WATCH: New Mexico baseball walks off vs. No. 9 Texas Tech on opposite-field blast

In a big-time mid-week matchup for New Mexico, the Lobos knocked off No. 9 Texas Tech in dramatic fashion. With one out and men on second and third, New Mexico sophomore Jeffrey David hit an opposite-field bomb to walk off against the Red Raiders, winning 11-10.

HOW ABOUT A WALK-OFF HOMER TO TAKE DOWN NO. 9 TEXAS TECH ⁉️ 🤩#GoLobos | #WeAreNM pic.twitter.com/z6540nxFY2 — UNM Baseball (@UNMLoboBaseball) April 20, 2022

The Lobos were down 6-0 early and later 10-7 heading into the bottom of the ninth before Justin Olson doubled to right field to get the late game party started for New Mexico. A subsequent groundout by Lance Russell advanced Olson to third with pinch hitter Kyle Smith slimming the lead to 10-8 with an RBI single. Catcher Cody Holtz kept the rally alive with a one-out double, giving Jeffrey David an opportunity with two men in scoring position.

The rest was history, as New Mexico pulled off the upset to improve to 15-21 on the season. Texas Tech fell to 27-13 with the loss. The Lobos visit UNLV to kick off a three-game stint in Las Vegas this weekend, while the Red Raiders will look to bounce back against West Virginia at home.