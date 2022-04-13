Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | April 13, 2022 Watch: Steven Kwan, before his white-hot MLB start, led Oregon State on two College World Series runs Steven Kwan's top highlights from Oregon State's College World Series runs Share Former Oregon State and current Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan is on a blazing start to his MLB career. Through five games, he has 10 hits in 15 at-bats (.667), seven runs and has yet to swing and miss any of the 115 pitches he’s seen this season. Kwan began this rise in his three seasons at Oregon State (2016-18) where he improved each year in every stat category. RANKINGS: Check out the latest college baseball rankings He didn’t get the start he may have wanted in 2016. He appeared in 35 games with 65 at-bats and hit .215 with a .308 slugging percentage. But, he showed enough to earn more playing time. The 2017 postseason is where Kwan began to shine. He hit for a .424 average (14-33), 12 runs and eight walks in the 2017 NCAA tournament. He won Most Outstanding Player in the Corvalis regional. The Beavers fell short in the College World Series that year losing to LSU in the semifinals. Oregon State and Kwan came back with a vengeance in 2018. The Beavers went 55-12-1 and won the CWS. That season, Kwan averaged .355, with 60 runs, 41 RBIs, 50 walks and 18 strikeouts in 256 at-bats. During that stellar junior year, Kwan recorded a 16-game hit streak. A seven-game multi-hit steak was mixed into that streak, including a 3-4 performance with four runs and a walk against San Diego. He finished that season on the Pac-12 All-Conference team. 🏆 CHAMPS: How Oregon State won the 2018 College World Series Kwan wasn’t able to complete his final season in the most idyllic way as he suffered a hamstring injury in the CWS against Washington. Prior to the injury, he was hitting .375 with six runs and six RBIs in the tournament. Kwan was limited to pinch-hit appearances and one start in the final six games of the title run. He was still a major factor in the Beavers’ run to their third title in program history. LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball.com Top 25 | Baseball America | RPI 2021 SEASON: Mississippi State takes down Vanderbilt to win program's first title | Full CWS bracket | Top 2021 MLB draft prospects VIDEOS: Mississippi State tosses 1-hit shutout to win 2021 CWS title | Watch Miss. St.'s winning moment HISTORY: Longest games | Longest winning streaks | Longest half inning MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series ▶️ THROWBACKS: Shane Bieber, UCSB | Adley Rutschman, OSU | Russell Wilson, NC State Missouri State baseball takes down No. 4 Arkansas on the road Missouri State baseball held off a late rally by No. 4 Arkansas to secure the massive road upset. READ MORE Inside Ball State's long-awaited, emotional sweep of rival Central Michigan Welcome to one of the best baseball rivalries nobody knows about. You don’t need Ole Miss-Mississippi State to have a fierce competition. Here’s one that might be low on national renown but is certainly high on voltage. Let’s spend a weekend with Central Michigan and Ball State. READ MORE College baseball rankings: Georgia Tech, Florida State, UC Santa Barbara enter latest D1Baseball Top 25 After another week in college baseball, Tennessee remains the top team and three new teams jump into the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. READ MORE