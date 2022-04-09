WATCH: Virginia Tech's Carson Demartini steals home in a snowy game

Virginia Tech got on the board first in its matchup with NC State on Saturday thanks to some quick thinking from DH Carson Demartini who caught the Wolfpack sleeping and stole home as snow covered the field.

Shortly after this, the game went into a short-lived snow delay.

Demartini's teammate Eduardo Malinowski swung and missed at a 1-1 pitch and NC State's catcher, Jacob Cozart, casually threw it back to the pitcher while Demartini broke for home plate.

The Hokies DH was nearly halfway down the baseline when Cozart tossed it back. One factor that helped was the righty Malinowski, who blocked the catcher's view down the third baseline allowing Demartini to take a few more feet on his lead.