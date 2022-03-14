College baseball rankings: Ole Miss is new No. 1 in D1Baseball poll

Ole Miss ascended to No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. The Rebels won their fourth straight weekend series to improve to 13-2 on the season, and they moved up a spot from No. 2 after top-ranked Texas dropped a road series at unranked South Carolina. The Longhorns fell to No. 2.

Arkansas and Vanderbilt held steady at Nos. 3 and 4. Oregon State climbed two spots to No. 5 after opening Pac-12 play with a road series win at Washington State. Tennessee jumped three places to No. 6 after improving to 15-1 with a 5-0 week. Florida State remained No. 8 after taking two of three on the road at Wake Forest. Florida and Georgia Tech moved up to Nos. 9 and 10, respectively, after posting 3-1 weeks.

Oklahoma State fell five spots to No. 11 after a 3-2 week that began with a Monday loss at home to Gonzaga (completing a three-game sweep for the Bulldogs) but ended with a nice road series win at BYU. Stanford tumbled seven spots to No. 12 after dropping two of three at home to Oregon.

Virginia vaulted into the rankings at No. 19 after opening ACC play with a road series win at Duke. The Cavaliers took their first loss of the season in the series finale but are sitting pretty at 14-1 overall. Texas State also entered the rankings at No. 22 after a 4-1 week that included a midweek split against the previously top-ranked Longhorns, on the heels of a road series win at Arizona.

Tulane and NC State both fell out of the rankings after getting swept by Evansville and Notre Dame, respectively.

D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings.