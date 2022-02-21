D1Baseball Top 25: Texas holds strong, Liberty, Maryland enter new rankings after opening weekend

Top-ranked Texas put together a ridiculous weekend from an offensive standpoint against Rice and remains the No. 1 team in the land in the latest D1Baseball Top 25 Rankings.

While the Longhorns remain at the top, there was some movement in the Top 10. Oklahoma State vaulted from No. 7 to No. 4 following a road series win over Vanderbilt in thrilling fashion, while the Commodores dropped two spots to No. 5 following the tough series loss. Mississippi State fell from No. 4 to No. 7 after losing a home series to previously No. 24 Long Beach State, while Florida State joined the Top 10 following an impressive weekend, particularly on the mound.

EARLY-SEASON ENTERTAINMENT: Here are the top 2022 college baseball games to watch ahead of conference play

Arizona is knocking on the door to the Top 10 after a 3-0 showing at the State Farm College Showdown over the weekend, while Long Beach State, which took two of three from the defending champs, made the biggest jump this week, going from No. 24 to No. 12. Another West Coast program, Oregon State, moved from No. 18 to No. 14 following an insane offensive weekend, while Texas Tech dropped six spots to No. 20 after a 1-2 weekend at Globe Life with losses to Arizona and Auburn.

Two new teams entered our rankings this week at No’s 21 and 22, respectively. Liberty moved in at No. 21 following a road series win over Florida, while Maryland moves in at No. 22 after sweeping expected postseason participant Baylor on the road.

The SEC leads all conferences with eight teams in our rankings, while the ACC is next on the board with six teams in the rankings. The Big 12 has four representatives in the rankings, the Pac 12 has three and the American, Big Ten, Big West and ASUN each have one team in the Top 25.

The rankings are compiled by Kendall Rogers, Aaron Fitt and Mike Rooney.