Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | April 13, 2022 WATCH: Western Michigan turns a triple play in 18-7 win Top college baseball freshmen in 2022, so far Share The Western Michigan Broncos defeated the Michigan State Spartans 18-7 on Wednesday in East Lansing, highlighted by a seven-run first inning that ended in a 3-6 triple play. Here's the video of WMU's 1st inning TRIPLE PLAY against the Spartans!#LetsRide // #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/7Bq6bY6luO— Western Michigan Baseball (@WMUBaseball) April 13, 2022 With two runners on base and no out, the Broncos' Cade Sullivan snagged a line drive to his left and immediately stepped on first base to turn two. Sullivan then spun around and fired to shortstop Jimmy Allen for the unconventional triple play. Western Michigan could not have asked for a better start to Wednesday's game. They jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the top of the inning thanks to three doubles and seven hits in total, batting around the order in the process. The Broncos would lead by as many as 14 runs in the rout, led at the plate by the spectacular hitting of right fielder Dylan Never. The redshirt freshman finished 4-for-6 with two home runs and five RBI. He was just a single away from completing the cycle. BRONCOS WIN!!! A 7-run 1st and a career night from @DylanNevar leads Western Michigan to an 18-7 win at Michigan State!Nevar: 4-6, 2B, 3B, 2HR, 5RBI@cade_sullivan: 2-5, 4RBI@Charps4040 / @gavindoyle0: 3H, 3R, 2RBI each#LetsRide pic.twitter.com/Xj7XZKDWdk— Western Michigan Baseball (@WMUBaseball) April 14, 2022 The Broncos will ride the momentum of Wednesday's win into a four-game weekend series against MAC foe Miami (OH) that begins on Friday.