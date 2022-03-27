Campbell baseball tops Presbyterian College 36-4 with record-breaking day

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – It was a day for the record books at Jim Perry Stadium as Campbell topped Presbyterian 36-4 to win its first Big South series of the season. Plenty of team and individual program and NCAA records were tied or broken on the historic afternoon.

Campbell broke the game open with a 12-run second inning where the first 10 batters came around to score before an out was recorded. The inning featured 12 runs, nine hits, five extra base hits and three home runs while 15 batters were sent to the plate.

Campbell only scored five runs across the following three innings, but those innings still featured three home runs.

Already leading 15-2, the record books began to open following an eight-run seventh featuring two grand slams in the fame to push the lead to 23-2. Belbin launched his first grand slam of the day with nobody out before Knipp blasted the second with two outs in the inning.

Things compounded even further as Campbell plated 11 more in the eighth, with nine of the first 10 batters eventually scoring. The eighth inning featured home runs from Belbin and Zach Williams, along with four RBI singles as part of the seven-hit inning.

Eleven Camels drove in a run during the day with seven of those logging multiple RBIs. Every Camel that got an at-bat scored a run, with 14 different Camels crossing the plate, 10 of them doing so multiple times.

Among the best days at the plate, Belbin went 4-7 with 10 RBI and five runs scored. Knipp went 5-6 with nine RBI and five runs scored. Arnold also scored five times and drove in four.

On the other side of the ball, Aaron Rund turned in his best start of the year, tossing 6.0 innings allowing just four hits and two runs while striking out five to earn the win.

Cade Boxrucker made his season debut after offseason ankle surgery and tossed a scoreless eighth inning.

Campbell heads on the road Tuesday for a midweek tilt at Old Dominion. First pitch in Norfolk, Va. is set for 6 p.m.

NCAA records

- Tied NCAA Record for Grand Slams in an inning

- 2 (Jarrod Belbin and Grant Knipp, seventh inning, first time since 2018)

- Tied NCAA Record for grand slams in a game

- 3 (Jarrod Belbin (2), Grant Knipp, first time since 2007)

- Tied NCAA Record for individual home runs in an inning

- 2 (Connor Denning, third inning, first since 2011)

- Most runs scored in an NCAA game this season

- 36

- Tied for 6th-most hits in a game this season

- 25

Program records

- Single Game RBI

- T1: Jarrod Belbin, 10 (ties Henry Rochelle, Mar. 30, 1985)

- 2: Grant Knipp, 9

- Tied most home runs in single game

- 10 (ties Mar. 30, 1985)

- 2nd most total bases

- Jarrod Belbin, 13 (record is 23 by Henry Rochelle, Mar. 30, 1985)

- 2nd most runs in a game

- 36 (record is 38, Mar. 30, 1985)

- 2nd largest margin of victory

- 32 (record is 38-0, Mar. 30, 1985)

Other Notables

- 12-run second is the most runs in an inning since 2010 (13-run 6th vs Longwood, May 8, 2010)

- Hit 3,573 feet of home runs. Longest was Denning's 441 foot blast, his second home run of the second inning.

- Waldy Arias hit a home run for the second straight game, after playing the first 106 games of his career without one.

- Campbell was HBP nine times, with Arias getting plunked three times.