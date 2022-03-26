Grand slam walk-off lifts Texas Tech past Texas for second-straight night in extras

LUBBOCK, Texas – He did it again. Senior Kurt Wilson followed up his dramatic steal of home on Friday night to defeat No. 2 Texas with a walk-off grand slam on Saturday to give No. 16 Texas Tech a 16-12 win and clinch the weekend series. Both wins for Texas Tech against Texas came in the 10th inning, both in front of sell-out crowds at Rip Griffin Park.

Every time Texas Tech needed an answer on Saturday, they delivered for the resilient win. Overcoming a four-run deficit in the bottom of the eighth, and a one-run deficit in the bottom of the 10th to ultimately improve to 13-0 at home.



The Longhorns battled too, rallying from a 7-2 deficit the Red Raiders built in the first inning as the home team exploded for seven runs. Tech saw its first eight batters reach base in the first before the Longhorns pulled their Saturday starter. But from that point, and until the seventh inning, Texas Tech did not record a hit. During that time, Texas started mounting its comeback behind its bullpen paving the way.



Texas scored two in the fifth, and three more in the seventh to tie the game, 7-7. All the momentum was with the visitors, and it culminated in the eighth as they took the lead, 11-7, scoring four more to cap a run of nine unanswered to pull ahead 11-7.

Wilson not only closed the door for the win, but he was also the catalyst that sparked the initial rally as he led off the bottom of the eighth with a triple (watch). He'd score a run thanks to a Hudson White sacrifice fly, while Easton Murrell (watch) and Cole Stilwell (watch) both provided two-out RBI base hits to tie the game, 4-4, capitalizing on a pair of walks earlier in the frame.Texas threatened in the top of the ninth to pull back ahead, loading the bases with Bo Blessie on in relief but the junior worked out of the jam by getting the third out with a strikeout. The Longhorns jumped in front the next inning with a two-out RBI hit to centerfield, but it was nearly halted with a diving Dillon Carter catch. One run scored, and a second came close had not Carter thrown the runner out at home.Down again, late in the game. A multi-base lead-off hit sparked the rally once again as Parker Kelly doubled down the left-field line (watch). Murrell made it on base being hit-by-pitch and then Stilwell manufactured the game-tying run on a fielder choice (watch), scoring Kelly who beat the throw home. Jace Jung drew a walk to load the bases which set the stage for Friday's hero to shine again on Saturday. Wilson smacked the game-winning home run over the right-field fence on a two-out, 1-0 count, to walk off for the win for the second-straight day.In a no-decision start, Brandon Birdsell tallied seven strikeouts against no walks. Birdsell has tossed 31 strikeouts against two walks over his last three starts.