Oral Roberts slugs past No. 3 Oklahoma State baseball in extras

STILLWATER, Okla. – Jakob Hall tossed three perfect innings in relief and Caleb Denny finished a triple shy of the cycle as the Oral Roberts baseball team knocked off No. 3 Oklahoma State, 15-9, in a 12-inning slugfest Tuesday evening at O'Brate Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

The victory marked the second over a Top 3 opponent this season for the Golden Eagles. On the year, ORU is now 2-2 against Top 3 teams.

RANKINGS: Check out the latest college baseball rankings

Connor Beichler scored the go-ahead run in the 12th as the redshirt sophomore crossed the plate on a wild pitch to put the Golden Eagles back on top, 10-9. ORU plated five more runs in the frame to extend their lead to 15-9.

Hall, who picked up his second victory of the season, mowed down the Cowboy batters in order in the bottom half to nail down the win. The freshman logged three perfect innings out of the bullpen and struck out six, both of which were career-highs. Hall was the ninth and final pitcher of the night for the Golden Eagles.

Caleb Denny, who set a new career-high for hits with five, put ORU on top in the first as the redshirt sophomore blasted a mammoth two-run shot to left field.

Oklahoma State answered with a solo home run in the bottom half to trim the lead to 2-1.

WATCH: Wild college baseball triple play you have to see to believe

An RBI double by Jackson Loftin, followed by a two-run homer by Dustin Demeter in the third extended the ORU lead to 5-1. The home run was the second of the season for Demeter.

Beichler was responsible for the next two Golden Eagle runs as the redshirt sophomore came home to score on a wild pitch in the fourth and later drove home Holden Breeze in the fifth with a bloop RBI single.

Later in the fifth, Joshua Cox stole home on a double steal with Beichler to increase the ORU advantage to 8-1. Cox's steal of home marked the first time a Golden Eagle had accomplished the feat since 2013. McMurray capped off the inning with an RBI single up the middle to plate Beichler and push the lead to 9-1.

The Cowboys' offense came to life in the sixth as four runs came across to score to trim the lead to 9-5. OSU tacked on two more runs in both the seventh and eighth innings to tie the game.

In the ninth, the winning run reached for Oklahoma State but Cade Denton locked down the next three batters to send the contest to extra innings.

After two scoreless frames from both sides, the Golden Eagle offense got rolling in the 12th. Beichler led off the inning with a single and later came around to score courtesy of a throwing error and two wild pitches to put ORU back in front, 10-9.

Later in the frame, Mac McCroskey crossed the plate on a squeeze bunt by Loftin to push the lead to 11-9. Two batters later, Breeze plated two more Golden Eagle runs with a double down the left-field line to make it 13-9. Cox brought home the fifth run of the inning with a sacrifice fly to center and Breeze tallied the final run of the frame as the redshirt sophomore touched home on a wild pitch to increase the lead to 15-9.

Hall sat down the Cowboys in order in ninth, including a strikeout to end it as ORU went on to win 15-9.