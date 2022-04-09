Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | April 9, 2022 WATCH: Virginia Tech's Carson Demartini steals home in a snowy game Top college baseball freshmen in 2022, so far Share Virginia Tech got on the board first in its matchup with NC State on Saturday thanks to some quick thinking from DH Carson Demartini who caught the Wolfpack sleeping and stole home as snow covered the field. Shortly after this, the game went into a short-lived snow delay. The snow wasn't going to stop @CarsonDemartini from stealing home‼️#NCAABaseball x 🎥 @HokiesBaseball pic.twitter.com/QHseToRxAS — NCAA Baseball (@NCAABaseball) April 9, 2022 Demartini's teammate Eduardo Malinowski swung and missed at a 1-1 pitch and NC State's catcher, Jacob Cozart, casually threw it back to the pitcher while Demartini broke for home plate. The Hokies DH was nearly halfway down the baseline when Cozart tossed it back. One factor that helped was the righty Malinowski, who blocked the catcher's view down the third baseline allowing Demartini to take a few more feet on his lead. LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball.com Top 25 | Baseball America | RPI 2021 SEASON: Mississippi State takes down Vanderbilt to win program's first title | Full CWS bracket | Top 2021 MLB draft prospects VIDEOS: Mississippi State tosses 1-hit shutout to win 2021 CWS title | Watch Miss. St.'s winning moment HISTORY: Longest games | Longest winning streaks | Longest half inning MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series ▶️ THROWBACKS: Shane Bieber, UCSB | Adley Rutschman, OSU | Russell Wilson, NC State College softball rankings: Virginia Tech is new No. 2 as Alabama drops five spots After Alabama dropped a weekend series to Texas A&M, the Tide dipped to No. 7 as Virginia Tech slid up to No. 2 behind Oklahoma. See the full top 25 college softball rankings here. READ MORE WATCH: Virginia Tech's Addy Greene hits an inside-the-park grand slam vs. Florida State Addy Greene's sixth-inning pinch hit appearance ends in spectacular fashion as she rounds the bases for an inside-the-park grand slam to take a late lead against Florida State on Sunday. READ MORE Meet the 2022 NCAA Wrestling All-Americans Under the bright lights of Little Caesars Arena, 80 athletes fought their way on to the podium at the 2022 NCAA wrestling championships. Meet this year's All-Americans. READ MORE