Stan Becton | NCAA.com | April 20, 2022 WATCH: Arkansas' 360-degree out leads NCAA baseball plays of the week Watch: These are the top plays in college baseball this week Share Last week in baseball was filled with exciting action. Here are the top-five plays of the week. 5. TCU's cross diamond out TCU third baseman Brayden Taylor dove to pick up a short hop behind third base. Taylor then popped up and delivered a bullet to first base for the out. 4. Auburn's play at the plate Mississippi State was up to bat in the bottom of the ninth with two outs and one runner on second, down 3-2 to Auburn. That's when Bulldog outfielder Brad Cumbest made contact, delivering a line-drive hit into left field. It was a base hit for sure, but pinch-runner Matt Corder went for home. It would be a play at the plate. The ball was on its way home as Auburn catcher Nate Laure awaited the ball. The throw made it to the plate just in time and Laure delivered the game-ending out. 3. Oklahoma State's dinger Leading 4-0 in the first inning with two outs and a 3-0 count, Oklahoma State first baseman Griffin Doersching was up to bat. Doersching swung at the next pitch, knocking it out of the park. 2. VCU's diving catch for the win Up 13-11, VCU needed one out to defeated cross-town rival Richmond. The Spiders hit a drive into the centerfield gap for what looked to be a base hit. That's when VCU's Jesse Robinson dove for the game-sealing out. 1. Arkansas spins its way to an out LSU's Brayden Jobert hit a ground ball in between first and second base with just one player with a chance to scoop the ball, Arkansas' Robert Moore. Moore sprinted to grab the ball, then turned 360-degrees in a twisting effort to throw the ball to first base for the out. LATEST COLLEGE BASEBALL NEWS ALL-TIME STARTING 9s: Auburn | Arkansas | LSU | UNC | FSU | Miami (FL) | ASU | UCLA MLB: MVPs who played in college | Cy Youngs by college | Players that won a CWS and World Series CWS HISTORY: Programs with most CWS titles | Most CWS appearances | 7 longest homers in CWS history STORE: Shop the latest college baseball gear 2022 SEC Baseball: Bracket, schedule, TV times, for the tournament The 2022 SEC baseball bracket, schedule and TV for the 12-team competition in Hoover, Ala., at the Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. READ MORE The greatest venues in outdoor track and field, according to you These are the greatest outdoor venues in college track and field, according to fans and athletes. READ MORE Arkansas, Kentucky and BYU rise, seven teams drop out in latest women's track and field rankings Week 2 of the women's outdoor track and field rankings saw 16 teams fall, with seven teams dropping out completely. However, two teams made their debut in the rankings, landing in the top-10. Here are takeaways from the national rating index from the USTFCCCA. READ MORE