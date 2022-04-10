Alabama baseball sweeps series, earns 7-3 win at No. 7 Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. – Alabama baseball completed the series sweep of seventh-ranked Ole Miss with a 7-3 win over the Rebels on Sunday afternoon at Oxford-University Stadium. The win moves the Crimson Tide to 21-12 overall and 7-5 in Southeastern Conference play.

Alabama got out front early, scoring one in the first and two in the third. Ole Miss cut into the lead three innings later with a two-run home run in the sixth. Both teams posted one apiece in the seventh, with UA adding one in the eighth on an Andrew Pinckney solo homer, and then a pair in the ninth thanks to a two-run bomb from Zane Denton.

Denton led the Alabama offense with three RBI as part of his 2-for-5 afternoon that included a double and one run to go with the homer. Pinckney finished his day 2-for-4, matching Denton with a double and homer, and contributed one RBI to go with a team-high tying two runs scored. Tommy Seidl also homered on Sunday, finishing 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored on his solo shot in the seventh.

Grayson Hitt (3-0) provided the Tide with another strong start on Sunday to pick up his third win of the year. The sophomore allowed three runs on three hits and two walks with a career-high eight strikeouts across a career-long 6.1 innings of work. Hunter Hoopes and Landon Green followed with the duo combining for the final 2.2 innings, keeping the Rebels off the board while allowing one hit and a walk to go with three strikeouts.

"This was another great, well-rounded performance by our club today," said Alabama Head Coach Brad Bohannon.

"Grayson Hitt gave us the best start of his career, and (Hunter) Hoopes and (Landon) Green were outstanding out of the bullpen. We are getting offensive production up and down the lineup, and we are playing with great energy. I'm really happy for our kids."

Next up for Alabama is a midweek matchup with Belmont on Tuesday, April 12. The Crimson Tide and Bruins are scheduled for a 3 p.m. CT first pitch at Sewell-Thomas Stadium with the game airing on SEC Network+.