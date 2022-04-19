Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | April 19, 2022 WATCH: New Mexico baseball walks off vs. No. 9 Texas Tech on opposite-field blast Top college baseball freshmen in 2022, so far Share In a big-time mid-week matchup for New Mexico, the Lobos knocked off No. 9 Texas Tech in dramatic fashion. With one out and men on second and third, New Mexico sophomore Jeffrey David hit an opposite-field bomb to walk off against the Red Raiders, winning 11-10. HOW ABOUT A WALK-OFF HOMER TO TAKE DOWN NO. 9 TEXAS TECH ⁉️ 🤩#GoLobos | #WeAreNM pic.twitter.com/z6540nxFY2— UNM Baseball (@UNMLoboBaseball) April 20, 2022 The Lobos were down 6-0 early and later 10-7 heading into the bottom of the ninth before Justin Olson doubled to right field to get the late game party started for New Mexico. A subsequent groundout by Lance Russell advanced Olson to third with pinch hitter Kyle Smith slimming the lead to 10-8 with an RBI single. Catcher Cody Holtz kept the rally alive with a one-out double, giving Jeffrey David an opportunity with two men in scoring position. RED-HOT RUTGERS: Rutgers baseball soaring to new heights during historic 2022 campaign The rest was history, as New Mexico pulled off the upset to improve to 15-21 on the season. Texas Tech fell to 27-13 with the loss. The Lobos visit UNLV to kick off a three-game stint in Las Vegas this weekend, while the Red Raiders will look to bounce back against West Virginia at home. MORE FROM D1BASEBALL.COM 📊 POLLS: D1Baseball Top 25 | RPI 2022 PREVIEW: Fall reports from throughout the country Offseason transfer tracker FOLLOW ALONG: Scoreboard | Season stats 🎧Podcast Women's track and field rankings: New Mexico jumps into top 10 after Bryan Clay Invitational New Mexico now has five top-six national times over three events and enters the top-10 for the first time this season in the April 18 college track and field rankings. READ MORE Women's college basketball: Texas Tech's Vivian Gray, Creighton's Emma Ronsiek lead Starting Five Here are five of the best performances in women's college basketball through games played Monday, Feb. 21. READ MORE