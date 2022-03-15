Southeastern Louisiana Athletics | March 16, 2022 Southeastern Louisiana baseball hands No. 1 Ole Miss second-straight loss Top college baseball freshmen in 2022, so far Share HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University baseball team shut down No. 1-ranked Ole Miss, 5-1, Tuesday in non-conference action at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. It marked the third time this season Southeastern (8-9) has defeated a ranked team and the victory over Ole Miss (13-3) is the squad's second in as many weeks over an SEC team ranked in the Top 5 nationally. A pitchers' duel until late, the Rebels struck first. LATEST RANKINGS: Ole Miss takes over as No. 1 in new rankings SLU starting pitcher Adam Guth issued a two-out walk to Ole Miss right fielder TJ McCants in the second inning, making McCants the first hitter to reach base off the left-hander. Kemp Alderman followed with a double into the left-center field gap, scoring McCants from first base. The Lions responded in the bottom of the inning, tying up the score on a solo home run by Tyler Finke. The solo blast to left was the first of the season for the senior center field. Guth, a freshman from Lake Charles, Louisiana, retired the side in order in the third and Southeastern responded with a run to take the lead in the bottom of the inning. Third baseman Shea Thomas, a junior from Olympia, Washington, led off the inning with a single up the middle. An errant pickoff throw from Rebel starting pitcher Jack Washburn allowed Thomas to advance to second. With one out, Rhett Rosevear drew a walk. Washburn uncorked a pair of wild pitches while issuing another walk, the final one allowing Thomas to score the eventual winning run. 🔥: 13 college baseball freshmen off to the hottest starts in 2022 Still a one-run game in the sixth, Guth issued back-to-back walks Ole Miss' three and four-hole hitters to open up the frame. Southeastern brought in reliever Andrew Landry to quell the rally. The sophomore right-hander from Slidell, Louisiana induced a double-play grounder and then got a flyout to work out of the jam without allowing a run. Southeastern tacked on a pair of runs in the seventh. Thomas led off the inning with his third hit of the night, advancing to second on Jake Johnson's bunt single. A balk put both runners in scoring position with no outs. A pair of ground balls, leading to an error and a fielder's choice, brought home Thomas and Johnson as the Lions went up, 4-1, over the nation's top-ranked team. SLU added an insurance run in the eighth. Preston Faulkner led off the inning with a massive blast to deep left-center. The solo shot was his team-leading second home run of the season. Landry combined with Gage Trahan, a graduate student from Maurice, Louisiana, to close out the game with four shutout innings. The duo retired all 11 batters they faced, striking out four. Guth (1-0) earned the first win of his collegiate career, allowing one run in five innings pitched. He surrendered three hits and five walks, striking out three. Washburn (2-1) suffered the loss, allowing two runs – one earned – in five innings of work. SCOREBOARD: Live stats, scores Finke (3-for-4) and Thomas (3-for-4) both turned in multi-hit performances for the Lions. The win is the first for Southeastern over a top-ranked team in more than two decades and it snaps an 11-game skid in the all-time series against the Rebels. LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series CWS HISTORY: Programs with most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | 7 longest homers in CWS history STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear College baseball rankings: Ole Miss is new No. 1 in D1Baseball poll Ole Miss ascended to No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. The Rebels won their fourth straight weekend series to improve to 13-2 on the season, and they moved up a spot from No. 2 after top-ranked Texas dropped a road series at unranked South Carolina. READ MORE Here are 13 college baseball freshmen off to the hottest starts in 2022 Take a look at 13 college baseball freshmen that have immediately made an impact so far in the 2022 season, including Tommy White at NC State, Davis Diaz at Vanderbilt and more. READ MORE NCAA Video Vault: LSU's Warren Morris hits iconic walk-off home run to win 1996 CWS LSU's Warren Morris hit a two-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the ninth inning in the 1996 College World Series title game to win the national championship for the Tigers. It was Morris' first homer of the season and still is the only time a walk-off home run has won the championship. READ MORE