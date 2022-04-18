WATCH: Wild college baseball triple play you have to see to believe

Triple plays in baseball are crazy enough. A team turning a triple play when the first baseman thinks the inning is over after the second out is as wild as it gets.

In Sunday’s game between No. 8 Virginia and Pitt, the Panthers were looking to add to their 2-1 lead in the bottom of the fifth with the bases loaded and no outs. That’s when something unexpected happened.

𝗜𝗧'𝗦 𝗔 𝗧𝗥𝗜𝗣𝗟𝗘 𝗣𝗟𝗔𝗬!!!



Hoos escaped a bases loaded jam unscathed in the 5th!



📺 @accnetwork | #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/l4vlB6vW0U — Virginia Baseball (@UVABaseball) April 17, 2022

Pitt’s Byce Huelt hit a sharp ground ball at UVA third baseman Jake Gelof who threw it home, catcher Kyle Teel spun and made the throw to first to complete a double play. First baseman Devin Ortiz gave an emphatic fist pump and tossed the ball to the mount like that was the end of the inning. He quickly came to his senses, scrambled to the ball and made an off-balance throw to home to complete the triple play.

Virginia may have had the highlight of the day, but the Panthers won the game and the series with a 4-1 win.

This was the fourth triple play of the 2022 DI baseball season and the first one for Virginia since February 14, 2004, against North Carolina A&T in head coach Brian O’Connor’s first game leading the Cavaliers.