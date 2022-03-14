d1baseball.com staff | March 14, 2022 College baseball rankings: Ole Miss is new No. 1 in D1Baseball poll Top college baseball freshmen in 2022, so far Share Ole Miss ascended to No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. The Rebels won their fourth straight weekend series to improve to 13-2 on the season, and they moved up a spot from No. 2 after top-ranked Texas dropped a road series at unranked South Carolina. The Longhorns fell to No. 2. Arkansas and Vanderbilt held steady at Nos. 3 and 4. Oregon State climbed two spots to No. 5 after opening Pac-12 play with a road series win at Washington State. Tennessee jumped three places to No. 6 after improving to 15-1 with a 5-0 week. Florida State remained No. 8 after taking two of three on the road at Wake Forest. Florida and Georgia Tech moved up to Nos. 9 and 10, respectively, after posting 3-1 weeks. Oklahoma State fell five spots to No. 11 after a 3-2 week that began with a Monday loss at home to Gonzaga (completing a three-game sweep for the Bulldogs) but ended with a nice road series win at BYU. Stanford tumbled seven spots to No. 12 after dropping two of three at home to Oregon. 📹 VIDEO VAULT: Warren Morris hits the most dramatic home run in CWS history Virginia vaulted into the rankings at No. 19 after opening ACC play with a road series win at Duke. The Cavaliers took their first loss of the season in the series finale but are sitting pretty at 14-1 overall. Texas State also entered the rankings at No. 22 after a 4-1 week that included a midweek split against the previously top-ranked Longhorns, on the heels of a road series win at Arizona. Tulane and NC State both fell out of the rankings after getting swept by Evansville and Notre Dame, respectively. D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. RANK TEAM RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Ole Miss 13-2 2 2 Texas 13-4 1 3 Arkansas 11-3 3 4 Vanderbilt 13-2 4 5 Oregon State 11-2 7 6 Notre Dame 11-1 9 7 Tennessee 15-1 10 8 Florida State 10-5 8 9 Florida 13-4 11 10 Georgia Tech 13-3 13 11 Oklahoma State 9-6 6 12 Stanford 9-5 5 13 LSU 13-3 12 14 Liberty 12-2 14 15 North Carolina 14-2 15 16 Arizona 12-4 16 17 Texas Tech 14-3 17 18 Clemson 14-1 19 19 Virginia 14-1 NR 20 Georgia 13-3 20 21 TCU 11-4 21 22 Texas State 14-3 NR 23 Mississippi State 10-7 23 24 Maryland 12-2 24 25 Gonzaga 11-4 25 MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast The top 8 women's indoor track and field performances (so far) in 2022 These are some of the most outstanding performances in women's indoor track and field just ahead of the 2022 championships. READ MORE College baseball rankings: North Carolina, Sacramento State enter D1Baseball Top 25 Texas allowed just one run in a three-game sweep of Alabama to improve to 8-0 on the season and remain No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. See the full top 25. READ MORE Kentucky, LSU and North Carolina A&T highlight a record-breaking indoor track & field weekend If you missed 2022's Valentine's Day weekend in indoor track and field, you missed a lovely weekend of action filled with record-breaking times. Here's a rundown of some of the exciting performances from athletes around the country. READ MORE