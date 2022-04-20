WATCH: Arkansas' 360-degree out leads NCAA baseball plays of the week

Watch: These are the top plays in college baseball this week

Last week in baseball was filled with exciting action. Here are the top-five plays of the week.

5. TCU's cross diamond out

TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor dove to pick up a short hop behind third base. Taylor then popped up and delivered a bullet to first base for the out.

4. Auburn's play at the plate

Mississippi State was up to bat in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and one runner on second, down 3-2 to Auburn. That's when Bulldog outfielder Brad Cumbest made contact, delivering a line-drive hit into left field.

It was a base hit for sure, but pinch-runner Matt Corder went for home. It would be a play at the plate. The ball was on its way home as Auburn catcher Nate Laure awaited the ball.

The throw made it to the plate just in time and Laure delivered the game-ending out.

3. Oklahoma State's dinger

Leading 4-0 in the first inning with two outs and a 3-0 count, Oklahoma State first baseman Griffin Doersching was up to bat. Doersching swung at the next pitch, knocking it out of the park.

2. VCU's diving catch for the win

Up 13-11, VCU needed one out to defeated cross-town rival Richmond. The Spiders hit a drive into the centerfield gap for what looked to be a base hit. That's when VCU's Jesse Robinson dove for the game-sealing out.

1. Arkansas spins its way to an out

LSU's Brayden Jobert hit a ground ball in between first and second base with just one player with a chance to scoop the ball, Arkansas' Robert Moore. Moore sprinted to grab the ball, then turned 360-degrees in a twisting effort to throw the ball to first base for the out.