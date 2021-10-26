TRENDING:

Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | October 27, 2021

World Series 2021: Here’s where the Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros played college baseball

Every home run from the 2021 College World Series

The Atlanta Braves and the Houston Astros are playing in the 2021 World Series. The teams' 40-man rosters combine to feature 26 former NCAA baseball players.

Braves manager and former University of New Orleans catcher Brian Snitker will be coaching against his son in this year's World Series. Troy Snitker played and coached collegiately at the University of North Georgia (DII). Troy is currently the Astros' co-hitting coach.

The 2021 World Series begins Tuesday, Oct. 26 and will run through Wednesday, Nov. 3 if necessary.  

Below is a complete breakdown of where each former college baseball player for the Braves and Astros went to school. 

Note: This includes all players listed on each team's official MLB.com 40-man roster, who are eligible for the 28-man active roster that will be determined before each round of the playoffs.

*Players not on the 28-man World Series roster will be noted with an asterisk.

Atlanta Braves

Dansby Swanson played college baseball at Vanderbilt.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson finished as one of the final four finalists for the 2015 Golden Spikes Award. The year prior he led Vanderbilt to its first national championship and was named Most Outstanding Player at the 2014 CWS. 

Reliever A.J. Minter played two years at Texas A&M. There he finished with a career 1.19 ERA, 53 strikeouts and 20 walks over 45.1 innings pitched. In both 2014 and 2015, he helped the Aggies take postseason runs into the regional and super regional rounds.

Outfielder Adam Duvall was a trade deadline acquisition to help bolster the Atlanta outfield after Ronald Acuña Jr. went down with a torn ACL in July. Duvall played for Louisville in 2009 after transferring from Chipola Junior College. As a Cardinal, he had a .328 average with 11 home runs, 51 RBIs and 83 runs while playing second base. 

Another Brave — former Arkansas pitcher, Drew Smyly, was the ace for the Razorbacks his sophomore season. That year he finished with a 9-1 record, 2.80 ERA and 114 strikeouts over 103 innings in 2010. 

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
Dylan Lee P Fresno State
A.J. Minter P Texas A&M
Drew Smyly P Arkansas
Spencer Strider* P Clemson
Grant Dayton* P Auburn
Sean Newcomb* P Hartford
Josh Tomlin* P Texas Tech
Kyle Wright P Vanderbilt
Dansby Swanson SS Vanderbilt
Adam Duvall RF Louisville

Houston Astros

Alex Bregman played baseball at LSU.

2015 Golden Spikes Award finalist and former LSU shortstop Alex Bregman had quite a career in Baton Rouge. In 196 starts, he had a .337 batting average, 21 home runs, 148 RBI, 153 runs and 66 stolen bases. 

Astros catcher Jason Castro played college baseball at Stanford. While with the Cardinal, he finished a three-year career batting .309, with 106 RBI and 108 runs. Castro was great behind the plate, with just 10 errors in 1,187 chances while also throwing out 35.4% of attempted base-stealers. 

One of many Mississippi State Bulldogs on this list, Kendall Graveman was a solid pitcher during his two years in Starkville. There he recorded 128 strikeouts and held opposing batters to just six home runs and a .257 average over 203.1 innings. 

Another reliever, Ryne Stanek was a starting pitcher during his time at Arkansas. In his 2013 season, he finished with an impressive 1.39 ERA and a 10-2 record. That year, opposing batters hit .207 against Stanek. 

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
Kendall Graveman P Mississippi State
Phil Maton P Louisiana Tech
Brooks Raley* P Texas A&M
Ryne Stanek P Arkansas
Brandon Bielak* P Notre Dame
Kent Emanuel* P North Carolina
Seth Martinez* P Arizona State
Andre Scrubb* P High Point
Peter Solomon* P Notre Dame
Justin Verlander* P Old Dominion
Garrett Stubbs* C USC
Jason Castro C Stanford
Taylor Jones* 1B Gonzaga
Alex Bregman 3B LSU
Chas McCormick OF Millersville (DII)
Jake Meyers* LF Nebraska

Below are the lists of former college baseball players from the other teams in the 2021 MLB Playoffs.

Colleges with the most players in the 2021 MLB playoffs

SCHOOL PLAYERS CONFERENCE OR DIVISION
Vanderbilt 7 SEC
Louisville 6 ACC
Fresno State 5 Mountain West
Alabama 5 SEC
Indiana 4 Big Ten
Arkansas 4 SEC
Texas 4 Big 12
Florida 4 SEC
Mississippi State 4 SEC
Clemson 3 ACC
Nebraska 3 Big Ten
Texas A&M 3 SEC
Miami (FL) 3 ACC
Missouri 3 SEC
Arizona State 3 Pac-12
Notre Dame 3 ACC
Virginia 3 ACC
South Carolina 3 SEC
NC State 3 ACC
LSU 3 SEC
Stanford 3 Pac-12
USC 3 Pac-12
Florida State 2 ACC
Northeastern 2 CAA
Long Beach State 2 Big West
Appalachian State 2 Sun Belt
Maryland 2 Big Ten
Kent State 2 MAC
Oregon State 2 Pac-12
Old Dominion 2 C-USA
St. Mary's 2 WCC
Kentucky 2 SEC
Cal Poly 2 Big West
Central Michigan 2 MAC
Oklahoma 2 Big 12
Cal State Fullerton 2 Big West
Oregon 2 Pac-12
UCLA 2 Pac-12
Rice 2 C-USA
UC Riverside 2 Big West
Missouri State 2 MVC
San Diego State 2 Mountain West
Nova Southeastern (DII) 2 SSC
North Carolina 2 ACC
Texas State 2 Sun Belt
Furman 1 SoCon
Austin Peay 1 OVC
Georgia 1 SEC
Elon 1 CAA
Sacramento State 1 WAC
Georgia Tech 1 ACC
Coastal Carolina 1 Sun Belt
New Mexico 1 Mountain West
San Diego 1 WCC
Creighton 1 Big East
Auburn 1 SEC
Hartford 1 America East
Texas Tech 1 Big 12
Indiana State 1 MVC
Harvard 1 Ivy League
Canisius 1 MAAC
Pennsylvania 1 Ivy League
Long Island 1 NEC
Seattle 1 WAC
UC Irvine 1 Big West
McNeese State 1 Southland
Hawaii 1 Mountain West
TCU 1 Big 12
Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII) 1 WIAC
Webster (DIII) 1 SLIAC
Washington 1 Pac-12
South Florida 1 AAC
Berry (DIII) 1 SAA
Washington State 1 Pac-12
Navy 1 AAC
Dallas Baptist 1 MVC
Campbell 1 Big South
Oakland 1 Horizon
UConn 1 AAC
Cal State Bakersfield 1 Big West
UAB 1 C-USA
FGCU 1 ASun
Purdue 1 Big Ten
Houston 1 AAC
Arizona 1 Pac-12
Tennessee 1 SEC
Ole Miss 1 SEC
Sam Houston State 1 WAC
Kansas State 1 Big 12
UMass-Lowell 1 America East
Wake Forest 1 ACC
California 1 Pac-12
Louisiana Tech 1 C-USA
High Point 1 Big South
Gonzaga 1 WCC
Utah 1 Pac-12
UNC Wilmington 1 CAA
South Dakota State 1 Mountain West
Santa Clara 1 WCC
Baylor 1 Big 12
Boston College 1 ACC
Pittsburgh 1 ACC
Florida International 1 C-USA
Northwestern 1 Big Ten
Belmont 1 OVC
Illinois State 1 MVC
Stetson 1 ASun
Cal State East Bay (DII) 1 CCAA
Dixie State (DII at time) 1 PacWest
Lynn (DII) 1 SSC
Millersville (DII) 1 PSAC
Charleston 1 CAA
Sonoma State (DII) 1 CCAA
Western Oregon (DII) 1 GNAC
West Chester (DII) 1 PSAC
Northeastern State (DII) 1 MIAA
Mount Olive (DII) 1 Conference Carolinas
Ithaca (DIII) 1 Liberty League

Conferences with the most players in the 2021 MLB playoffs

CONFERENCE PLAYERS
SEC 42
ACC 29
Pac-12 20
DII 11
Big Ten 11
Big 12 10
Big West 10
Mountain West 10
C-USA 7
WCC 5
CAA 5
Sun Belt 5
MVC 5
MAC 4
AAC 4
DIII 4
WAC 3
OVC 2
America East 2
Ivy 2
Big South 2
ASun 2
SoCon 1
NEC 1
Southland 1
MAAC 1
Horizon 1
Big East 1

American League playoff teams
Tampa Bay Rays

Michael Wacha played at Texas A&M

Michael Wacha was a stellar pitcher during his time at Texas A&M. He had a career ERA of 2.40 with nine wins and at least 105 innings in each of his three seasons in College Station. 

Second baseman Brandon Lowe came out of Maryland where he led the team and finished second in the ACC in batting average at .348 in 2014. That season, he was also named to three different Freshman All-American teams.  

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
JT Chargois P Rice
Pete Fairbanks P Missouri
J.P. Feyereisen P Wisconsin-Stevens Point (DIII)
Josh Fleming P Webster (DIII)
Andrew Kittredge P Washington
Shane McClanahan P South Florida
Collin McHugh P Berry (DIII)
Drew Rasmussen P Oregon State
David Robertson P Alabama
Michael Wacha P Texas A&M
Ryan Yarbrough P Old Dominion
Jalen Beeks P Arkansas
Adam Conley P Washington State
Oliver Drake P Navy
Dietrich Enns P Central Michigan
Louis Head P Texas State
Tommy Hunter P Alabama
DJ Johnson P Western Oregon (DII)
Brendan McKay P Louisville
Colin Poche P Dallas Baptist
Jeffrey Springs P Appalachian State
Ryan Thompson P Campbell
Mike Zunino C Florida
Brandon Lowe 2B Maryland
Mike Brosseau 2B Oakland
Taylor Walls SS Florida State
Joey Wendle IF West Chester (DII)
Jordan Luplow CF Fresno State

Chicago White Sox

Lance Lynn played college baseball at Ole Miss.

Former Rebel pitcher Lance Lynn was leading rotations back in college as well. In 2007, he set the Ole Miss record for strikeouts in a single season with 146. He finished his career with the most in program history (332), which has since been surpassed by Drew Pomeranz (344).

Battery-mate Yasmini Grandal was further south in his collegiate days with the Miami (FL). While a Cane, Grandal homered in one of every 13.9 at bats for a total of 23 home runs in 97 games. He was also a stellar defender with a .978 fielding percentage. 

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
Aaron Bummer P Nebraska
Ryan Burr P Arizona State
Garrett Crochet P Tennessee
Matt Foster P Alabama
Dallas Keuchel P Arkansas
Lance Lynn P Ole Miss
Carlos Rodón P NC State
Ryan Tepera P Sam Houston State
Jace Fry P Oregon State
Jimmy Lambert P Fresno State
Evan Marshall P Kansas State
Jonathan Stiever P Indiana
Seby Zavala C San Diego State
Zack Collins C Miami (FL)
Yasmani Grandal C Miami (FL)
Jake Burger 3B Missouri State
Romy Gonzalez SS Miami (FL)
Danny Mendick SS UMass-Lowell
Gavin Sheets 1B Wake Forest
Adam Engel CF Louisville
Andrew Vaughn LF California

Boston Red Sox

Kyle Schwarber played college baseball at Indiana.

Trade-deadline addition and former Hoosier Kyle Schwarber made an impact in the Wild Card game against the Yankees on Oct. 5 with a solo home run to make it 3-0 in the third inning. During his time in Indiana, he racked up first-team All-American honors twice and All-Big Ten honors all three years in Bloomington. 

Pitcher Chris Sale got his start at Florida Gulf Coast, where he would only get better as his career moved on. He finished his final season as an Eagle with a 2.01 ERA and a perfect 11-0 record in 15 starts. He also struck out 293 batters in his three seasons and only walked 51 in 228.2 innings. 

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
Matt Barnes P UConn
Austin Davis P Cal State Bakersfield
Tanner Houck P Missouri
Adam Ottavino P Northeastern
Garrett Richards P Oklahoma
Garrett Whitlock P UAB
Chris Sale P FGCU
Connor Seabold P Cal State Fullerton
Kevin Plawecki C Purdue
Connor Wong C Houston
Bobby Dalbec 1B Arizona
Travis Shaw 3B Kent State
Jarren Duran CF Long Beach State
J.D. Martinez RF/DH Nova Southeastern (DII)
Hunter Renfroe RF Mississippi State
Kyle Schwarber LF Indiana

New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole proved why he was the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2011 MLB Draft during his time at UCLA. As a Bruin, he ranks second in career strikeouts (376), third in starts (49) and fifth in innings (322.1). He also sits at third on UCLA's single-season strikeout list with 153. 

Aaron Judge started racking up the accolades at Fresno State. There he was First-Team All-WAC twice, a Freshman All-American and a TD Ameritrade College Home Run Derby champion in 2012. During his junior season, he led the team in home runs (12), doubles (15) and RBIs (36) in 56 games. 

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
Gerrit Cole P UCLA
Chad Green P Louisville
Michael King P Boston College
Corey Kluber P Stetson
Lucas Luetge P Rice
Jordan Montgomery P South Carolina
Darren O'Day P Florida
Clarke Schmidt P South Carolina
Rob Brantly C UC Riverside
DJ LeMahieu 2B LSU
Luke Voit 1B Missouri State
Greg Allen CF SDSU
Brett Gardner LF College of Charleston
Aaron Judge RF Fresno State
Tim Locastro CF Ithaca

National League playoff teams

San Francisco Giants

Buster Posey won the 2008 Golden Spikes Award.

Former Florida State catcher Buster Posey has returned to his All-Star form after opting out of the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2008 Golden Spikes Award winner had a nation-leading slash line (.463/.566/.879), while also leading in hits (119), RBIs (93) and total bases (226) in his final year at FSU. 

2008 was also former UCLA Bruin shortstop Brandon Crawford’s last season in college. That season he would start all 60 games at shortstop while recording 20 multi-hit and 13 multi-RBI games.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
Anthony DeScalfani P Florida
Kevin Gausman P LSU
Jay Jackson P Furman
Dominic Leone P Clemson
Tyler Rogers P Austin Peay State
Alex Wood P Georgia
Caleb Baragar P Indiana
Tyler Beede P Vanderbilt
John Brebbia P Elon
Sammy Long P Sacramento State
Tony Watson P Nebraska
Joey Bart P Georgia Tech
Buster Posey C Florida State
Curt Casli C Vanderbilt
Brandon Belt 1B Texas
Jason Vosler 3B Northeastern
Brandon Crawford SS UCLA
Tommy La Stella 2B Cosatal Carolina
Evan Longoria 3B Long Beach State
Jaylin Davis RF Appalachian State
Luis González RF New Mexico
Kris Bryant LF San Diego
Alex Dickerson LF Indiana
Steven Duggar CF Clemson
Darin Ruf LF Creighton
Austin Slater CF Stanford
LaMonte Wade Jr. LF Maryland
Mike Yastrzemski RF Vanderbilt


Milwaukee Brewers

Jackie Bradley Jr. won two CWS titles at South Carolina.

Outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is the only member of the 2010 and 2011 South Carolina national championship teams in this year’s playoffs. He was voted Most Outstanding player and put on the All-Tournament team for the 2010 CWS.

Starting pitcher Corbin Burnes leads the Brewers in strikeouts with 234 this season. This is something he is familiar with, he also led St. Mary’s in K’s (91) in his sophomore year with the Gaels.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
Brad Boxberger P USC
Corbin Burns P St. Mary's
Eric Lauer P Kent State
Colin Rea P Indiana State
Brent Suter P Harvard
Brandon Woodruff P Mississippi State
John Axford P Canisius
Alec Bettinger P Virginia
Jake Cousins P Pennsylvania
John Curtiss P Texas
Dyaln File P Dixie State (DII when attended)
Hoby Milner P Texas
Justin Topa P Long Island
Eric Yardley P Seattle
Luke Maile C Kentucky
Keston Hiura 1B UC Irvine
Mark Mathias 2B Cal Poly
Jace Peterson 2B McNeese State
Kolten Wong 2B Hawaii
Jackie Bradley Jr. CF South Carolina
Corey Ray RF Louisville


Los Angeles Dodgers

Trea Turner played college baseball at NC State.

One part of the Dodgers’ trade deadline deal with the Washington Nationals was pitcher Max Scherzer. While pitching for Missouri, he dominated the Big 12. He was Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in 2005 with a 1.86 ERA and 131 strikeouts. He also was a part of the first Tigers team to win an NCAA Regional at Pepperdine in 2006.  

The other part of the Nationals-Dodgers trade was shortstop Trea Turner. He played with NC State from 2012-2014 where he led his team in batting average (.368), OBP (.455), runs (66), hits (84), triples (4), total bases (126), walks (38) and stolen bases (30) in 2013. 

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
Scott Anderson P Sonoma State (DII)
Justin Bruihl P Cal Poly
Walker Buehler P Vanderbilt
Garrett Cleavinger P Oregon
Tony Gonsolin P St. Mary's
Andre Jackson P Utah
Tommy Kahnle P Lynn (DII)
Joe Kelly P UC Riverside
Corey Knebel P Texas
Jimmy Nelson P Alabama
Evan Phillips P UNC Wilmington
David Price P Vanderbilt
Max Scherzer P Missouri
Jimmie Sherfy P Oregon
Blake Treinen P South Dakota State
Alex Vesia Cal State East Bay (DII)
Mitch White P Santa Clara
Austin Barnes C Arizona State
Will Smith C Louisville
Max Muncy 1B Baylor
Sheldon Neuse 2B Oklahoma
Edwin Ríos 1B Florida International
Trea Turner SS NC State
Justin Turner 3B Cal State Fullerton
Matt Beaty LF Belmont
Zach McKinstry RF Central Michigan
AJ Pollock LF Notre Dame
Zach Reks RF Kentucky
Chris Taylor CF Virginia

St. Louis Cardinals

Former Florida Gator Harrison Bader was a force to be reckon with in college baseball. In 170 games at UF, he became the 11th player in school history to record 20+ home runs (20), 100+ RBIs (112) and 30+ steals (36). 

Paul Goldschmidt wrote his name into the Texas State record books while he was there from 2007-09. As a Bobcat, Goldschmidt became the all-time leader in home runs (36) and RBIs (179). He also won the 2009 Southland Conference Player of the Year Award.

PLAYER POSITION COLLEGE
J.A. Happ P Northwestern
Ryan Helsley P Northeastern State
Dakota Hudson P Mississippi State
Wade LeBlanc P Alabama
Miles Mikolas P Nova Southeastern
Justin Miller P Fresno State
Andrew Miller P North Carolina
Brandon Waddell P Virginia
Kodi Whitley P Mount Olive
T.J. Zeuch P Pittsburgh
Andrew Knizner C NC State
Matt Carpenter 2B TCU
Paul DeJong SS Illinois State
Tommy Edman 2B Stanford
Paul Goldschmidt 1B Texas State
Harrison Bader CF Florida
Lars Nootbaar RF USC

