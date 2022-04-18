d1baseball.com | April 18, 2022 College baseball rankings: Four teams enter rankings after tumultuous week in D1Baseball poll Top college baseball freshmen in 2022, so far Share Despite losing its first SEC game of the year on Friday, Tennessee remained No. 1 in the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings after winning a series against Alabama to improve to 33-3 overall. Oregon State moved up one spot to No. 2 after sweeping Long Beach State. Oklahoma State and Arkansas climbed two spots apiece to Nos. 3 and 4, respectively. Then things got messy in the rankings, as 15 of last week’s Top 25 clubs lost their weekends. Miami fell three spots to No. 5 after dropping two of three at Virginia Tech, which took advantage of the carnage and vaulted 13 spots to No. 8. Southern Miss moved up five spots to No. 6 after running its winning streak to nine games and opening up a two-game lead in the Conference USA standings. ROLL TIDE: Alabama hands No. 1 Tennessee its first SEC loss of the season Stanford made the week’s biggest move, catapulting 15 spots to No. 7 after winning a road series at UCLA, which fell one spot to No. 13. The Cardinal has recovered from a slow start and is now 11-7 in the Pac-12, with series wins on the road against both Oregon State and UCLA. Four teams entered the Top 25 this week: Oregon, which swept Washington to move into a first-place tie with Oregon State, returned to the rankings at No. 20. TCU, which swept then-No. 4 Texas Tech to improve to 10-5 in the Big 12, rejoined the rankings at No. 21. Maryland checked back in at No. 24, and Georgia Southern made its season debut in the rankings at No. 25 after sweeping a key Sun Belt series against Georgia State. LIVING LEGACY: Chris Cannizzaro, Bucknell's hit machine, honors legacy of his 9/11 hero father Arizona, Florida, Alabama and Ole Miss all fell out of the Top 25 after losing their weekends. D1Baseball editors and national writers determine the Top 25 rankings. RANK SCHOOL RECORD PREVIOUS 1 Tennessee 33-3 1 2 Oregon State 27-7 3 3 Oklahoma State 26-10 5 4 Arkansas 28-7 6 5 Miami 28-8 2 6 Southern Miss 27-8 11 7 Stanford 20-11 22 8 Virginia Tech 23-9 21 9 Texas Tech 27-12 4 10 Texas 26-12 7 11 Virginia 27-9 8 12 Gonzaga 23-9 14 13 UCLA 24-11 12 14 Georgia 26-10 13 15 Connecticut 28-7 18 16 Louisville 24-11 9 17 Texas State 28-9 19 18 Notre Dame 21-8 10 19 Auburn 24-12 17 20 Oregon 24-11 NR 21 TCU 24-12 NR 22 LSU 23-12 15 23 Dallas Baptist 23-12 16 24 Maryland 29-7 NR 25 Georgia Southern 24-11 NR Dropped out: Arizona, Florida, Alabama and Ole Miss MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast Missouri State baseball takes down No. 4 Arkansas on the road Missouri State baseball held off a late rally by No. 4 Arkansas to secure the massive road upset. READ MORE Inside Ball State's long-awaited, emotional sweep of rival Central Michigan Welcome to one of the best baseball rivalries nobody knows about. You don’t need Ole Miss-Mississippi State to have a fierce competition. Here’s one that might be low on national renown but is certainly high on voltage. Let’s spend a weekend with Central Michigan and Ball State. READ MORE College baseball rankings: Georgia Tech, Florida State, UC Santa Barbara enter latest D1Baseball Top 25 After another week in college baseball, Tennessee remains the top team and three new teams jump into the D1Baseball Top 25 rankings. READ MORE