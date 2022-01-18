D1 baseball staff | January 18, 2022 Texas starts No. 1, SEC dominates top 10 in preseason college baseball rankings Mississippi State's shining moment: 2021 College World Series champions Share Texas is No. 1 in the D1Baseball Preseason Top 25 rankings for the first time ever. In fact, this marks the first time the Longhorns have ever been ranked No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25, which began in 2015. Texas welcomes back numerous key pieces, including the cornerstones of an elite pitching staff, from a team that won 50 games and reached the national semifinals in Omaha last spring. SEC powers Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Mississippi State and Ole Miss occupy the next four spots to round out the top five. The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in the Top 25, including six in the top 10, counting No. 8 LSU and No. 9 Florida. Georgia (No. 16) and Tennessee (No. 18) also landed in the rankings out of the SEC. LOOKING BACK: 2021 College World Series Superlatives No. 6 Stanford is the highest-ranked team from the Pac-12. Arizona (No. 15) and Oregon State (No. 18) also cracked the rankings from the Pac. No. 7 Oklahoma State is the second of four teams from the Big 12, with the others being No. 14 Texas Tech and No. 17 TCU. No. 10 NC State, a national semifinalist last year, leads a tightly bunched pack of six ACC clubs in the rankings. The others are No. 11 Florida State, No. 13 Notre Dame, No. 21 Georgia Tech, No. 23 Duke and No. 25 Miami. The Big West lands two teams in the rankings: No. 20 UC Irvine and No. 24 Long Beach State. No. 12 East Carolina and No. 22 Dallas Baptist give the American Athletic and Missouri Valley conferences one team apiece in the Top 25. D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. Rank school 2021 record previous 1 Texas 50-17 3 2 Arkansas 50-13 5 3 Vanderbilt 49-18 2 4 Mississippi State 50-18 1 5 Ole Miss 45-22 13 6 Stanford 39-17 8 7 Oklahoma State 36-19 NR 8 LSU 38-25 18 9 Florida 38-22 NR 10 NC State 37-19 4 11 Florida State 31-24 NR 12 East Carolina 44-17 12 13 Notre Dame 34-13 10 14 Texas Tech 39-17 11 15 Arizona 45-18 7 16 Georgia 31-25 NR 17 TCU 41-19 15 18 Oregon State 37-24 NR 19 Tennessee 50-18 6 20 UC Irvine 43-18 21 21 Georgia Tech 31-25 NR 22 DBU 41-18 14 23 Duke 33-22 NR 24 Long Beach State 28-15 NR 25 Miami 33-21 NR MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast 2022 NCAA college baseball bracket: Printable College World Series bracket .PDF Here is the 2022 NCAA College World Series bracket for DI men's baseball, including schedule and date information. READ MORE Defending champion Wingate tops DII baseball preseason Power 10 rankings February is right around the corner, and that means first pitch of the 2022 DII baseball season is approaching. Here is the first Power 10 ranking of the season, and several other teams you should be watching. READ MORE 2022 college baseball preview, predictions with D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers and Aaron Fitt Here is all you need to know ahead of the 2022 college baseball season. D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers and Aaron Fitt break down why Texas is their No. 1 team, the top-five teams in the national, biggest storylines and predict who could be the player of the year. They also name underdog teams that could reach the 2022 Men's College World Series. READ MORE