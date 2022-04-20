The 2022 SEC Baseball bracket, schedule, TV times for the tournament

Here is the bracket and schedule for the 2022 SEC Baseball Tournament, set for May 24-29 in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium.

Twelve SEC teams have made the last ten men's CWS finals, including all-SEC matchups in 2011 (South Carolina over Florida), 2017 (Florida over LSU) and 2021 (Mississippi State over Vanderbilt).

The SEC tournament will feature 12 teams, which will be seeded No. 1 through No. 12, and 17 total games. The top four seeds, including the champions of the SEC East and SEC West, will receive first-round byes, and the teams seeded No. 3 through No. 12 will receive at-large bids to the tournament based upon their conference winning percentage.

The teams seeded No. 5 through No. 12 will open SEC tournament play on Tuesday, May 24 in a single-elimination format, with double-elimination action starting Wednesday. On Saturday, May 28, the SEC tournament will return to single-elimination play.

2022 SEC Baseball Tournament schedule

Date Time (CT) Matchup Network Tuesday, May 24 9:30 a.m. Game 1: No. 6 vs. No. 11 SEC Network TBD Game 2: No. 7 vs. No. 10 SEC Network 4:30 p.m. Game 3: No. 8 vs. No. 9 SEC Network TBD Game 4: No. 5 vs. No. 12 SEC Network Wednesday, May 25 9:30 a.m. Game 5: No. 3 vs. Game 1 winner SEC Network TBD Game 6: No. 2 vs. Game 2 winner SEC Network 4:30 p.m. Game 7: No. 1 vs. Game 3 winner SEC Network TBD Game 8: No. 4 vs. Game 4 winner SEC Network Thursday, May 26 9:30 a.m. Game 9: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser SEC Network TBD Game 10: Game 7 loser vs. Game 8 loser SEC Network 4:30 p.m. Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner SEC Network TBD Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner SEC Network Friday, May 27 10 a.m. Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 11 loser SEC Network TBD Game 14: Game 10 winner vs. Game 12 loser SEC Network Saturday, May 28 12 p.m. Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner SEC Network TBD Game 16: Game 12 winner vs. Game 14 winner SEC Network Sunday, May 29 2 p.m. Championship Game ESPN2

Past SEC tournament champions

Here are the annual SEC tournament champions since the tournament started in 1977.

Year Champion 1977 Ole Miss 1978 Auburn 1979 Mississippi State 1980 Vanderbilt 1981 Florida 1982 Florida 1983 Alabama 1984 Florida 1985 Mississippi State 1986 LSU 1987 Mississippi State 1988 Florida 1989 Auburn 1990 LSU/Mississippi State 1991 Florida 1992 LSU 1993 Tennessee/LSU 1994 Tennessee/LSU 1995 Tennessee/Alabama 1996 Alabama 1997 Alabama 1998 Auburn 1999 Alabama 2000 LSU 2001 Mississippi State 2002 Alabama 2003 Alabama 2004 South Carolina 2005 Mississippi State 2006 Ole Miss 2007 Vanderbilt 2008 LSU 2009 LSU 2010 LSU 2011 Florida 2012 Mississippi State 2013 LSU 2014 LSU 2015 Florida 2016 Texas A&M 2017 LSU 2018 Ole Miss 2019 Vanderbilt 2020 Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic 2021 Arkansas

