9 at bats for a total of 23 home runs in 97 games. He was also a stellar defender with a .978 fielding percentage.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE Aaron Bummer P Nebraska Ryan Burr P Arizona State Garrett Crochet P Tennessee Matt Foster P Alabama Dallas Keuchel P Arkansas Lance Lynn P Ole Miss Carlos Rodón P NC State Ryan Tepera P Sam Houston State Jace Fry P Oregon State Jimmy Lambert P Fresno State Evan Marshall P Kansas State Jonathan Stiever P Indiana Seby Zavala C San Diego State Zack Collins C Miami (FL) Yasmani Grandal C Miami (FL) Jake Burger 3B Missouri State Romy Gonzalez SS Miami (FL) Danny Mendick SS UMass-Lowell Gavin Sheets 1B Wake Forest Adam Engel CF Louisville Andrew Vaughn LF California

Boston Red Sox

Trade-deadline addition and former Hoosier Kyle Schwarber made an impact in the Wild Card game against the Yankees on Oct. 5 with a solo home run to make it 3-0 in the third inning. During his time in Indiana, he racked up first-team All-American honors twice and All-Big Ten honors all three years in Bloomington.

Pitcher Chris Sale got his start at Florida Gulf Coast, where he would only get better as his career moved on. He finished his final season as an Eagle with a 2.01 ERA and a perfect 11-0 record in 15 starts. He also struck out 293 batters in his three seasons and only walked 51 in 228.2 innings.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE Matt Barnes P UConn Austin Davis P Cal State Bakersfield Tanner Houck P Missouri Adam Ottavino P Northeastern Garrett Richards P Oklahoma Garrett Whitlock P UAB Chris Sale P FGCU Connor Seabold P Cal State Fullerton Kevin Plawecki C Purdue Connor Wong C Houston Bobby Dalbec 1B Arizona Travis Shaw 3B Kent State Jarren Duran CF Long Beach State J.D. Martinez RF/DH Nova Southeastern (DII) Hunter Renfroe RF Mississippi State Kyle Schwarber LF Indiana

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole proved why he was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2011 MLB Draft during his time at UCLA. As a Bruin, he ranks second in career strikeouts (376), third in starts (49) and fifth in innings (322.1). He also sits at third on UCLA's single-season strikeout list with 153.

Aaron Judge started racking up the accolades at Fresno State. There he was First-Team All-WAC twice, a Freshman All-American and a TD Ameritrade College Home Run Derby champion in 2012. During his junior season, he led the team in home runs (12), doubles (15) and RBIs (36) in 56 games.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE Gerrit Cole P UCLA Chad Green P Louisville Michael King P Boston College Corey Kluber P Stetson Lucas Luetge P Rice Jordan Montgomery P South Carolina Darren O'Day P Florida Clarke Schmidt P South Carolina Rob Brantly C UC Riverside DJ LeMahieu 2B LSU Luke Voit 1B Missouri State Greg Allen CF SDSU Brett Gardner LF College of Charleston Aaron Judge RF Fresno State Tim Locastro CF Ithaca

National League playoff teams

San Francisco Giants

Former Florida State catcher Buster Posey has returned to his All-Star form after opting out of the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2008 Golden Spikes Award winner had a nation-leading slash line (.463/.566/.879), while also leading in hits (119), RBIs (93) and total bases (226) in his final year at FSU.

2008 was also former UCLA Bruin shortstop Brandon Crawford’s last season in college. That season he would start all 60 games at shortstop while recording 20 multi-hit and 13 multi-RBI games.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE Anthony DeScalfani P Florida Kevin Gausman P LSU Jay Jackson P Furman Dominic Leone P Clemson Tyler Rogers P Austin Peay State Alex Wood P Georgia Caleb Baragar* P Indiana Tyler Beede P Vanderbilt John Brebbia* P Elon Sammy Long* P Sacramento State Tony Watson* P Nebraska Joey Bart* P Georgia Tech Buster Posey C Florida State Curt Casli C Vanderbilt Brandon Belt 1B Texas Jason Vosler* 3B Northeastern Brandon Crawford SS UCLA Tommy La Stella 2B Cosatal Carolina Evan Longoria 3B Long Beach State Jaylin Davis* RF Appalachian State Luis González* RF New Mexico Kris Bryant LF San Diego Alex Dickerson LF Indiana Steven Duggar CF Clemson Darin Ruf LF Creighton Austin Slater CF Stanford LaMonte Wade Jr. LF Maryland Mike Yastrzemski RF Vanderbilt



Milwaukee Brewers

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is the only member of the 2010 and 2011 South Carolina national championship teams in this year’s playoffs. He was voted Most Outstanding player and put on the All-Tournament team for the 2010 CWS.

Starting pitcher Corbin Burnes leads the Brewers in strikeouts with 234 this season. This is something he is familiar with, he also led St. Mary’s in K’s (91) in his sophomore year with the Gaels.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE Brad Boxberger P USC Corbin Burns P St. Mary's Eric Lauer P Kent State Colin Rea* P Indiana State Brent Suter* P Harvard Brandon Woodruff P Mississippi State John Axford* P Canisius Alec Bettinger* P Virginia Jake Cousins P Pennsylvania John Curtiss* P Texas Dyaln File* P Dixie State (DII when attended) Hoby Milner* P Texas Justin Topa* P Long Island Eric Yardley P Seattle Luke Maile C Kentucky Keston Hiura* 1B UC Irvine Mark Mathias* 2B Cal Poly Jace Peterson 2B McNeese State Kolten Wong 2B Hawaii Jackie Bradley Jr. CF South Carolina Corey Ray* RF Louisville

Atlanta Braves

Shortstop Dansby Swanson finished as one of the final four finalists for the 2015 Golden Spikes Award. The year prior he led Vanderbilt to their first national championship and was named Most Outstanding Player at the 2014 CWS.

Another Brave — former Arkansas pitcher, Drew Smyly, was the ace for the Razorbacks his sophomore season. That year he finished with a 9-1 record, 2.80 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 103 innings in 2010.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE Dylan Lee P Fresno State A.J. Minter P Texas A&M Drew Smyly P Arkansas Spencer Strider* P Clemson Grant Dayton* P Auburn Sean Newcomb* P Hartford Josh Tomlin* P Texas Tech Kyle Wright* P Vanderbilt Dansby Swanson SS Vanderbilt Adam Duvall RF Louisville

Los Angeles Dodgers

One part of the Dodgers’ trade deadline deal with the Washington Nationals was pitcher Max Scherzer. While pitching for Missouri, he dominated the Big 12. He was Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in 2005 with a 1.86 ERA and 131 strikeouts. He also was a part of the first Tigers team to win an NCAA Regional at Pepperdine in 2006.

The other part of the Nationals-Dodgers trade was shortstop Trea Turner. He played with NC State from 2012-2014 where he led his team in batting average (.368), OBP (.455), runs (66), hits (84), triples (4), total bases (126), walks (38) and stolen bases (30) in 2013.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE Scott Anderson* P Sonoma State (DII) Justin Bruihl* P Cal Poly Walker Buehler P Vanderbilt Garrett Cleavinger* P Oregon Tony Gonsolin P St. Mary's Andre Jackson* P Utah Tommy Kahnle* P Lynn (DII) Joe Kelly P UC Riverside Corey Knebel P Texas Jimmy Nelson* P Alabama Evan Phillips* P UNC Wilmington David Price P Vanderbilt Max Scherzer P Missouri Jimmie Sherfy* P Oregon Blake Treinen P South Dakota State Alex Vesia P Cal State East Bay (DII) Mitch White P Santa Clara Austin Barnes C Arizona State Will Smith C Louisville Max Muncy 1B Baylor Sheldon Neuse 2B Oklahoma Edwin Ríos* 1B Florida International Trea Turner SS NC State Justin Turner 3B Cal State Fullerton Matt Beaty LF Belmont Zach McKinstry RF Central Michigan AJ Pollock LF Notre Dame Zach Reks RF Kentucky Chris Taylor CF Virginia

St. Louis Cardinals

Former Florida Gator Harrison Bader was a force to be reckon with in college baseball. In 170 games at UF, he became the 11th player in school history to record 20+ home runs (20), 100+ RBIs (112) and 30+ steals (36).

Paul Goldschmidt wrote his name into the Texas State record books while he was there from 2007-09. As a Bobcat, Goldschmidt became the all-time leader in home runs (36) and RBIs (179). He also won the 2009 Southland Conference Player of the Year Award.